#MizzouMade Kendall Blanton is a Super Bowl champion

Mizzou Links for February 14, 2022.

By Josh Matejka

The Super Bowl happened, and a Mizzou player got a ring!

There’s nothing good about what happened at Super Bowl LVI last night with one notable exception — former Mizzou Tiger Kendall Blanton is a Super Bowl champion!

It’s been a long journey for Blanton, who went from rotational Tiger tight end to an undrafted training camp invite to a practice squad player... to an important piece of one of the NFL’s best offenses! Pretty inspiring stuff!

“I love my story. I love it,” he told the Post-Dispatch in a phone interview from Los Angeles. “I wouldn’t trade it. Maybe three years ago, I would have said I wanted to be the No. 1 pick. But with everything that’s going on and how it’s played out and where I’m at, I wouldn’t trade this for the world.”

Blanton didn’t play much due to a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined, but hey, they don’t inscribe that on the ring!

As a born-and-raised St. Louisan, I won’t be commenting further on the Super Bowl.

  • It’s Tilly time!

Someone get this man in an NBA game!

  • It’s been a tough stretch for Mizzou Women’s Basketball, which dropped its third straight game in a 88-71 loss to Arkansas. It’s the second time this season that Robin Pingeton’s team has lost by double digits to the Razorbacks.
  • Mizzou Tennis didn’t have a great end to the weekend, dropping their match to Illinois 4-0.
