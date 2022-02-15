Eli Drinkwitz shuffles defensive staff in search of the right mix

Baker, Smith get new roles as Pogue comes aboard
It’s not officially official yet, but the news has all but made its way around the Mizzou Football community. There’s a new defensive coordinator in town, and his name is Blake Baker.
Baker has reportedly been hired to replace Steve Wilks after the latter returned to the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. It’s a move that may have been expected by Drinkwitz, who jumped at the opportunity to promote Baker after hiring him in January.
Hiring Baker was “an opportunity to add somebody who has coordinating experience at the collegiate level, who has seen a lot of different things, been in the SEC, been in the ACC, can be a sounding board for Steve and continue to help us improve,” Drinkwitz said of Baker last month. “Somebody who can really be a No. 2 in that room.”
We laid out Baker’s credentials in yesterday’s post, but the beat has done a little digging on his past as well. Dave Matter chronicled Baker’s past successes, including some of his best seasons as a DC.
Miami’s best season under Baker’s watch was 2019 when the Hurricanes ranked No. 13 nationally in yards allowed per game (309.8), No. 17 in rush defense (114.6), No. 18 in pass defense (195.2) and No. 23 in scoring defense (20.8 points allowed per game). In 2018, Louisiana Tech ranked fourth nationally in sacks (3.5 per game) and No. 25 in yards per allowed per play (4.9).
Baker isn’t the only one getting a promotion. DJ Smith, who was recently promoted to be the program’s recruiting director, is going to serve as co-coordinator. Filling Baker’s spot in the secondary is a newcomer, Al Pogue.
Al Pogue has accepted the Missouri cornerbacks coach job, sources tell @on3sports. @petethamel reported earlier that Pogue and Missouri were working toward a deal. Pogue, a former Alabama high school head coach, previously worked in the SEC at Auburn. https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 14, 2022
Unless there’s something I’m missing, that should signal the end of the coaching shuffle for the 2022 offseason. Here’s to a bright (and lengthy?) future with this coaching staff!
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which BK explains how Auburn transfer Ian Mathews fits into the long term plans at DL
- In which Mizzou has a new defensive coordinator!
- In which Lauren tells us where Missouri struggled in its third straight SEC loss
More Links:
- Do you want some good news for your Tuesday morning? Of course you do!
Apparently $52K wasn’t good enough …way to bump that number ⬆️! pic.twitter.com/9AqLmAaX9o— RallyforRhyan (@RallyforRhyan) February 15, 2022
Excellent work, everyone. Well done.
- Need something to do after you’ve finished your daily Wordle attempt?
Vote @AijhaAnniece for the Cheryl Miller Award ‼️⬇️— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 14, 2022
https://t.co/hEAMpfPJ1P#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/VUP5H6DQAo
It’ll take you less time too!
- Drawing inspiration from Joe Sheisty himself, Ben Frederickson argues that Eli Drinkwitz should be open to a Joe Burrow-like surprise in his search for Mizzou’s next QB.
- Mizzou is giving out bobbleheads of MPJ during tomorrow night’s game against Arkansas, which is kind of odd, but also who really cares it’s a free bobblehead?
- Anthony Kristensen previewed tonight’s Arkansas game, but most importantly got Eric Musselman’s take on the Super Bowl halftime show!
- Still needing to send out some Mizzou Sports-themed Valentines Day cards to the special person in your life?
To: Tiger Fans— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) February 14, 2022
From: Mizzou Athletics#MIZ pic.twitter.com/ABVyzOJqFw
Don’t worry, we’ll all be here to help you through your impending break up.
- Mizzou’s ranked swim and dive teams are prepping for the 2021-2022 SEC Championships, where they’ll look to improve on their respective sixth and eighth place finishes from last year.
- Governor Mike Parson will be in attendance when #TigerStyle takes on No. 5 Iowa State on Wednesday evening.
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...