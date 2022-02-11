Happy Rally for Rhyan Eve, WBB loses in Knoxville to no. 13 ranked Lady Vols

It’s here! The Rally for Rhyan annual game is here!
In case you are not familiar with why this game came to be and why it’s so important, here’s the details: Brad Loos was a former Tigers’ assistant coach under Kim Anderson when his daughter, Rhyan, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma at age 5. To help raise money for pediatric cancer research, the Loos family started the Rally for Rhyan fund. While Rhyan has now been cancer-free for almost five years, the fight still goes on. With over $600K raised since its inception (guessing on the exact number- it was 500k prior to the 2020 game), the Loos family has been able to fund numerous pediatric cancer trials, and hope to continue to fight to stop pediatric cancer with your help.
The Tigers lost their first ever RFR matchup last season, but you guys, I have faith that this isn’t going to happen again. If you want to check out the game’s history, you can read over my piece from last year here.
The Tigers are back at home this Saturday as we celebrate the seventh annual Rally for Rhyan game!— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 9, 2022
Special $10 tickets are available and the official Rally for Rhyan shirts are available at the Tiger Team Store.
https://t.co/Irb33C7KC4
https://t.co/KxJhO24hUB pic.twitter.com/sp3ndImzRV
Definitely going to need one of those t-shirts.
Moving on.
After a week off, Women’s Hoops was back in action on the road in Knoxville, facing no. 13 Tennessee. While keeping the deficit under 20 (it got as high as 25, I think), the Tigers fell 76-62 on Thursday evening.
Apologies, dear readers, but I didn’t really pay attention to the game. I had it on tv in my office, fully intent on watching it, but I only ended up kinda listening as I worked on my epic Softball Preview. (I low-key put an emphasis on epic because it basically is an epic… it’s like 2600 words.). Never fear, though, Lauren will have their takeaways later on today for your viewing pleasure, and local media recapped it as well.
Additionally, the StatBroadcast game info was password-protected (was this a UT request?), so all I have to share box score-wise is a screenshot from ESPN.
Chris Kwiecinksi of the Columbia Tribune did, however, pay close attention to the game, and diagnosed some of Mizzou’s issues. It wasn’t the three-ball or turnovers this time out, though, as the Tigers hit seven threes (4 from Lo), and only had a dozen turnovers (they had 20+ against Ole Miss).
MU’s motion offense, which puts the onus on the players to move constantly and create offense, struggled to consistently move and draw the Tennessee defense out of position. That led to another game where the Tigers struggled to shoot well, although it was better than against Ole Miss.
The Tigers were held to a measly 6 points in the third quarter (YIKES), before coming alive in the fourth. But it was too late.
The defense couldn’t get around Tamari Key nor could it stop Jordan Horston. Key had seven blocks on the night and Horston had 21 points and 13 rebounds.
After the game, Pingeton called the defense inconsistent. Even though the Tigers were able to force some turnovers on a turnover-prone Tennessee team, MU allowed Tennessee’s best shooter to take seven shots from the perimeter.
ON TO THE LINKS! Happy Softball Opener! And good luck to all the other Mizzou sports this weekend! GO SPORTS.
One. More. Sleep.— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 11, 2022
The 2022 season is here.#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/DXbT24scEX
Yesterday at Rock M
- Matt W (and by extension, Matt Harris) put together some film from Vandy. I LOVE these pieces.
- Aaron continued his one returner and one newcomer to watch series, this time focusing on the defensive line.
- In a new BTBS pod episode, Nate and BK chatted about the Steve Wilks departure and some roster math.
- Lauren previewed the Tennessee matchup, and then also ran the Live Game Thread along with it.
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Nate did some roster math.
- COMING UP: Kortay continues his baseball previews with the returners, I preview the Northern Lights Invitational, James previews wrestling vs ASU, BK has a recruiting reset, Lauren has WBB takeaways, Josh will have an Ole Miss preview… SO MUCH #CONTENT in coming days.
More Links:
Football
- Among the responses in Dave Matter’s newest chat at STL Today: Wilks’ departure can work in Mizzou’s favor if Drinkwitz aces hire. (subscribers only, sorry)
- I don’t know if this was shared already, but since we are kinda light on the football content, Matter wrote: From Mizzou star to NFL hopeful, Tyler Badie’s audition is off and running.
Hoops
- Women’s Recaps: Hansen shines off the bench in loss against Tennessee (Shannon Mia Belt, Columbia Missourian). Tennessee uses dominant third quarter to push past Missouri women’s basketball (Nate Marcus). Tigers fall 76-62 at no. 13/10 Tennessee (MUTigers.com). Is Mizzou tournament bound? MU’s projections after loss to Tennessee (Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Tribune). Missouri Tigers women’s basketball proves no match for No. 13 Tennessee in road loss (Lila Bromberg, KC Star)
- Congrats to AB, on her 18th (!!!!!!!) double-double of the year.
