 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Ole Miss

New, 7 comments

The Tigers return to Colombia for a two-game home stand, starting it off with a rematch against the Rebels.

By Parker Gillam
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Basketball-Missouri at Texas A&amp;M Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss 60 | Missouri 69

2nd Half | 2:40

1st Half Notes

  • Ole Miss forced to call an early timeout thanks to a quick 5-0 burst from Mizzou.
  • Back-to-back sweet moves by Amari Davis and Kobe Brown to get themselves wide-open layups.
  • Kaleb Brown with a great block on Nosier Brooks off of a switch in which the 7-footer had great position.
  • Offenses both starting to get into more of a rhythm.
  • Acrobatic and-one layup for Trevon Brazile as he lost the ball mid-drive.
  • Ole Miss with some easy run-out layups that give them their first lead of the game at 22-21.
  • Kobe Brown loses his defender with his signature around-the-back dribble.
  • Dajuan Gordon gives the Ole Miss bench a “hush” sign after a made 3, then does it again.
  • An offense burst to end the half for Mizzou, as the defense really inspired the run.

2nd Half Notes

  • Tigers carrying the momentum into this half.
  • Lead now at 20 as t-shirts fly on the court for whatever reason.
  • Ole Miss looking flustered on offense.
  • Rebels have 3 turnovers on 1/7 shooting to start the half, while Mizzou continued to light it up from behind the arc.
  • Floor is wide-open for Mizzou right now, as driving lanes are available everywhere.
  • Rebels making a slight push, cut the lead to 13 off a nice pick-and-roll action.
  • Lead now in single digits, Rebels are getting hot.
  • Ronnie DeGray with one of the more timely shots of the year, hits a 3 to stave off the Ole Miss run.

The Details

Opponent: Ole Miss (12-12, 3-8)

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou -2.0

Where To Watch: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer?
  3. How many points will Kobe Brown have?
  4. Who will lead the team in steals?
  5. What will the final score be?

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...