Missouri Heads To Tennessee For Top-15 Matchup

After a tumultuous 61-45 loss at home against Ole Miss, Missouri looks to come back in an immense way as they head to Knoxville to face the no. 13 Tennessee Lady Volunteers tonight at 5:30 pm on the SEC Network.

The Tigers are coming off after a much needed week-long break which gives them the opportunity to regroup. After starting the previous game off with what seemed like very little energy, they couldn’t muster up enough of a spark to start a comeback. The Tigers showed flashes in the third quarter, but Ole Miss wouldn’t let it get out of hand. Turnovers and an bizarre inability to shoot the three ball plagued Mizzou, and no one except for LaDazhia Williams could get anything going. It was an odd display of what the Tigers have shown throughout the season.

Tennessee is currently on a two-game losing streak after being upset by both Arkansas and Florida. The red flag between those two matchups was the Gators blowing the Lady Vols out 84-59 in Gainesville. Losing by 25 to an unranked team is not like Tennessee at all.

Against Tennessee, Missouri getting their mojo back literally everywhere on the court is crucial to success. Here are the keys to the game.

1. Find your shot ASAP.

As I indicated above, Mizzou couldn’t find the bottom of the basket when they attempted one of their few threes. As a team, the Tigers were 0-7 from beyond-the-arc. That’s the first time Mizzou hasn’t drained a three in a game since November 14, 2008, pre-Coach Pingeton era.

Missouri didn’t connect on a 3-pointer for the first time in Pingeton‘s 12 years as head coach. Last time they didn’t make a 3 was 11-14-08. https://t.co/w4q3C7kgnF — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 4, 2022

To top it off, none of the starters scored in double-digits. The only player who did was Williams with 24 points on a bit under 65% shooting. The next highest was Haley Troup with five. Blackwell only had two points and Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen both had four. Again, extremely uncharacteristic of Mizzou.

Somehow, the Tigers still find themselves on the top of the SEC three-point percentage ranking with 39.3%. Maybe it’s because they only attempted seven threes so the misses wouldn’t affect their percentage as bad? I don’t really know.

What I do know is if Mizzou wants to upset the struggling Volunteers, they’ll have to get their shot rolling early and keep up the momentum.

2. Protect the ball.

I know I’ve said this multiple times in the past, but after turning the ball over a season high 21 times against Ole Miss, it’s time to bring it back.

The Rebels scored 32 points off turnovers for over half of their points. Mizzou dished lazy passes and looked flat out exhausted while executing their offense. I always try to find the positive, but when you turn the ball over and allow an extremely high amount of points off of turnovers, it’s hard to do.

Tennessee thrives in forcing turnovers with 324 on the season (although they’ve turned the ball over 403 times). Mizzou’s turned the ball over 343 times. This is all in favor of Tennessee.

It is absolutely crucial for Mizzou to stay under the 12-turnover mark and limit transition points. Protect the ball and play smart.

3. Play tough in the post against Tamari Key.

Mizzou’s height disadvantage against Tennessee is absurd. Luckily for Mizzou, the only player above 6’3 who gets significant minutes in 6’6 star center, Tamari Key. But this is actually not lucky for the Tigers.

Key is one of the best players in the SEC on defense and the boards. She is a good offensive player who’s averaging 9.9 points per game. It’s her ability to block what seems like every single shot in the paint that makes her one of the most feared defensive players in the conference. Key is averaging a conference high 3.5 blocks per game and is fifth in rebounding with 8.1 per game. Her teammate Jordan Horston is third in rebounding with 9.3.

Mizzou shouldn’t avoid driving to the paint because it gives them the chance to draw fouls against Key. However, they must be cautious with their shot selection and play smart when going up in the paint.

Having a height disadvantage isn’t the end of the world. Playing tough against Key on both ends of the court is crucial to slowing down Tennessee’s post presence.