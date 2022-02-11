Mizzou Wrestling Travels to #6 Arizona State

In their last road dual of the season, Mizzou travels to Tempe for another top ten matchup. Last year, Arizona State finished 4th at the NCAA tournament with five All-Americans. This year, they’ve returned all five, plus added an All-American transfer from Fresno State. Peyton Mocco should be back for this dual, but it sounds like Allan Hart will be out until Big 12’s as he gets healthy. This dual occurs this Saturday at 7PM and will be streamed live on the PAC 12 Network. Remember to check out Tiger Style: Wrestling 101 for a refresher on the rules and terminology before tuning in.

1. International Success

Both teams have wrestlers with impressive experience at the World Championships. Keegan O’Toole and Rocky Elam are both returning junior world champs, and Zach Elam won silver at 2018 Junior Worlds. Arizona State is active internationally as well. Cohlton Schultz at heavyweight recently made the Senior World Championships and was a silver medalist at Junior Worlds in Greco-Roman wrestling. Anthony Valencia at 165lbs has been active in freestyle and recently made Mexico’s national team.

2. Bonus Bonanza

Last week there were a combined four matches that ended in bonus point wins in the Oklahoma State dual. I think this dual could end in a similar way. With both teams having clear advantages at different weights, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a similar amount of bonus point wins, if not even more, in this entertaining dual.

3. 6-2

That’s how many All-Americans ASU has vs how many are starting for Mizzou. ASU has All-Americans wrestling at 125lbs, 133lbs, 149lbs, 157lbs, 165lbs, and 285lbs. Mizzou has Keegan O’Toole at 165lbs and Rocky Elam at 197lbs. However, ASU’s starters at 141lbs, 174lbs, and 184lbs all have losing records, currently. Mizzou will need to get some big bonus wins against those guys to keep up with ASU’s studs.

4. Can Brown Step Up?

Last week, Connor Brown stepped up with Allan Hart out and lost a tight 7-4 decision against a ranked wrestler. Brown was the starter for most of the season last year at 125lbs until suffering a broken leg the week of conference. He bumped up to 133lbs this season and has filled in intermittently throughout the season. I expect Brown to get another start, and his opponent is 2-3 against fellow D1 wrestlers, so I think he has a good chance to get a win here in a tight dual.

5. All-American Rematch

Last year for ASU, Anthony Valencia placed 7th at NCAA’s after coming in as the 2 seed. In that same tournament, Keegan O’Toole beat him 16-1 on his way to a 3rd place finish. That performance may be hard to repeat as Valencia wasn’t 100% in their match, but the possibility of bonus is still there. O’Toole wasn’t as offensive as usual in his return match last week, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him looking to score more points in this match.