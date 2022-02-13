Mizzou Wrestling: Tigers Put a Fork In The Sun Devils

Both Missouri and Arizona State won five matches, but Keegan O’Toole and Peyton Mocco scored a combined 11 team points in two big bonus point wins to get ahead of #6 Arizona State. On the road for the final time this season, Mizzou was again missing Allan Hart at 141lbs, but still got a big win with their backup. Against Arizona State’s six All-Americans, Mizzou went 1-5, but every match was close. For a young team, getting tough matches like that this late in the season will be a good experience going into the postseason. Both teams lost a team point in this match for “intrusion on the mat”, which basically means the refs thought both teams took too long in throwing a challenge brick in different matches.

At 125lbs, Noah Surtin wrestled against a finalist at last year’s NCAA tournament and struggled early, giving up six points in the first period. From there, though, he wrestled tough but lost a few exchanges to make the score even further apart. Connor Brown, at 133lbs, wrestled another All-American and nearly scored an upset against last year’s sixth place finisher with a tight two point loss. I’m not sure if he or Crawford will be the starter at 133lbs going forward, but both look more than capable of scoring some points for Mizzou.

Redshirt freshman Ethan Turner stepped up at 141lbs and scored a win in his first start for Mizzou. This was a big swing match for both teams, and Turner’s first period takedown proved to be the difference in the 3-1 win. Josh Edmond faced his second highly ranked opponent in a row, but came up just short. His opponent had a similar game plan as his last one, but Edmond adjusted this time and was just short against an All-American. Jarrett Jacques came close to a takedown multiple times in regulation but came up just short and gave one up in the third period.

In the most exciting match of the night, Keegan O’Toole made a statement after a sluggish return last week. His opponent was an All-American last season as well, and they traded cradles in this match. Keegan came out on top in the third period though as he locked up his signature cradle for another ranked pin. Not to be outdone, his Wisconsin teammate Peyton Mocco made his return and notched a significant bonus win of his own with a technical fall finish in the third period.

Jeremiah Kent had some struggles against an unranked opponent, but it appeared that he should have had another takedown with a turn that the refs did not call that made the score closer than it felt. Rocky Elam had a rematch against another highly-ranked opponent and dominated in the third period after giving up a first period takedown. Zach Elam wrestled his top three opponent tough through most of the match, but gave up a big move in a scramble to make the score difference.

Mizzou has now won four duals in a row, and the last two have been over highly-ranked opponents even though they haven’t had their full lineup. As stated earlier, tough opponents late will only help Mizzou’s young team as they continue to develop. Mizzou isn’t done yet either, as they welcome #5 Iowa State to the Hearnes Center next week for another top ten conference dual.

Mizzou 19 Arizona State 14