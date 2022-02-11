Happy Rally for Rhyan Eve, WBB loses in Knoxville to no. 13 ranked Lady Vols

It’s here! The Rally for Rhyan annual game is here!

In case you are not familiar with why this game came to be and why it’s so important, here’s the details: Brad Loos was a former Tigers’ assistant coach under Kim Anderson when his daughter, Rhyan, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma at age 5. To help raise money for pediatric cancer research, the Loos family started the Rally for Rhyan fund. While Rhyan has now been cancer-free for almost five years, the fight still goes on. With over $600K raised since its inception (guessing on the exact number- it was 500k prior to the 2020 game), the Loos family has been able to fund numerous pediatric cancer trials, and hope to continue to fight to stop pediatric cancer with your help.

The Tigers lost their first ever RFR matchup last season, but you guys, I have faith that this isn’t going to happen again. If you want to check out the game’s history, you can read over my piece from last year here.

The Tigers are back at home this Saturday as we celebrate the seventh annual Rally for Rhyan game!



Special $10 tickets are available and the official Rally for Rhyan shirts are available at the Tiger Team Store.



https://t.co/Irb33C7KC4

https://t.co/KxJhO24hUB pic.twitter.com/sp3ndImzRV — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 9, 2022

Definitely going to need one of those t-shirts.

Moving on.

After a week off, Women’s Hoops was back in action on the road in Knoxville, facing no. 13 Tennessee. While keeping the deficit under 20 (it got as high as 25, I think), the Tigers fell 76-62 on Thursday evening.

Apologies, dear readers, but I didn’t really pay attention to the game. I had it on tv in my office, fully intent on watching it, but I only ended up kinda listening as I worked on my epic Softball Preview. (I low-key put an emphasis on epic because it basically is an epic… it’s like 2600 words.). Never fear, though, Lauren will have their takeaways later on today for your viewing pleasure, and local media recapped it as well.

Additionally, the StatBroadcast game info was password-protected (was this a UT request?), so all I have to share box score-wise is a screenshot from ESPN.

Chris Kwiecinksi of the Columbia Tribune did, however, pay close attention to the game, and diagnosed some of Mizzou’s issues. It wasn’t the three-ball or turnovers this time out, though, as the Tigers hit seven threes (4 from Lo), and only had a dozen turnovers (they had 20+ against Ole Miss).

MU’s motion offense, which puts the onus on the players to move constantly and create offense, struggled to consistently move and draw the Tennessee defense out of position. That led to another game where the Tigers struggled to shoot well, although it was better than against Ole Miss.

The Tigers were held to a measly 6 points in the third quarter (YIKES), before coming alive in the fourth. But it was too late.

The defense couldn’t get around Tamari Key nor could it stop Jordan Horston. Key had seven blocks on the night and Horston had 21 points and 13 rebounds. After the game, Pingeton called the defense inconsistent. Even though the Tigers were able to force some turnovers on a turnover-prone Tennessee team, MU allowed Tennessee’s best shooter to take seven shots from the perimeter.

ON TO THE LINKS! Happy Softball Opener! And good luck to all the other Mizzou sports this weekend! GO SPORTS.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Hoops

Another double double for AB33.



That's her 18th of the year.#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/DWOmZGfO4K — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 11, 2022

In a new Ten Hochman, STL Today writer/videographer extraordinaire Benjamin Hochman asked, If they were even worth 4, should Mizzou be shooting all these 3s?​

Diamond Sports

Other Mizzou Sports

The Missourian’s Caleb Logue wrote about Mizzou Gymnastics’ freshmen standouts, who have pushed Mizzou into the Top 10.

From MUTigers.com: No. 9 Gymnastics sets its sights on No. 7 Auburn this evening, where they’ll come face to face with Olympic champion, Suni Lee (OOOOOOH, I wish this was in CoMo). As a reminder, the Tigers currently rank in the top 15 nationally on each individual apparatus, and are ‘Beam Queens’, ranking behind only no. 2 Florida. You can watch the action on the SEC Network.

The Missourian’s Chad Silvey wrote about Men’s Golf trek to Gainesville, Florida to open their season. According to the article, Missouri comes into the spring season ranked No. 37 in the country after a fall season with tournament wins at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate and the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational.

Golfweek pre-season rankings are in…



.



https://t.co/T6E5ZTg7P8 — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) February 7, 2022

TigerStyle is back on the road this week, in a ranked dual against Arizona State. Rock M’s fave wrestling guru, James, will have a preview today!

Headed to the desert for a Saturday night showdown#TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/estJBSDfjy — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 9, 2022

The Missourian’s Kenny Van Doren wrote about Track & Field’s upcoming meet at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, their second trip there since the end of January. According to the article, the men’s and women’s triple jump champions — juniors Arianna Fisher and Georgi Nachev — from the Arkansas Invitational will be once again be in action. The two day event will be available on SEC+. More info at MUTigers.com

Good news for Mizzou Club Hockey, who WILL play their Border War Showdown with kU after all.

DONE. DEAL.



2022 Border Showdown is back and it’s coming home! We’ve got our home and home with @jayhawkhockey visiting us NEXT Friday night!!



Tickets will be available soon. ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/oln6zI9nKV — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) February 10, 2022

SEC announces it distributed $777.8M of revenue to 14 members for 2020-21 fiscal year, up from $657.7M in 2019-20.

This year's figure does not include the $23M each school received for pandemic financial relief. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 10, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

Quin Snyder ’s Utah Jazz took on the Warriors on Wednesday and won, 111-85. Jordan Clarkson played 29 minutes off the bench, and had 13 points on 5-14 shooting (2-10 from three), with 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 TO, and 2 PF. He was +33 on the night. NEXT UP: The Jazz take on the Magic tonight at 8pm.

’s Utah Jazz took on the Warriors on Wednesday and won, 111-85. played 29 minutes off the bench, and had 13 points on 5-14 shooting (2-10 from three), with 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 TO, and 2 PF. He was +33 on the night. NEXT UP: The Jazz take on the Magic tonight at 8pm. Tilly and the Magic are off for the foreseeable future. The next game I can find for them is Thursday, February 24?!?

and the Magic are off for the foreseeable future. The next game I can find for them is Thursday, February 24?!? Dru is not currently with the Skyforce or playing, it seems. He isn’t listed in the stats for an entire week now. Hope he’s alright! NEXT UP: The Skyforce take on the Kings tonight at 7pm and the SLC Stars tomorrow at 7.

is not currently with the Skyforce or playing, it seems. He isn’t listed in the stats for an entire week now. Hope he’s alright! NEXT UP: The Skyforce take on the Kings tonight at 7pm and the SLC Stars tomorrow at 7. KENDALL! I will be cheering for him — and him ONLY — on Sunday in regards to that team he plays for.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee held out of today's Super Bowl practice, per team's injury report. Looking more like former Mizzou tight end Kendall Blanton will get major snaps Sunday. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 11, 2022

Way to go, Hayden! He was apparently the third alternate on Monday.

Hayden Buckley has confirmed a spot in the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open.



Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, and Hayden Buckley will be the featured group for round 1 & 2.



Round 1: 1:24 PM

Round 2: 8:59 AM pic.twitter.com/rXcbZXFRwU — Hayden Buckley Update (@BuckleyUpdate) February 9, 2022

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)