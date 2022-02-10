 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mizzou Football Comes in at 54th in ESPN’s SP+ Preseason Projections

New, 267 comments

Mizzou Links for Thursday, February 10

By Sammy Stava

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s that time for....

College football preseason projections? Yeah sure, why not?

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his College Football SP+ preseason projections for 2022 ($$).

Where is Mizzou ranked? Well, the Tigers come in at 54th in the country — 51st on offense, and 64th on defense.

Nate Edwards also mentions that’s sixth best in the SEC East.

With the impressive recruiting classes coming in, those numbers may seem underwhelming, but it’s certainly reasonable given the inexperience at the quarterback position right now.

Mizzou comes in at 68th in the country in Bill Connelly’s returning production for 2022 , ranking 105th on offense and 30th on defense. So, plenty of question marks on the offensive side of the ball but the defense should have plenty of experience. However, that unit will now be playing under a new defensive coordinator.

Congrats to Steve Wilks on returning to the NFL and landing a job with the Carolina Panthers, but this will mean Eli Drinkwitz will have his third different defensive coordinator in three seasons.

(Editor’s Note: Did it get dusty in here?)

Also, the NFL on Wednesday announced that 324 players have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. A big congrats to Mizzou’s Tyler Badie and Akayleb Evans, who received invitations. The combine will be held March 1st through March 7th in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Best of luck to Badie and Evans in the process!

And with the College Baseball season set to start next Friday, the SEC announced their season’s TV schedule, and Mizzou will appear on national television eight times.

  • Sunday, March 13th vs Gonzaga — 10:00 am on SEC Network
  • Saturday, March 26th vs Arkansas — 2:00 p.m. on SEC Network
  • Wednesday, April 6th vs kansas — 7:00 p.m. on SEC Network
  • Saturday, April 9th at Tennessee — 6:00 p.m. on SEC Network
  • Thursday, April 14th vs Kentucky — 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU
  • Saturday, April 16th vs Kentucky — 1:00 p.m. on SEC Network
  • Thursday, April 21st at LSU — 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU
  • Sunday, May 1st vs Mississippi State — 2:00 p.m. on SEC Network

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • A HUGE congrats to junior Aijha Blackwell, who was named one of 10 finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award for the nation’s top small forward in women’s basketball. You can read more here on MUTigers.com!
  • In the latest polls, Men’s Swim and Dive is ranked 14th while the Women are 19th!
  • LA Rams Tight End Kendall Blanton had some good things to say about the current Mizzou coaching staff. Pretty cool!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...