Another double double for AB33.— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 11, 2022
That's her 18th of the year.#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/DWOmZGfO4K
- In a new Ten Hochman, STL Today writer/videographer extraordinaire Benjamin Hochman asked, If they were even worth 4, should Mizzou be shooting all these 3s?
Diamond Sports
- The Trib’s Chris Kwiecinski gave readers 5 reasons Mizzou softball fans should be intrigued by the No. 10 Tigers this spring.
- Max Baker, in a special to the Post-Dispatch, wrote, World Series or bust? Mizzou softball team loaded for title run.
- PowerMizzou’s new staff writer Cole Lee wrote, Mizzou softball ready to make another run.
- The Missourian’s Chris Blake wrote,‘We want to host again’: MU softball sets sights on new season, and a Northern Lights Invitational preview
- Check out the Northern Lights Invitational preview MUTigers.com.
Other Mizzou Sports
- The Missourian’s Caleb Logue wrote about Mizzou Gymnastics’ freshmen standouts, who have pushed Mizzou into the Top 10.
- From MUTigers.com: No. 9 Gymnastics sets its sights on No. 7 Auburn this evening, where they’ll come face to face with Olympic champion, Suni Lee (OOOOOOH, I wish this was in CoMo). As a reminder, the Tigers currently rank in the top 15 nationally on each individual apparatus, and are ‘Beam Queens’, ranking behind only no. 2 Florida. You can watch the action on the SEC Network.
That feeling knowing we compete again tomorrow!!#RiseUp | #MIZ pic.twitter.com/tNWWJ3XMov— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 10, 2022
- The Missourian’s Chad Silvey wrote about Men’s Golf trek to Gainesville, Florida to open their season. According to the article, Missouri comes into the spring season ranked No. 37 in the country after a fall season with tournament wins at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate and the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational.
Golfweek pre-season rankings are in…— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) February 7, 2022
.
https://t.co/T6E5ZTg7P8
- TigerStyle is back on the road this week, in a ranked dual against Arizona State. Rock M’s fave wrestling guru, James, will have a preview today!
Headed to the desert for a Saturday night showdown#TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/estJBSDfjy— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 9, 2022
- The Missourian’s Kenny Van Doren wrote about Track & Field’s upcoming meet at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, their second trip there since the end of January. According to the article, the men’s and women’s triple jump champions — juniors Arianna Fisher and Georgi Nachev — from the Arkansas Invitational will be once again be in action. The two day event will be available on SEC+. More info at MUTigers.com
- Good news for Mizzou Club Hockey, who WILL play their Border War Showdown with kU after all.
DONE. DEAL.— Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) February 10, 2022
2022 Border Showdown is back and it’s coming home! We’ve got our home and home with @jayhawkhockey visiting us NEXT Friday night!!
Tickets will be available soon. ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/oln6zI9nKV
- WELL…. Here’s some revenue news from Dave Matter, and the Associated Press [published via the Missourian] covered the news as well. Also, here’s a link to Dave’s piece on this from last month.
SEC announces it distributed $777.8M of revenue to 14 members for 2020-21 fiscal year, up from $657.7M in 2019-20.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 10, 2022
This year's figure does not include the $23M each school received for pandemic financial relief.
Mizzou in the Pros
- Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Warriors on Wednesday and won, 111-85. Jordan Clarkson played 29 minutes off the bench, and had 13 points on 5-14 shooting (2-10 from three), with 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 TO, and 2 PF. He was +33 on the night. NEXT UP: The Jazz take on the Magic tonight at 8pm.
- Tilly and the Magic are off for the foreseeable future. The next game I can find for them is Thursday, February 24?!?
- Dru is not currently with the Skyforce or playing, it seems. He isn’t listed in the stats for an entire week now. Hope he’s alright! NEXT UP: The Skyforce take on the Kings tonight at 7pm and the SLC Stars tomorrow at 7.
- KENDALL! I will be cheering for him — and him ONLY — on Sunday in regards to that team he plays for.
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee held out of today's Super Bowl practice, per team's injury report. Looking more like former Mizzou tight end Kendall Blanton will get major snaps Sunday.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 11, 2022
- Way to go, Hayden! He was apparently the third alternate on Monday.
Hayden Buckley has confirmed a spot in the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open.— Hayden Buckley Update (@BuckleyUpdate) February 9, 2022
Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, and Hayden Buckley will be the featured group for round 1 & 2.
Round 1: 1:24 PM
Round 2: 8:59 AM pic.twitter.com/rXcbZXFRwU
— — — — — — — — — — — — —
If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...