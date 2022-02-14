MizzouMade Kendall Blanton is a Super Bowl champion

The Super Bowl happened, and a Mizzou player got a ring!

There’s nothing good about what happened at Super Bowl LVI last night with one notable exception — former Mizzou Tiger Kendall Blanton is a Super Bowl champion!

Check that date Told ya! Super Bowl champs ‍♂️ #lookatGod https://t.co/1jN7XiJJb5 — KB (@TheKspecial_) February 14, 2022

Add Rams TE Kendall Blanton to the list. 13th player to end his college career at Missouri to win the Super Bowl. Just the fifth of those 13 to start AND win the Super Bowl https://t.co/fRSuX6OQkz — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 14, 2022

It’s been a long journey for Blanton, who went from rotational Tiger tight end to an undrafted training camp invite to a practice squad player... to an important piece of one of the NFL’s best offenses! Pretty inspiring stuff!

“I love my story. I love it,” he told the Post-Dispatch in a phone interview from Los Angeles. “I wouldn’t trade it. Maybe three years ago, I would have said I wanted to be the No. 1 pick. But with everything that’s going on and how it’s played out and where I’m at, I wouldn’t trade this for the world.”

Blanton didn’t play much due to a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined, but hey, they don’t inscribe that on the ring!

As a born-and-raised St. Louisan, I won’t be commenting further on the Super Bowl.

