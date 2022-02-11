 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Happy Rally for Rhyan Eve, WBB loses in Knoxville to no. 13 ranked Lady Vols

Mizzou News for Friday, February 11

By Karen Steger

It’s here! The Rally for Rhyan annual game is here!

In case you are not familiar with why this game came to be and why it’s so important, here’s the details: Brad Loos was a former Tigers’ assistant coach under Kim Anderson when his daughter, Rhyan, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma at age 5. To help raise money for pediatric cancer research, the Loos family started the Rally for Rhyan fund. While Rhyan has now been cancer-free for almost five years, the fight still goes on. With over $600K raised since its inception (guessing on the exact number- it was 500k prior to the 2020 game), the Loos family has been able to fund numerous pediatric cancer trials, and hope to continue to fight to stop pediatric cancer with your help.

The Tigers lost their first ever RFR matchup last season, but you guys, I have faith that this isn’t going to happen again. If you want to check out the game’s history, you can read over my piece from last year here.

After a week off, Women’s Hoops was back in action on the road in Knoxville, facing no. 13 Tennessee. While keeping the deficit under 20 (it got as high as 25, I think), the Tigers fell 76-62 on Thursday evening.

Apologies, dear readers, but I didn’t really pay attention to the game. I had it on tv in my office, fully intent on watching it, but I only ended up kinda listening as I worked on my epic Softball Preview. (I low-key put an emphasis on epic because it basically is an epic… it’s like 2600 words.). Never fear, though, Lauren will have their takeaways later on today for your viewing pleasure, and local media recapped it as well.

Additionally, the StatBroadcast game info was password-protected (was this a UT request?), so all I have to share box score-wise is a screenshot from ESPN.

ESPN.com

Chris Kwiecinksi of the Columbia Tribune did, however, pay close attention to the game, and diagnosed some of Mizzou’s issues. It wasn’t the three-ball or turnovers this time out, though, as the Tigers hit seven threes (4 from Lo), and only had a dozen turnovers (they had 20+ against Ole Miss).

MU’s motion offense, which puts the onus on the players to move constantly and create offense, struggled to consistently move and draw the Tennessee defense out of position. That led to another game where the Tigers struggled to shoot well, although it was better than against Ole Miss.

The Tigers were held to a measly 6 points in the third quarter (YIKES), before coming alive in the fourth. But it was too late.

The defense couldn’t get around Tamari Key nor could it stop Jordan Horston. Key had seven blocks on the night and Horston had 21 points and 13 rebounds.

After the game, Pingeton called the defense inconsistent. Even though the Tigers were able to force some turnovers on a turnover-prone Tennessee team, MU allowed Tennessee’s best shooter to take seven shots from the perimeter.

ON TO THE LINKS! Happy Softball Opener! And good luck to all the other Mizzou sports this weekend! GO SPORTS.

  • Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Warriors on Wednesday and won, 111-85. Jordan Clarkson played 29 minutes off the bench, and had 13 points on 5-14 shooting (2-10 from three), with 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 TO, and 2 PF. He was +33 on the night. NEXT UP: The Jazz take on the Magic tonight at 8pm.
  • Tilly and the Magic are off for the foreseeable future. The next game I can find for them is Thursday, February 24?!?
  • Dru is not currently with the Skyforce or playing, it seems. He isn’t listed in the stats for an entire week now. Hope he’s alright! NEXT UP: The Skyforce take on the Kings tonight at 7pm and the SLC Stars tomorrow at 7.
  • KENDALL! I will be cheering for him — and him ONLY — on Sunday in regards to that team he plays for.
  • Way to go, Hayden! He was apparently the third alternate on Monday.

