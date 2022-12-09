One More Sleep

When you wake up tomorrow, it’ll be here. BORDER WAR SHOWDOWN DAY.

ARE YOU READY?

As I mentioned last week, it’s only been 3,692 days since Mizzou and kansas faced off at Mizzou Arena. That’s been a whole lotta sleeps - a whole lifetime ago - but finally, it’s here. F’ING FINALLY.

What are you planning to wear for this momentous affair? Me, I’ve saved my favorite shirt (mine is gold, actually) for the occasion, from 573 Tees (below). And today I’ve got on my vintage-like Border War Showdown shirt from Rally House at work.

I’ve been inspired lately, by Coach Gates — he was incredible at Tiger Talk — and the play of this team, and the return of this game, so I’ve created a poem for the occasion, a play on ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, that will be out mid-afternoon. It’s supposed to be absurd, and I hope you enjoy it.

But enough about me! Let’s get to Thursday’s news. All of which (up top at least) will revolve around said basketball game.

Here’s a few 2-days left countdown posts:

One day closer until the rivalry is renewed in Mizzou Arena!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/cN0CzG0xvV — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 8, 2022

"We know how much it means to the fanbase. This year, having our owns fans there and having the energy be on our side, it should be fun."



Just two days until the Tigers take on the Jayhawks in the @HyVee Hoops Border Showdown! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Vnn3lRm86X — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 9, 2022

HA! Keep the awkward Canvas discussion board posts coming, students:

#Mizzou Kobe Brown asked if he's heard excitement about the Kansas game on campus



Keep the discussion board comments coming pic.twitter.com/OIL5zaqORf — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) December 8, 2022

So, this is going to sound wild, but do I [shudders] agree with Bill Self here? Because he’s right; I don’t despise the Illini despite the longstanding rivalry.

Bill Self: "Missouri-Illinois, I thought, was a good rivalry, I thought there was a little bit of respect. With Kansas-Missouri from a fan stand point, I don't know if there's much respect as there is just flat out, dislike or hate. And that's what makes it a great rivalry." — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 8, 2022

For your listening pleasure, take in an earful of a bonus episode of the Mizzou, That’s Who Podcast, where Gabe, Maggie and Tucker are chatting with everyone’s favorite former cheery and most enthusiastic Tiger benchwarmer (I don’t mean that in a bad way, I promise), Jarrett Sutton!

ON TO THE LINKS!!!

Happy Hoopsmas to all who celebrate #MIZ pic.twitter.com/hYqOF2nOXX — Karen S (@karensteger) November 7, 2022

Note: And, to my Dad... when you write to me about today’s links, you FINALLY won’t have to end the note with “Free BG.” Our girl is HOME .

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Thank you from the bottom of my heart @MizzouFootball Until next time✌ pic.twitter.com/kL5FGvS1w0 — Kevin Pendleton (@KevinP_71) December 8, 2022

Not sure where to put this but Mark Emmert and the NCAA continue to be.. the worst.

you mean *paid employees* cuz they’re already making y’all millions with free labor https://t.co/fTvEGIdBXd — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) December 8, 2022

Men’s Hoops

Make sure to fill your calendars with Mizzou basketball as the season heats up with the Tigers promotional calendar! #MIZ



https://t.co/20L57CCYbG pic.twitter.com/soA0LpFUG4 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 8, 2022

I spy the Missouri Tigers MBB team as an 11-seed in Andy Katz’s first bracketology.

FIRST BRACKET PREDICTION@TheAndyKatz gives us his FIRST bracket prediction of the 2022-2023 season.



https://t.co/oguGuCpveQ pic.twitter.com/Z6tHJM9zFq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 8, 2022

Women’s Hoops

Check out Mizzou Hoops today at 11:30am as they take on Omaha. Coach P said at Tiger Talk the early game time will allow for some deserving CPS students to take in a game via field trip! More game info per MUTigers.com.

From ABC 17’s Chanel Porter:

The #Mizzou women's basketball team is set to take on Omaha tomorrow afternoon, but head coach Robin Pingeton said a big part of the team's week has been focusing on the upcoming finals week.



"I think that was huge that they had a couple days to get caught up." ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lXzBLngyQp — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) December 8, 2022

Sara-Rose Smith!!!!

Mrs. double-double



One of two players in the country with 3+ double-doubles off the bench this season. pic.twitter.com/PyhrFOOkoD — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) December 8, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Swimming: Listen to Truman’s Pond, the swim&dive podcast [part of the Inside Mizzou Sports network], where the hosts, Alec Hayden & Noah Mitchell, chat with distance swimmer Jane Smith.

On this episode of Truman's Pond - The @MizzouSwimDive Podcast - Alec & Noah chat with #Mizzou distance swimmer (and an NCAA qualifier) junior @smith_jane28!



