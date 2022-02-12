Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss 60 | Missouri 69
2nd Half | 2:40
1st Half Notes
- Ole Miss forced to call an early timeout thanks to a quick 5-0 burst from Mizzou.
- Back-to-back sweet moves by Amari Davis and Kobe Brown to get themselves wide-open layups.
- Kaleb Brown with a great block on Nosier Brooks off of a switch in which the 7-footer had great position.
- Offenses both starting to get into more of a rhythm.
- Acrobatic and-one layup for Trevon Brazile as he lost the ball mid-drive.
- Ole Miss with some easy run-out layups that give them their first lead of the game at 22-21.
- Kobe Brown loses his defender with his signature around-the-back dribble.
- Dajuan Gordon gives the Ole Miss bench a “hush” sign after a made 3, then does it again.
- An offense burst to end the half for Mizzou, as the defense really inspired the run.
2nd Half Notes
- Tigers carrying the momentum into this half.
- Lead now at 20 as t-shirts fly on the court for whatever reason.
- Ole Miss looking flustered on offense.
- Rebels have 3 turnovers on 1/7 shooting to start the half, while Mizzou continued to light it up from behind the arc.
- Floor is wide-open for Mizzou right now, as driving lanes are available everywhere.
- Rebels making a slight push, cut the lead to 13 off a nice pick-and-roll action.
- Lead now in single digits, Rebels are getting hot.
- Ronnie DeGray with one of the more timely shots of the year, hits a 3 to stave off the Ole Miss run.
7:30 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
SEC Network
The Details
Opponent: Ole Miss (12-12, 3-8)
Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou -2.0
Where To Watch: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Twitter: @MizzouHoops
Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
