MBB Game Thread: Mizzou vs Arkansas

Last time these two teams met, the game was over at half. This time the Tigers will be looking for a different outcome on their home court. Will the Tigers hand the Hogs their second straight loss or will the red hot Razorbacks add another win to their NCAA tournament resume?

Second Half Notes

At this point, this game just feels like a foregone conclusion.

Seems like the Tigers are just looking for moral victories.

When this game goes final, Arkansas will have swept Mizzou in Basketball and Football this year... yikes.

A 5-point trip from DeGray and then a three from Gordon. Do the Tigers have life only down 13?

Arkansas hasn’t made a field goal in almost 6 minutes wow.

A three from Notae and a three from Umude were the nails in the coffin.

It wasn’t what anyonewanted to see, but the late run was a slight moral victory.

First Half Notes

Alley-oop from Boogie to Trevon for the first bucket definitely looked like it was drawn up by Cuonzo.

Initially, I thought that foul by Toney on Gordon was a flop, but after seeing a second look, I think you could consider it a flagrant.

I guess the referees disagree with me.

Three straight turnovers after the alley-oop is less than ideal.

This offense looks lost and the Hogs are rolling early without even getting Notae going. This could be bad.

Up to 5 turnovers in the first 6 and a half minutes. Jeez.

More DaJuan Gordon threes would be very good for this offense.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Javon, Gordon, and Brazile are the only three players to have scored fo Mizzou 14 minutes into this game.

You cannot win games when you are careless with the ball like this.

Javon has half the team’s points. That’s just not a recipe for victory.

Arkansas can’t miss tonight. Just feels like the Tigers are severely overmatched.

Late night hoops in CoMo.



8 p.m.

Mizzou Arena

SEC Network

The Details

Opponent: Razorbakcs (19-6)

Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +7.5

