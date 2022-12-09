Tiger Style Vs. Hokies Wrestling Preview

Three duals and three tournaments into the season, Brian Smith and his Tiger Style wrestlers are back on the road. On Sunday, December 11, Mizzou Wrestling will be headed east to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the Hokies at 3:30 pm. Newly extended Brian Smith currently holds a 4-2 record in head-to-head match-ups against Virginia Tech. You could see a more detailed analysis in my prior post, Coach Smith vs Dual Schedule, but I just so happened to forget this matchup (my apologies). Here is the missing chart!

Brian Smith vs. Virginia Tech Date: At: Opponent: Location: Mizz: VT: Date: At: Opponent: Location: Mizz: VT: December 4, 2021 (Saturday) Home Virginia Tech Columbia, Mo. / Hearnes Center (WR) 16 18 November 2, 2019 (Saturday) Away Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA 10 29 November 16, 2018 (Friday) Home Virginia Tech Columbia, Mo. / Hearnes Center (WR) 21 8 November 25, 2017 (Saturday) Away Virginia Tech Blacksburg, VA. 22 12 November 20, 2016 (Sunday) Home Virginia Tech Columbia, Mo. / Jesse Auditorium 23 19 December 18, 2004 (Saturday) Away Virginia Tech Columbus,Ohio 33 6

Moving into individual weight classes, we will start at 125lbs and make our way through 285lbs. We are taking a glimpse into each dual and matchup that has been had along the road and how the Tigers have fared at each one. Looking along these duals, I’ll try to highlight which stood out most and which were potential season-altering battles. (Matches subject to change)

125lbs: So. Noah Surtin or Peyton Moore (MIZ) vs. RS-Fr. Eddie Ventresca

Prior Matchup: No previous history

Mizzou’s Noah Surtin comes into the contest currently holding a 4-2 record and will be looking to add to it. Surtin was recently seen on the sideline with his knee wrapped up so it is to be determined if he will suit up for this contest. Filling in for him would be freshman Peyton Moore if he cannot compete. Moore would enter the contest with a 6-5 record and looking at the second start of his career. Standing across the mat will be Eddie Ventresca, the #47 overall recruit in the 2020 class. Ventresca has a 10-3 record on the season and currently ranks #23 on FloWrestling and #17 on InterMat. His three losses on the season have all come from top 15-ranked wrestlers by no more than a decision.

133lbs: Jr. Connor Brown (MIZ) vs. RS-Jr. Sam Latona

Prior Matchup: No previous history

At 133, Connor Brown continues to be a locked starter for the Tigers. Brown enters the contest with a 4-2 record, sitting just outside the top 25 on both rank sites and has the top spot in the reversal category for Mizzou (5). His competition for the evening is 12-4, Sam Latona. Latona is 2x NCAA Qualifier and 1x All-American, placing 6th in 2021. Latona currently holds a top 15 ranking on both Flo and InterMat and will be facing off against a Mizzou wrestler for the first time in his collegiate career.

141lbs: Sr. Allan Hart (MIZ) vs. Fr. Tom Crook

Prior Matchup: No previous history

The first potential swing bout of the night belongs to the 141 lbs weight class. You have Allan Hart, ranked inside the top 10, taking on a top 15-ranked Tom Crook. Hart has seen a small amount of mat time this season with a 2-1 record, and as for his opponent, Crook enters with 10 wins and 2 losses. A freshman that is starting to turn heads, Crook has knocked off two top 25-ranked wrestlers and multiple others just outside of it, including a 14-6 major decision over the #2 overall 2022 recruit, Nic Bouzakis of Ohio State.

149lbs: Jr. Brock Mauller (MIZ) vs. Fr. Caleb Henson

Prior Matchup: No previous history

Another big match-up on the night makes its way down the line at 149. Mauller is 5-1 on the season with his lone loss coming to a top-ranked wrestler at 149. Standing across the circle is the 2021-22 #8 overall recruit and 10-1 freshman, Caleb Henson. Henson holds on to three top-25 wins, including a 5-3 overtime win over #3 Sammy Sasso of Ohio State. Henson himself currently ranks as #11 on Flo and #12 on InterMat.

