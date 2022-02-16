DISCLAIMER: Yes, dear readers, I am aware there was a basketball game on Tuesday night. I was there. And annoyed it didn’t start til 8. And annoyed I didn’t walk in my door til 10:45pm on Tuesday night, so I was not about to rewrite a whole links post to talk about that game. So, I’ll leave it to the professionals here at Rock M and in the local media. Kortay wrote a gamer, and Sam will have a Study Hall, of course.

Moving on to the good stuff!

Let’s talk about some ranked sports teams that are the best in the school, shall we?

First up! SWIM & DIVE! Day One of the SEC Championships is in the books!

The women's 200 medley relay takes 6⃣th with a time of 1:36.63‼️ pic.twitter.com/UYryx0MKKW — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 15, 2022

No. 14/19 men’s & women’s teams are currently in 7th and 9th place, respectively. According to MUTigers.com, Coach Grevers said, “It’s great to be back at a combined SEC Championships. Mizzou set the tone early with our energy, and even though we had some tough breaks today, the Tigers stuck to their process. It was great to see our divers score today and we are excited to see what the Tigers do in the pool tomorrow.”

Notable results on the evening:

The women’s 200 medley relay of Meredith Rees,Kayla Jones, Sarah Thompson and Megan Keil took sixth place with a time of 1:36.63. The women’s 800 free relay finished in ninth. The men’s 800 free relay of Jack Dubois, Jack Dahlgren, Danny Kovac and Freddie Rindshoej finished in sixth with a time of 6:18.74, the eighth fastest time in school history. The men’s 200 medley relay took seventh. All four divers scored points, led by sophomore Takuto Endo with a 10th place finish in the 3-meter competition, just barely missing a spot in the finals.

Next up. GYMNASTICS! While the No. 11 ranked Tiger tumblers lost to Auburn on Friday evening, they still have some high rankings in all apparatuses.

Side note: the Auburn twitter bots are AWFUL. I first noticed it when MBB lost to No. 1 Auburn and the replies were all just terrible memes. I didn't realize it also extended to Gymnastics.... WOW.

Sitting in the top 20!!



Tigers enter week 6 ranked 11th in the nation! #RiseUp | #MIZ pic.twitter.com/JltuLGipEJ — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) February 15, 2022

Next up. WRESTLING! After kicking some Arizona State ass on Sunday, they are now No. 9 in the NWCA Coaches poll. Also, Keegan O’Toole was named Big XII Wrestler of the Week for his performance.

Only team in the Big 12 with FOUR WOTW honors



Now that’s #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/nLcz9TiH6s — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 15, 2022

And tonight is their biggest test yet, as they take on No. 5 Iowa State for BIG TWELVE DOMINANCE. Rock M wrestling guru James will have your preview today.

Next up. SOFTBALL! After a 3-2 weekend at the Northern Lights Invitational in Leesburg, FL (near Orlando), the No. 17 Missouri Tigers are back (still?) in FL, but this time south in Fort Myers to face Florida Gulf Coast. I’ll have your preview early this morning, of course, but here’s some cool notes from the weekend the Sports Information Director shared:

Brooke Wilmes moved from ninth to fifth on Mizzou’s all-time hits list during the weekend. She is currently 18 hits away from Emily Crane in fourth.She ranks among the Top Ten Tigers in all-time hits (fifth), runs (fifth), doubles (third) and RBI (tenth). Jordan Weber is holding batter to a .067 (1-for-15) batting average with runners on base. Batters are 0-for-6 when runners are in scoring position against Weber. Julia Crenshaw, Kara Daly, Gabi Deters, Vanessa Hollingsworth and Maddie Snider each saw their first action as Tigers over the weekend. Hollingsworth knocked a two-run single to right for her first career hit against Wisconsin.

Jordan Weber and Jenna Laird have been named to the Northern Lights Invitational All-Tournament Team!#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/YxNqyUFI7F — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 15, 2022

On to the links! GO SPORTS!