Listen / like / subscribe: https://t.co/xHd6bt68Df — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) December 8, 2022

NBA/G-League Corner

12/7 vs GSW (W 124-123): 37 min | 22pts on 9-20 FG (2-6 3PT) | 4 REB | 9 AST | 4 TO | 1 PF | +2 12/3 vs PORT (L 116-111): 36 min | 19pts on 6-11 FG (2-4 3PT) | 3 REB | 1 STL | 1 TO | 2 PF | +8 12/2 vs IND (W 139-119): 29 min | 19pts on 6-12 FG (1-3 3PT) | 1 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL | 5 TO | 3 PF | +22 UP NEXT: 12/9 vs Wolves at 8pm | 12/10 vs DEN at 8pm | 12/13 and 12/15 vs NOP at 8pm | 12/17 vs MIL at 7pm

Held out since 11/22 with heel (achilles?) injury UP NEXT: 12/10 vs Jazz at 8pm | 12/14 vs WASH at 8pm | 12/16 vs LAK at 9pm on ESPN | 12/18 vs CLT at 7pm

Michael Malone says there’s still no timeline or timeframe on MPJ.



The TNT broadcast suggested he could be back within a week. Malone said no timeline has been conveyed to him.



Porter didn’t make the one-game trip to Portland. This will be his 8th straight game being out. — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 9, 2022

12/8 vs LAC (W 115-110): 22 min STARTING | 2pts on 1-5 FG (0-3 3PT) | 1 REB | 3 AST | 4 PF | -7 12/6 vs DET (L 116-96): 3 min | 1 REB | -1 12/4 vs HERD (W 142-96): 29 min | 26pts on 10-13 FG (5-6 3PT) | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | 2 PF | +36 !! UP NEXT: 12/10 vs Spurs at 4pm | 12/12 vs Pacers at 6pm | 12/14 vs OKC at 7pm | 12/15 vs HOU at 7pm, assuming he stays with the NBA squad for a bit

First career start for Dru pic.twitter.com/ZGtjzG7KCV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 9, 2022

Jontay Porter & Wisconsin Herd (6-8):

12/6 vs SkyForce (L 100-80): DNP 12/4 vs SkyForce (L 142-96): 14 min | 3pts on 1-4 FG (1-4 3PT) | 1 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | 2 PF | -21 (EEEK) UP NEXT: 12/14 vs Mad Ants at 6pm on ESPN+ and 12/16 at 7pm

Former Tiger Hodgepodge Season Averages (as of 12/8)

**NOTE: Arrows indicate better (or worse) performance over last week’s shared data. I didn’t list the best recent game if there wasn’t a good/better one.

Javon Pickett (SLU): In 10 games, Pickett is averaging 25.7mpg (⇩) and 11.7ppg (⇧). He’s got a 53.3 FG% (⇧), 41.2 3PT% (⇧), and 77.8% FT% (⇩), to go with 6.8rpg (⇩), 1.4apg (=), and 0.5 steals (⇩).

Best recent game (12/3 vs SIU-C): 32 min | 23pts | 80 FG% | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 BLK

Sean Durugordon (Austin Peay): In 10 games, Sean is averaging 25.1mpg (⇧) and 11.2ppg (⇧). He’s got a 40.0FG% (⇧) and 29.8 3PT% (⇧), to go with 5.4rpg (⇧), 1.3apg (=), and 0.7 steals (⇧).

Best recent game (12/3 vs TN St): 40 min | 24 pts | 60.0 FG% | 6 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 2 STL

Trevon Brazile (Arkansas): In 9 games before his injury on 12/6 that will keep him out of the season, Trev was averaging 27.1mpg (⇩) and 11.8ppg (⇩). He’s got a 48.1 FG% (⇧), 37.9 3PT% (⇩), to go with 6rpg (⇩), 1.0apg (=), and 1.2 steals (⇧). He was averaging 2.6 PF (⇧) and 2.2TO (⇧). Get well soon, TB.

Best recent game (12/3 vs San Jose St): 30 min | 23 pts | 88.9 FG% | 50% 3PT | 5 REB | 2 AST | 2 BLK | 1 STL

Boogie Coleman (Ball State): In 9 games, Boogie is averaging 33.1mpg (⇧) and 12.7ppg (⇩). He’s got a 36.3 FG% (⇧), 39.2 3PT% (⇧), and 87 FT% (⇧). He’s averaging 5.3rpg (⇩), 0.6 blocks (⇩), 3.6apg (⇧), to go with 2.9PF (=) and 3.3TO (⇩).

