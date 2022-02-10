PODCAST: STEVE WILKS IS OUT. WHO WILL BE THE NEW DC?! ALSO SOME ROSTER CHAT!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. If you’ve been following along this offseason, you would know just how much movement has been happening with the coaching staff. The most recent departure is Steve Wilks for an NFL job. So, with an open spot for a defensive coordinator, will Drink go with an internal promotion or drop the bag for a top tier defensive mind?

Nate and BK also cover the transfers to Mizzou as well as signing day.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 19:30: Back with another BTBS episode and we get right into Steve Wilks’ departure!

19:30 - 25:45: Who might be the new coach coming in?

25:45 - 33:10: Does Drink even know what he wants on defense?

33:10 - 36:30: Who are the most indispensable coaches at Mizzou?

36:30 - 46:05: Let’s chat about the awesome transfers!

46:05 - 59:30: Since last recording there was also another signing day. Let’s talk about those additions.

59:30 - 01:01:00: Mizzou is on a great recruiting class rankings streak.

01:01:00 - 01:03:00: This year should bring us what an Eli Drinkwitz team should begin to look like.

01:03:00 - END: That wraps this episode. By the next episode Mizzou should have a new DC. See you then! MIZ!

