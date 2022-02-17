Softball Shuts Out FGCU 6-0, but Tiger Style Loses a Tough One to the Cyclones

Softball and Wrestling doubleheader.

The two most successful athletic programs at Mizzou were both in action on Wednesday night. That’s right, of course it is softball and wrestling.

It was an up and down opening weekend for Mizzou Softball resulting in a 3-2 record, but they salvaged it with a win over a ranked Liberty team. The Tigers dropped to 17th in most polls and 14th on D1Softball. Obviously, it’s too early in the season to be concerned or worried about the rankings, but that’s just an update of where the Tigers are in the Top 25 right now.

Last night, Mizzou improved to 4-2 on the season with a 6-0 win over Florida Gulf Coast for their first true road victory. The Tigers also clinched their first shutout of the season.

(A big thanks to Karen here for helping out with some notes and stats throughout the game).

Kim Wert hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to get some insurance runs. Here’s the highlight:

According to the game notes, that was Wert’s 40th career home run at Missouri, which is currently tied for sixth in program history.

The Tigers got a number of people on base each inning —mainly by walk —but were held scoreless from the third to the sixth. The Tigers were walked a total of nine times, which was their most in a game since February 29th, 2020 against Wichita State.

Laurin Krings got out of several jams in her 4.1 innings, then Jordan Weber came in to shut it down — four of eight she struck out. Since they’ve been off since Sunday and won’t play again until Friday morning, it was a good time to get her some work.

Of note, FGCU was missing several starters, including Reedy Davenport, one of their most productive players from over the weekend (and last season). FGCU starter Emily Estroff, who was awesome this past weekend, had a lot of trouble. She walked five of her own before leaving the game. The Eagles only had four hits in the game and the Tigers took care of business.

Up next is The Spring Games in Leesburg, Florida. The Tigers will play a doubleheader on Friday (against South Alabama and North Carolina), again on Saturday (vs Bethune-Cookman and Florida Atlantic), then they close it out with Maryland on Sunday. Karen will have us covered with an in-depth preview of the tournament coming up early Friday at Rock M Nation, so stay tuned!

And it was a much-anticipated match up last night at the Hearnes Center between No. 9 Mizzou and No. 5 Iowa State to close out the Big 12 wrestling regular season. Tiger Style had a prime opportunity for a statement win and finish atop the Big 12 standings in their first year returning to the conference, but the fifth-ranked Cyclones proved to be too much.

Mizzou would lose by a single point. That’s a tough one to swallow.

FINAL | 17-16, No. 5 Iowa State#TigerStyle — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 17, 2022

Much more on this dual coming from our wrestling beat writer James Hackney, but here’s what he thought about the loss.

Still have a lot of faith in this @MizzouWrestling team. Lots of tight losses this season and the coaching staff should have them ready. That was a great dual vs ISU and hope we can get some rematches at Big 12’s — James Hackney (@FFJames94) February 17, 2022

Missouri finished the regular season with an overall record of 11-4 and 8-2 in conference play. The Big 12 Championships will be held from March 5th-6th in Tulsa, Oklahoma then the NCAA Championships March 17th-19th in Detroit, Michigan. So, there’s still plenty to look forward to for Tiger Style as the postseason nears.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Ugh.

A hoops note from @Dave_Matter: In four games this season against rivals Kansas, Illinois and Arkansas, Mizzou has lost by a combined margin of 125 points. — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) February 16, 2022

On MUTigers.com, Women’s 200 Free Relay Takes Bronze at SECs

Aijha Blackwell is tied for second for the most double-doubles in women’s college basketball this season!