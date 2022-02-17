Missouri Heads To Athens For Rematch Against No. 21 Georgia

After a disappointing 88-71 loss at the hands of Arkansas, which saw Mizzou’s losing streak go to three on Sunday, the Tigers head to Athens to face off against the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs tonight at 6 pm on SECN+.

Despite Georgia’s top-25 ranking, they’re in a similar boat as Mizzou. Like the Tigers, the Bulldogs have lost their last three games (to Florida, LSU and South Carolina, respectively). The upset loss against Florida on their home floor was the worst out of the three; the game went down to the wire and the Gators pulled off a win, 54-51. However, Georgia is still trending north despite the losing streak. Mizzou, on the other hand...

Mizzou’s three-game losing streak is on the opposite side of Georgia’s. The Tigers’ losses to Ole Miss, Tennessee and Arkansas were all by double-digits. Mizzou didn’t seem to have fight in them like Georgia did. Their energy appears to be depleted, which led to nothing going right, even during small sparks of comebacks.

In order to win this game, the Tigers have to do a full 180 and put their best on the court for the full 40 minutes. Here are the keys to the game.

1. Play the best post defense on Earth.

Flash back to the last matchup against Georgia. The Bulldogs bullied Mizzou in the post and in the midrange. It seemed like Mizzou lost any ability to battle down low and to defend jumpers. To be fair to the Tigers, LaDazhia Williams was out with an injury sustained a few games earlier, so their main post presence wasn’t on the floor.

Mizzou gave up 44 of Georgia’s 72 points inside the arc. Jenna Staiti and Que Morrison were the top two scorers in the game, and both dominated inside. They accounted for 24 of Georgia’s points.

The good news? Williams is back, which gives the Tigers a huge reinforcement down low on defense. Now, will Williams come off the bench like usual or will Coach Pingeton opt to have her in the starting lineup to apply pressure on Staiti and the lanes immediately? We’ll have to watch to find out.

2. Limit fouls.

Oh gosh, fouls were the plague ofthe previous matchup. It seemed every single time a Georgia player drove inside, the whistle was blown. The Tigers were called for 21 fouls with a good majority of them being shooting.

At the free throw line, Georgia did their most damage. Currently, the Bulldogs are ranked second in the SEC for free throw percentage, converting 72.8%. Florida is ahead of them with 74%. Basically, it is presumed that Georgia will torch you from the line when given the opportunity.

In the last matchup, the Bulldogs hit 16 free throws, which is an absurd amount. Morrison drained nine, while Staiti drained six for 15 total. Those two are the most explosive players on Georgia’s roster. Whenever given the opportunity to draw a foul, they will find a way to do so. Mizzou must be careful when defending them to to ensure they won’t get punished at the line.

On the plus side, at least the fouls were nearly even, with Georgia being called for 19.

3. Blackwell must get rolling fast.

The last time these two teams met, Blackwell scored 27 points and added 13 rebounds. Over the three game losing streak, she’s averaged an even 7 points a game. That’s a pretty negative sign for a team that relies on her scoring and energy to get rolling. This isn’t to take away from Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen, though. Both of them have provided so much energy and momentum lately when Blackwell hasn’t been able to get going offensively.

The difference between those two and Aijha though, is the fact that she is the heart and soul of this team. When Blackwell is in a slump, the team suffers. This is a common trend on all teams, and it happens. No team or player can shine night in and night out. The good news? Blackwell’s still brought the energy on the court, even during her slump. We saw that with Hayley Frank towards the end of non-conference play.

This team has the ability to play hard and produce without Blackwell. Just look at the win over South Carolina. Regardless, Aijha has to get touches on majority of offensive plays and produce, whether it be from setting up a teammate or on her own.