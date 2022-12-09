 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

One More Sleep

Mizzou Links for Friday, December 9

By Karen Steger
When you wake up tomorrow, it’ll be here. BORDER WAR SHOWDOWN DAY.

ARE YOU READY?

As I mentioned last week, it’s only been 3,692 days since Mizzou and kansas faced off at Mizzou Arena. That’s been a whole lotta sleeps - a whole lifetime ago - but finally, it’s here. F’ING FINALLY.

But enough about me! Let’s get to Thursday’s news. All of which (up top at least) will revolve around said basketball game.

Here’s a few 2-days left countdown posts:

HA! Keep the awkward Canvas discussion board posts coming, students:

So, this is going to sound wild, but do I [shudders] agree with Bill Self here? Because he’s right; I don’t despise the Illini despite the longstanding rivalry.

For your listening pleasure, take in an earful of a bonus episode of the Mizzou, That’s Who Podcast, where Gabe, Maggie and Tucker are chatting with everyone’s favorite former cheery and most enthusiastic Tiger benchwarmer (I don’t mean that in a bad way, I promise), Jarrett Sutton!

ON TO THE LINKS!!!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  • Not sure where to put this but Mark Emmert and the NCAA continue to be.. the worst.

Men’s Hoops

  • I spy the Missouri Tigers MBB team as an 11-seed in Andy Katz’s first bracketology.

Women’s Hoops

  • Check out Mizzou Hoops today at 11:30am as they take on Omaha. Coach P said at Tiger Talk the early game time will allow for some deserving CPS students to take in a game via field trip! More game info per MUTigers.com.
  • From ABC 17’s Chanel Porter:
  • Sara-Rose Smith!!!!

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Swimming: Listen to Truman’s Pond, the swim&dive podcast [part of the Inside Mizzou Sports network], where the hosts, Alec Hayden & Noah Mitchell, chat with distance swimmer Jane Smith.

NBA/G-League Corner

12/7 vs GSW (W 124-123): 37 min | 22pts on 9-20 FG (2-6 3PT) | 4 REB | 9 AST | 4 TO | 1 PF | +2

12/3 vs PORT (L 116-111): 36 min | 19pts on 6-11 FG (2-4 3PT) | 3 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | 2 PF | +8

12/2 vs IND (W 139-119): 29 min | 19pts on 6-12 FG (1-3 3PT) | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 5 TO | 3 PF | +22

UP NEXT: 12/9 vs Wolves at 8pm | 12/10 vs DEN at 8pm | 12/13 and 12/15 vs NOP at 8pm | 12/17 vs MIL at 7pm

Held out since 11/22 with heel (achilles?) injury

UP NEXT: 12/10 vs Jazz at 8pm | 12/14 vs WASH at 8pm | 12/16 vs LAK at 9pm on ESPN | 12/18 vs CLT at 7pm

12/8 vs LAC (W 115-110): 22 min STARTING | 2pts on 1-5 FG (0-3 3PT) | 1 REB | 3 AST | 4 PF | -7

12/6 vs DET (L 116-96): 3 min | 1 REB | -1

12/4 vs HERD (W 142-96): 29 min | 26pts on 10-13 FG (5-6 3PT) | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | 2 PF | +36!!

UP NEXT: 12/10 vs Spurs at 4pm | 12/12 vs Pacers at 6pm | 12/14 vs OKC at 7pm | 12/15 vs HOU at 7pm, assuming he stays with the NBA squad for a bit

  • Jontay Porter & Wisconsin Herd (6-8):

12/6 vs SkyForce (L 100-80): DNP

12/4 vs SkyForce (L 142-96): 14 min | 3pts on 1-4 FG (1-4 3PT) | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | 2 PF | -21 (EEEK)

UP NEXT: 12/14 vs Mad Ants at 6pm on ESPN+ and 12/16 at 7pm

Former Tiger Hodgepodge Season Averages (as of 12/8)

**NOTE: Arrows indicate better (or worse) performance over last week’s shared data. I didn’t list the best recent game if there wasn’t a good/better one.

  • Javon Pickett (SLU): In 10 games, Pickett is averaging 25.7mpg () and 11.7ppg (). He’s got a 53.3 FG% (), 41.2 3PT% (), and 77.8% FT% (), to go with 6.8rpg (), 1.4apg (=), and 0.5 steals ().

Best recent game (12/3 vs SIU-C): 32 min | 23pts | 80 FG% | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK

  • Sean Durugordon (Austin Peay): In 10 games, Sean is averaging 25.1mpg () and 11.2ppg (). He’s got a 40.0FG% () and 29.8 3PT% (), to go with 5.4rpg (), 1.3apg (=), and 0.7 steals ().