In Charlie Creme’s new Bracketology, Missouri has been bumped to a No. 10 seed.

The Tribune’s Chris Kwiecinski looked at Brooke Wilmes’ journey from an infielder to an All-SEC outfielder. Cool story, though you may have to be a subscriber to read it...

Baseball season is upon us (collegiate, at least), so here’s some sweet social media content! The guys are enjoying the unseasonably warm (and bizarre weather)!

And LHP Christan Wall shows off his glove!

I don’t recall if Josh shared this earlier this week or not, but this is absolutely great for Arianna Fischer.

NEW INDOOR SCHOOL RECORD ALERT



For the second meet in a row, Arianna Fisher broke in the women's triple jump with a leap of 13.59m (44-7) #Compete4Missouri pic.twitter.com/lYdW5XNHMb — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) February 12, 2022

On Tuesday afternoon, Tennis lost a close match to Iowa, 2-4. According to MUTigers.com:

In doubles play, Bronte Murgett and Gabriela Martinez snagged their second win of the season, winning 6-3. Ellie Wright and Romary Cardenas clinched the doubles point for Mizzou shortly after, winning 6-3.

The SEC announced on Tuesday Amy Feddersen and Danny Kovac were named to the SEC Community Service Teams for women’s and men’s swimming and diving. According to MUTigers.com, Amy volunteers weekly with Special Olympics swimming and at The Crossing Church, among A LOT of other things. Danny volunteers with Special Olympics and Swim Across America and has also worked with the local food bank, among other activites. Congrats on being excellent humans, y’all.

Also in swimming news, please check out this feature video on Alex Moore, who has beaten Graves’ Disease.

I found Druuuu ! But it’s not good news. After growing a bit frantic after not seeing his name come up anywhere recently, I looked at their G League site, and as of 2/1, it says: “Affiliate guard Dru Smith was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.” Well, damn. Heal up, Dru!

! But it’s not good news. After growing a bit frantic after not seeing his name come up anywhere recently, I looked at their G League site, and as of 2/1, it says: “Affiliate guard Dru Smith was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.” Well, damn. Heal up, Dru! I also realized why I couldn’t find games on ESPN’s site for Tilly and the Lakeland Magic. They have been in Cairo, competing in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup! What a cool experience, and they took third place. This was the first win for a NBA G-League team in the competition. I can’t find any stats, but here’s a pic of Jeremiah doing cool stuff (it’s the second pic). NEXT UP: They’re off til Feb 24 until after the All-Star break.

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Rockets on Monday and won, 135-101. Jordan Clarkson played 26 minutes off the bench, and had 16 points on 5-10 shooting (3-5 from three), with 1 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0TO, and 1 PF. He was +25 (team-high) on the night.

Friday’s W over the Magic, 114-99: 24 min (bench), 18 pts on 6-13 shooting (1-6 from three), 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 TO, 0 PF, +10

NEXT UP: The Jazz take on the Lakers tonight at 9pm on ESPN, then they’re off for the All-Star break.

Congrats, Nick Bolton!

Congratulations to this year's Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award winner, Nick Bolton! pic.twitter.com/pzPof3Jf4t — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 15, 2022

Best wishes goes out to J’den Cox and his family. Sounds like his brother is really in need of some help.

Please Spread the word! If you feel it within yourself to take action, click the link in my bio to see what steps you can take to possibly help my brother. #savealife #prayers @the_rudis @rudisplus pic.twitter.com/IivVYrxZL0 — J'den Cox (@MATrix_8692) February 15, 2022

This is cool. GP’s foundation continues to do great, great work for the community.

We are so proud of our Scholars as they continue going through the semester! Here’s an update on a few.



Information on our scholarship program: https://t.co/L8FcZsKsOt#missouri #scholarship pic.twitter.com/LOeLsyZ51y — GP M.A.D.E. Foundation (@gpmade_) February 15, 2022

