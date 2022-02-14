MizzouMade Kendall Blanton is a Super Bowl champion

The Super Bowl happened, and a Mizzou player got a ring!
There’s nothing good about what happened at Super Bowl LVI last night with one notable exception — former Mizzou Tiger Kendall Blanton is a Super Bowl champion!
Check that date Told ya! Super Bowl champs ♂️ #lookatGod https://t.co/1jN7XiJJb5— KB (@TheKspecial_) February 14, 2022
Add Rams TE Kendall Blanton to the list. 13th player to end his college career at Missouri to win the Super Bowl. Just the fifth of those 13 to start AND win the Super Bowl https://t.co/fRSuX6OQkz— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 14, 2022
It’s been a long journey for Blanton, who went from rotational Tiger tight end to an undrafted training camp invite to a practice squad player... to an important piece of one of the NFL’s best offenses! Pretty inspiring stuff!
“I love my story. I love it,” he told the Post-Dispatch in a phone interview from Los Angeles. “I wouldn’t trade it. Maybe three years ago, I would have said I wanted to be the No. 1 pick. But with everything that’s going on and how it’s played out and where I’m at, I wouldn’t trade this for the world.”
Blanton didn’t play much due to a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined, but hey, they don’t inscribe that on the ring!
As a born-and-raised St. Louisan, I won’t be commenting further on the Super Bowl.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam tells us how Mizzou completed the season sweep of Ole Miss
- In which James breaks down Mizzou’s second straight top 15 dual win
- In which Lauren previews and keeps up with Mizzou’s loss to Arkansas
More Links:
- It’s Tilly time!
Someone get this man in an NBA game!
- Mizzou Softball kicked off its season-opening weekend with split games on Friday and Saturday. But they finished the weekend well with a top 25 win over Liberty thanks to multi-hit games for Alex Honnold, Jenna Laird and Kimberly Wert!
- Who’s ready for some Mizzou Baseball this week? Steve Bieser is!
- It’s been a tough stretch for Mizzou Women’s Basketball, which dropped its third straight game in a 88-71 loss to Arkansas. It’s the second time this season that Robin Pingeton’s team has lost by double digits to the Razorbacks.
- Mizzou Tennis didn’t have a great end to the weekend, dropping their match to Illinois 4-0.
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...