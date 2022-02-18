 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Missouri vs. Mississippi State

Mizzou begins a weekend back-to-back against the Bulldogs, starting things off in Starkville.

By Parker Gillam
NCAA Basketball: Mississippi at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri 0 | Mississippi State 0

1st Half | 20:00

First Half Notes

Second Half Notes

The Details

Opponent: Mississippi State (14-11, 5-7)

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT 8:30 p.m. CT

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +9.0

Where To Watch: SEC Network+

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer?
  3. Can Mizzou hold MSU leading scorer Iverson Molinar to under his average (18.6 PPG)?
  4. Who will lead the team in rebounds?
  5. What will the final score be?

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...