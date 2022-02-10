Mizzou Football Comes in at 54th in ESPN’s SP+ Preseason Projections

It’s that time for....
College football preseason projections? Yeah sure, why not?
On Wednesday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his College Football SP+ preseason projections for 2022 ($$).
Where is Mizzou ranked? Well, the Tigers come in at 54th in the country — 51st on offense, and 64th on defense.
Nate Edwards also mentions that’s sixth best in the SEC East.
Missouri comes in at 54th, 6th-best in the East https://t.co/9CdCTgBwv0— Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) February 9, 2022
With the impressive recruiting classes coming in, those numbers may seem underwhelming, but it’s certainly reasonable given the inexperience at the quarterback position right now.
Mizzou comes in at 68th in the country in Bill Connelly’s returning production for 2022 , ranking 105th on offense and 30th on defense. So, plenty of question marks on the offensive side of the ball but the defense should have plenty of experience. However, that unit will now be playing under a new defensive coordinator.
Congrats to Steve Wilks on returning to the NFL and landing a job with the Carolina Panthers, but this will mean Eli Drinkwitz will have his third different defensive coordinator in three seasons.
#Panthers bring back assistant coach Steve Wilks https://t.co/j86nOykwvo— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 9, 2022
Congrats to @ScoreonD and the @Panthers organization! They hired a great football coach, & even better man! https://t.co/4id0MYC2Wr— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) February 9, 2022
Steve Wilks is the greatest representation of a man that I have ever seen. This man taught me so much about how to persevere and block out the noise on the field. But also how to succeed as a black man in America. Truly a great coach, but an even better man. Congrats coach!! ❤️ https://t.co/9xTuRH18A1— Tezo (@martezmanuel13) February 9, 2022
(Editor’s Note: Did it get dusty in here?)
Also, the NFL on Wednesday announced that 324 players have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. A big congrats to Mizzou’s Tyler Badie and Akayleb Evans, who received invitations. The combine will be held March 1st through March 7th in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Best of luck to Badie and Evans in the process!
And with the College Baseball season set to start next Friday, the SEC announced their season’s TV schedule, and Mizzou will appear on national television eight times.
on— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 9, 2022
Mizzou set for 8️⃣ national broadcasts this spring #MIZ | #C2E ⚾https://t.co/rHQSkFY3Bs
- Sunday, March 13th vs Gonzaga — 10:00 am on SEC Network
- Saturday, March 26th vs Arkansas — 2:00 p.m. on SEC Network
- Wednesday, April 6th vs kansas — 7:00 p.m. on SEC Network
- Saturday, April 9th at Tennessee — 6:00 p.m. on SEC Network
- Thursday, April 14th vs Kentucky — 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU
- Saturday, April 16th vs Kentucky — 1:00 p.m. on SEC Network
- Thursday, April 21st at LSU — 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU
- Sunday, May 1st vs Mississippi State — 2:00 p.m. on SEC Network
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
February 9, 2022
Yesterday at Rock M
- Roster Math: Post Signing Day 2022, from Nate Edwards
- In Brandon Kiley’s latest Recruiting Reset, he writes that Mizzou adds a mauler in Curtis Peagler
- Breaking: Steve Wilks leaves for job with the Carolina Panthers, from Aaron Dryden
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Dave Matter: Steve Wilks leaves Mizzou for NFL’s Carolina Panthers
- From Mizzou star to NFL hopeful, Tyler Badie’s audition is off and running, writes Dave Matter
(KCStar)
- From Lila Bromberg: Missouri Tigers will need new defensive coordinator after Steve Wilks rejoins Panthers
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Tanner Ludwig: MU baseball’s television schedule announced
- Preview from Nate Marcus: Missouri women’s basketball looks to grab a huge victory against Tennessee
- MU’s Blackwell named Cheryl Miller Award finalist, writes Nate Marcus
- From Jack Soble: Missouri needs a new DC after Wilks hired by Panthers
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Mizzou’s Tyler Badie, Akayleb Evans invited to attend 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
- Steve Wilks hired by Carolina Panthers after one year as Mizzou football’s defensive coordinator, writes Chris Kwiecinski
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- On NCAA.com, No. 11 Mizzou Softball vs No. 13 Virginia Tech on Saturday is one of the 10 college softball games you can’t miss this opening weekend.
- Preview on MUTigers.com, Women’s Basketball Travels to No. 13/10 Tennessee
- Here’s some Rally For Rhyan info for Saturday night’s game against Ole Miss
The Tigers are back at home this Saturday as we celebrate the seventh annual Rally for Rhyan game!— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 9, 2022
Special $10 tickets are available and the official Rally for Rhyan shirts are available at the Tiger Team Store.
https://t.co/Irb33C7KC4
https://t.co/KxJhO24hUB pic.twitter.com/sp3ndImzRV
- A HUGE congrats to junior Aijha Blackwell, who was named one of 10 finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award for the nation’s top small forward in women’s basketball. You can read more here on MUTigers.com!
Basketball Hall of Fame, @WBCA1981 Name Ten Small Forwards to Watch List for 2022 @Cheryl_Miller31 Award. #MillerAward@hoophallu | @DellTech— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) February 9, 2022
: https://t.co/tZEqFZOZC9 pic.twitter.com/i2jvZi7kwE
- In the latest polls, Men’s Swim and Dive is ranked 14th while the Women are 19th!
month in the Top-2️⃣0️⃣ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/8patYpPFyE— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 9, 2022
- LA Rams Tight End Kendall Blanton had some good things to say about the current Mizzou coaching staff. Pretty cool!
Blanton says the #Mizzou coaching staff “welcomed me with open arms”to train in CoMo this offseason even though it wasn’t the staff he played for. He credits his off-season training in Columbia for helping him refocus for this season. pic.twitter.com/APS2WGu3XS— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) February 9, 2022