Best recent game (12/7 vs EIU): 36 min | 11 pts | 5 REB | 8 AST | 1 STL (also 11pts on 12/3 and 11/27, the epitome of consistency)

DaJuan Gordon (NM State): In 7 games, DaJuan is averaging 26.1mpg (⇧) and 9.1ppg (⇧), to go with 5.7rpg (⇧), 1.4 steals (⇧) and 0.9apg (⇩). He’s shooting 33.3 FG% (⇩) and 29.4 3PT%.

Best recent game (12/7 vs SCU): 34 min | 11 pts | 7 REB | 2 STL | 37.5% 3PT

Yaya Keita (Oklahoma): He’s only played two games so far, and on 12/6 against UMKC, where he played just 2 minutes and had a foul. I’ll keep monitoring his progress.

He’s only played two games so far, and on 12/6 against UMKC, where he played just 2 minutes and had a foul. I’ll keep monitoring his progress. Xavier Pinson (NM State): In 7 games, X is averaging 30.4mpg (⇩) and 13.4ppg (⇩), to go with 3.6rpg (⇧), 0.1 blocks (⇩), 1.6 steals (⇧), and 2.4 TO (⇩). He’s shooting 42.5 FG% (⇩) and 35.7 3PT% (⇩).

Best recent game (12/7 vs SCU): 38 min | 14 pts | 4 REB | 7 AST | 3 STL

Amari Davis (Wright State): In 9 games, Amari is averaging 26.6mpg (⇧) and 13.1ppg (⇩), to go with 5rpg (⇩), 1.9apg (=), and 1 steals (⇩). He’s shooting 48.9 FG% (⇩).

Best recent game (12/4 vs YSU): 34 min | 14 pts | 37.5 FG% | 5 REB | 4 AST

Anton Brookshire (Iona): In 7 games, Anton is averaging 8.9mpg (⇩) and 2.3ppg (⇩), to go with 1.7rpg (⇧), and 0.6apg (⇧). He’s shooting just 23.33 FG% (⇩) to go with a 18.8% 3PT (⇩).

Best recent game (12/4 vs CAN): 12 min | 0 pts | 4 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL

Torrence Watson (Elon): In 9 games, Torrence is averaging 26.6mpg ( ⇩ ) and 9.9ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 4.8rpg ( ⇩ ), and 1.7apg ( ⇩ ). He’s shooting just 28.7 FG% ( ⇩ ) and 23.6% 3PT ( ⇩ ).

In 9 games, Torrence is averaging 26.6mpg ( ) and 9.9ppg ( ), to go with 4.8rpg ( ), and 1.7apg ( ). He’s shooting just 28.7 FG% ( ) and 23.6% 3PT ( ). Parker Braun (Santa Clara): In 10 games, PB has averaged 33.1mpg (⇧) and 7.6ppg (⇩) to go with 6.5rpg (⇧) and 2.9apg (⇩). He’s got a 54.1 FG% (⇩) and 22.7 3PT% (⇩).

Best recent game (12/7 vs NMSU): 36 min | 4 pts | 40% FG | 9 REB | 4 BLK | 1 STL

Jordan Wilmore (NW State): In 9 games, Big Jordan is averaging 9.8mpg ( ⇩ ) and 0.6ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 1.8rpg ( ⇩ ), 0.8 blocks ( ⇩ ) and 0.4 steals ( ⇩ ). He’s got a 25.0 FG% ( ⇩ ).

In 9 games, Big Jordan is averaging 9.8mpg ( ) and 0.6ppg ( ), to go with 1.8rpg ( ), 0.8 blocks ( ) and 0.4 steals ( ). He’s got a 25.0 FG% ( ). LaDazhia Williams (LSU): In 7 games, LDW is averaging 19.6mpg (⇧) and 10ppg (⇩), to go with 4.6rpg (=), 1 apg (⇧), 1.6 steals (⇩) and 0.6 blocks (⇧). She’s also got a 64.7 FG% (⇩) but only a 40.0 FT% (=).

Best recent game (12/4 vs Tulsa): 25 min | 8 pts | 5 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 50 FG%

Kiya Dorroh (Col State): In 5 games, Kiya is averaging only 5mpg (⇩) and 3ppg (⇧), to go with 1.5rpg (⇧). She’s also got a 66.7 FG% (=).

Best recent game (12/6 vs Denver): 4 min | 4 pts | 2 REB | 66.7 FG%

Izzy Higginbottom (Ark St): In 7 games, Izzy is averaging 33.9mpg (⇩) and 15.9ppg (⇧), to go with 4.9apg (⇧), 3.4rpg (⇩), 2.4 steals (⇩) and 0.3 blocks (⇧). She’s shooting 40.6 FG% (⇧) and 26.2 3PT% (⇧), to go with 2.6 TO (⇩) and 1.3 PF (⇩).

[her stats haven’t changed, so maybe she’s hurt?]

Aijha Blackwell (Baylor): still out with a lower leg injury, hasn’t played since 11/15 vs SMU [sad face]

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

