Missouri vs Ole Miss College Hoops GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

Yesterday was a pretty big day for the ol’ Rock M Nation blog.

To go a little under the hood, I’ve been the sole ‘Site Manager’ here since Pete left back in 2019. He and I ran things together for a year before that when Bill C left for ESPN. Bill, being one of the founders, an alum, and having a depth and passion for all of Missouri sports, left a pretty large hole which I’ve been looking to fill ever since.

Whether is was The Beef and BillSelfsToupee talking Wrestling, or switzy talking about softball, or trrip giving us the details on baseball... we’ve rarely been able to give our readership the kind of content RMN was largely known for. It’s why yesterday might’ve been my favorite day of RMN posts in a while:

We had so much other great content that we opted to hold our usual Saturday MBB opponent preview for Saturday instead of Friday. It’s just another reason why I’m just very excited about the future here. We’ve got a team full of excellent, talented and passionate writers who are creating the content other passionate fans want to read.

So while Mizzou may not be kicking tail in Men’s Basketball, and the last two years of football has been just ok. The Athletic Department can still point to a top 10 level Wrestling program, a softball program back amongst the nation’s elite, a women’s basketball team looking like an NCAA tournament team again... and hey, we’re all still hopeful about baseball, right? And now I think we have the kind of team who can properly cover those sports without you all having to read my attempts to pretend to know what I’m talking about.

Anyways, I’m excited. That’s all I’m saying.

Onto RallyForRhyan and the Ole Miss game today. It looks like a great slate of games, capped off with Ole Miss at Missouri. Josh will have a preview up shortly, so I’ll just say it’s really cool that Rhyan keeps getting good news with each checkup.

Seven Years Later.



Join us tomorrow for our seventh annual #RallyforRhyan game!



https://t.co/YaC5sJqxUE pic.twitter.com/FAUeQho6LR — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 11, 2022

And Brad Loos shared some news which is a great reminder of why this is still a really good cause worth supporting:

Excited to announce that we will be donating half of all the money raised tomorrow night at the #RallyforRhyan game to help fund the new @muhealth Childrens Hospital! Thrilled to be able to give back to a place that has given us so much! #RallyforRhyan pic.twitter.com/HWfgvpI2aW — Brad Loos (@BradLoos_MIZ) February 11, 2022

Missouri-Ole Miss Basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 7:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, February 12, 2022

LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO.

Missouri-Ole Miss Basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

RADIO: Tiger Radio Network

TWITTER: @MizzouHoops

FACEBOOK: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

Missouri-Ole Miss Basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 2-point favorite over Ole Miss, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 129.

KenPom projects: Mizzou 66, Ole Miss 65, 53% chance to win

Other CBB Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Texas A&M Auburn (1) 12 141.5 ESPN 11:00 AM Texas (20) Baylor (10) 6 129.5 ESPN2 11:00 AM Arkansas Alabama 5 156.5 SECN 12:00 PM Oklahoma Kansas (8) 10.5 140.5 CBS 12:00 PM Seton Hall VIllanova (15) 9.5 135 FOX 1:00 PM Rutgers Wisconsin (14) 8.5 132 FS1 1:00 PM South Carolina 2.5 Georgia 147.5 SECN 2:30 PM Memphis Houston (6) 10.5 139 ABC 2:30 PM Indiana Michigan State (17) 4 134.5 FOX 3:00 PM Florida Kentucky (5) 10 140 ESPN 3:00 PM TCU Texas Tech (9) 10.5 129.5 ESPN+ 3:00 PM Murray State (23) 2.5 Morehead State 135 ESPN+ 3:30 PM Marquette (18) 3 Butler 131.5 FS1 4:00 PM Duke (7) 13 Boston College 141 ACCN 5:00 PM Arizona (4) 14.5 Washington 150 PAC-12 5:00 PM Ohio State (16) Michigan 2.5 141 ESPN3 5:00 PM Vanderbilt Tennessee (19) 12 133.5 SECN 5:30 PM DePaul Providence (11) FS1 7:00 PM Mississippi State LSU 6 134 ESPN2 7:30 PM Ole Miss Missouri 2 129 SECN 9:00 PM St. Mary's (22) Gonzaga (2) 16 148 ESPN2 9:00 PM UCLA (12) 2 USC (21) 138 ESPN3