157lbs: Sr. Jarrett Jacques (MIZ) vs. Jr. Bryce Andonian

Prior Matchup: No previous history

Jacques will be putting his unbeaten record on the line in his first true test of the season. Jacques joins the list of top-ranked matchups on the night as he takes on Bryce Andonian, #5 wrestler at 157 per Flo and InterMat. Andonian is a 2x NCAA Qualifier and a 1x All-American, placing 3rd during the 2021-22 season. Andonian has yet to step on the mat with this Hokies squad but will be looking to right the ship after falling by a 3-1 decision in the NWCA All-Star Classic.

165lbs: So. Keegan O’Toole (MIZ) vs. Sr. Connor Brady

Prior Matchup: No previous history

After showcasing why no one is a better scrambler and winning his first match by less than a major decision, Keegan O’Toole gets the chance to knock off another ranked opponent. Virginia Tech’s Connor Brady checks in across the mat with an 8-2 record, ranked #23 by Flo and #22 by InterMat, and is a returning 2x NCAA Qualifier. Brady’s two losses on the season came from guys ranked inside the top 15 at 165 lbs.

174lbs: Jr. Peyton Mocco (MIZ) vs. Jr. Mehki Lewis

Prior Matchup: Lewis over Mocco, Dec 10-4 (2021)

The top-ranked battles just keep coming in during this early-season contest. Peyton Mocco has an opportunity to shake things up inside the 174 weight class when he takes on Tech’s Mehki Lewis. Lewis is a 3x NCAA qualifier (2019, 2021, 2022), 2x finalist (‘19, ‘22), and 1x National Champ (‘19). His one loss on the season came from the #2 ranked guy at 174, Mikey Labriola out of Nebraska. Lewis has only lost 9 matches since joining the Hokies in 2018.

184lbs: So. Colton Hawks or So. Sean Harman (MIZ) vs. Sr. Hunter Bolen

Prior Matchup: No previous history

Once again I don’t know who is going to take the mat for the Tigers in the 184 weight class. I would like to see Clayton Whiting get a fair opportunity, but all three wrestlers are capable of starting jobs. As for the guy on the other side, Hunter Bolen (#6 on Flo, #7 on InterMat) has been a staple in the Tech lineup at 184 for four consecutive years, including a one-year stint at 174 during his freshman season. He is a 3x NCAA Qualifier and a 1x All-American, placing 7th in 2021. Bolen carries a 10-2 record on the season with his two losses coming from the same opponent, the #5 ranked Kaleb Romero (Ohio State).

197lbs: So. Rocky Elam (MIZ) vs. So. Andy Smith

Prior Matchup: No previous history

Welcome to the top, Mr. Elam! Updated rankings across the board have moved Tiger Style wrestler Rocky Elam to the top spot at 197. Although Rocky has only wrestled once for the Tigers, his big win in the NWCA All-Star Classic boosted him to #1. His opponent, Andy Smith, will get the first crack at knocking off the new top man. Smith steps to the plate with a 6-2 record, ranking #16 on Flo and #21 on InterMat.

285lbs: Jr. Zach Elam (MIZ) vs. RsFr. Hunter Catka

Prior Matchup: No previous history

In our final bout of the evening, 5-1 Zach Elam will be taking on another ranked opponent. Virginia Tech’s Hunter Catka is the #7 overall recruit from the 2020 class and is currently ranked #19 by Flo and #22 by InterMat. He brings in a 7-2 record and will be looking for his first Top 10-ranked victory of the season.

The Tigers will be in for another tough competition, facing off against the Hokies. They have some pivotal swing matches and need to win the matches they are favored in. Staying on task and getting your job done is something we can expect from this squad. Chain wrestling and flowing from one situation to the next, not allowing any big moment to slip away will factor in. In what could be a tight contest, I believe Mizzou has the firepower to handle their business!