Mizzou Football Comes in at 54th in ESPN’s SP+ Preseason Projections

It’s that time for....

College football preseason projections? Yeah sure, why not?

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his College Football SP+ preseason projections for 2022 ($$).

Where is Mizzou ranked? Well, the Tigers come in at 54th in the country — 51st on offense, and 64th on defense.

Nate Edwards also mentions that’s sixth best in the SEC East.

Missouri comes in at 54th, 6th-best in the East

With the impressive recruiting classes coming in, those numbers may seem underwhelming, but it’s certainly reasonable given the inexperience at the quarterback position right now.

Mizzou comes in at 68th in the country in Bill Connelly’s returning production for 2022 , ranking 105th on offense and 30th on defense. So, plenty of question marks on the offensive side of the ball but the defense should have plenty of experience. However, that unit will now be playing under a new defensive coordinator.

Congrats to Steve Wilks on returning to the NFL and landing a job with the Carolina Panthers, but this will mean Eli Drinkwitz will have his third different defensive coordinator in three seasons.

Panthers bring back assistant coach Steve Wilks

Congrats to @ScoreonD and the @Panthers organization! They hired a great football coach, & even better man!

Steve Wilks is the greatest representation of a man that I have ever seen. This man taught me so much about how to persevere and block out the noise on the field. But also how to succeed as a black man in America. Truly a great coach, but an even better man. Congrats coach!!

Also, the NFL on Wednesday announced that 324 players have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. A big congrats to Mizzou’s Tyler Badie and Akayleb Evans, who received invitations. The combine will be held March 1st through March 7th in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Best of luck to Badie and Evans in the process!

And with the College Baseball season set to start next Friday, the SEC announced their season’s TV schedule, and Mizzou will appear on national television eight times.

Sunday, March 13th vs Gonzaga — 10:00 am on SEC Network

Saturday, March 26th vs Arkansas — 2:00 p.m. on SEC Network

Wednesday, April 6th vs kansas — 7:00 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, April 9th at Tennessee — 6:00 p.m. on SEC Network

Thursday, April 14th vs Kentucky — 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, April 16th vs Kentucky — 1:00 p.m. on SEC Network

Thursday, April 21st at LSU — 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU

Sunday, May 1st vs Mississippi State — 2:00 p.m. on SEC Network

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From Lila Bromberg: Missouri Tigers will need new defensive coordinator after Steve Wilks rejoins Panthers

The Tigers are back at home this Saturday as we celebrate the seventh annual Rally for Rhyan game!



Special $10 tickets are available and the official Rally for Rhyan shirts are available at the Tiger Team Store.



https://t.co/Irb33C7KC4

Mizzou Hoops

A HUGE congrats to junior Aijha Blackwell, who was named one of 10 finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award for the nation’s top small forward in women’s basketball. You can read more here on MUTigers.com!

In the latest polls, Men’s Swim and Dive is ranked 14th while the Women are 19th!

LA Rams Tight End Kendall Blanton had some good things to say about the current Mizzou coaching staff. Pretty cool!

Blanton says the #Mizzou coaching staff "welcomed me with open arms" to train in CoMo this offseason even though it wasn't the staff he played for. He credits his off-season training in Columbia for helping him refocus for this season.