Best recent game (12/3 vs TN St): 40 min | 24 pts | 60.0 FG% | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 2 STL

  • Trevon Brazile (Arkansas): In 9 games before his injury on 12/6 that will keep him out of the season, Trev was averaging 27.1mpg () and 11.8ppg (). He’s got a 48.1 FG% (), 37.9 3PT% (), to go with 6rpg (), 1.0apg (=), and 1.2 steals (). He was averaging 2.6 PF () and 2.2TO (). Get well soon, TB.

Best recent game (12/3 vs San Jose St): 30 min | 23 pts | 88.9 FG% | 50% 3PT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 1 STL

  • Boogie Coleman (Ball State): In 9 games, Boogie is averaging 33.1mpg () and 12.7ppg (). He’s got a 36.3 FG% (), 39.2 3PT% (), and 87 FT% (). He’s averaging 5.3rpg (), 0.6 blocks (), 3.6apg (), to go with 2.9PF (=) and 3.3TO ().

Best recent game (12/7 vs EIU): 36 min | 11 pts | 5 REB | 8 AST | 1 STL (also 11pts on 12/3 and 11/27, the epitome of consistency)

  • DaJuan Gordon (NM State): In 7 games, DaJuan is averaging 26.1mpg () and 9.1ppg (), to go with 5.7rpg (), 1.4 steals () and 0.9apg (). He’s shooting 33.3 FG% () and 29.4 3PT%.

Best recent game (12/7 vs SCU): 34 min | 11 pts | 7 REB | 2 STL | 37.5% 3PT

  • Yaya Keita (Oklahoma): He’s only played two games so far, and on 12/6 against UMKC, where he played just 2 minutes and had a foul. I’ll keep monitoring his progress.
  • Xavier Pinson (NM State): In 7 games, X is averaging 30.4mpg () and 13.4ppg (), to go with 3.6rpg (), 0.1 blocks (), 1.6 steals (), and 2.4 TO (). He’s shooting 42.5 FG% () and 35.7 3PT% ().

Best recent game (12/7 vs SCU): 38 min | 14 pts | 4 REB | 7 AST | 3 STL

  • Amari Davis (Wright State): In 9 games, Amari is averaging 26.6mpg () and 13.1ppg (), to go with 5rpg (), 1.9apg (=), and 1 steals (). He’s shooting 48.9 FG% ().

Best recent game (12/4 vs YSU): 34 min | 14 pts | 37.5 FG% | 5 REB | 4 AST

  • Anton Brookshire (Iona): In 7 games, Anton is averaging 8.9mpg () and 2.3ppg (), to go with 1.7rpg (), and 0.6apg (⇧). He’s shooting just 23.33 FG% () to go with a 18.8% 3PT ().

Best recent game (12/4 vs CAN): 12 min | 0 pts | 4 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL

  • Torrence Watson (Elon): In 9 games, Torrence is averaging 26.6mpg () and 9.9ppg (), to go with 4.8rpg (), and 1.7apg (). He’s shooting just 28.7 FG% () and 23.6% 3PT ().
  • Parker Braun (Santa Clara): In 10 games, PB has averaged 33.1mpg () and 7.6ppg () to go with 6.5rpg () and 2.9apg (). He’s got a 54.1 FG% () and 22.7 3PT% ().

Best recent game (12/7 vs NMSU): 36 min | 4 pts | 40% FG | 9 REB | 4 BLK | 1 STL

  • Jordan Wilmore (NW State): In 9 games, Big Jordan is averaging 9.8mpg () and 0.6ppg (), to go with 1.8rpg (), 0.8 blocks () and 0.4 steals (). He’s got a 25.0 FG% ().
  • LaDazhia Williams (LSU): In 7 games, LDW is averaging 19.6mpg () and 10ppg (), to go with 4.6rpg (=), 1 apg (), 1.6 steals () and 0.6 blocks (). She’s also got a 64.7 FG% () but only a 40.0 FT% (=).

Best recent game (12/4 vs Tulsa): 25 min | 8 pts | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 50 FG%

  • Kiya Dorroh (Col State): In 5 games, Kiya is averaging only 5mpg () and 3ppg (), to go with 1.5rpg (). She’s also got a 66.7 FG% (=).

Best recent game (12/6 vs Denver): 4 min | 4 pts | 2 REB | 66.7 FG%

  • Izzy Higginbottom (Ark St): In 7 games, Izzy is averaging 33.9mpg () and 15.9ppg (), to go with 4.9apg (), 3.4rpg (), 2.4 steals () and 0.3 blocks (). She’s shooting 40.6 FG% () and 26.2 3PT% (), to go with 2.6 TO () and 1.3 PF ().

[her stats haven’t changed, so maybe she’s hurt?]

  • Aijha Blackwell (Baylor): still out with a lower leg injury, hasn’t played since 11/15 vs SMU [sad face]

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

