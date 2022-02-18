It’s Diamond Sports Day!

Happy Diamond Sports Day!

Today, as my very lengthy preview told you, dear readers — please READ IT — is the start of yet another 5 games in 3 days series for our dear No. 14/17 softball team. They’re back in Florida for one last work trip, and things will get kicked off at 10am CST. If you thought you’d be able to watch them, you’re w-r-o-n-g. You’ll need to dole out a hefty fee for access to FloSoftball, but you can keep track of the action on Mizzou Softball’s VERY active twitter account, and follow along at Mizzou statbroadcast (they’ll link to it in the morning).

But enough about that team, as much as I want to talk about a schedule I’ve spent all my waking hours writing about, let’s get to the new team kicking off their season today! It’s Mizzou Baseball [wild cheers from tripp, I can imagine].

As Kortay has mentioned in his posts for this very site about the newcomers and the returners, Mizzou was so close to ending its NCAA postseason drought In 2017 and 2019, but ultimately weren’t selected by the committee. Then there was the Covid 2020 season, and last year’s hiccup, leaving the Tigers in desperate need of a swift turnaround.

He wrote:

It’s no secret that the 2021 Missouri Tigers didn’t meet expectations. Going 15-36 and 8-22 in the SEC was disappointing, but they didn’t just have the worst record, they also had the worst team Batting Average (AVG), slugging % (SLG%), on-base % (OBP), and ERA. So yes, it wasn’t just bad breaks, the Tigers were the worst team in the SEC from top to bottom. However, 2022 is a new year, and the Tigers are a new team. Plenty of players have left, plenty of new faces have arrived, and the 2022 Tigers will be looking to significantly outperform their 2021 selves.

Dave Matter wrote about what hopes to be Mizzou Baseball’s bounce-back year in a nice piece for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where head coach Steve Bieser (130-108-1 in 5 seasons at Mizzou) said, “We’ve come full circle. It’s a group that I’m very proud of, by the way, that they’ve responded to the adversity that we hit last year and the way that our upperclassmen came in this year ready to lead early.”

To kick things off, the Tigers are in Thibodaux, La. for a four-game series against Nicholls State. Because the Tigers started last season losing 9 of their first 12 games, and because they will, quite literally, face all eight SEC teams in the D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25, Bieser tried to schedule the non-con a bit lighter this go-around, per Matter.

ON TO THE LINKS!

GO SPORTS. In case you’re keeping track (apologies if I’m missing some):

There’s two men’s hoops games (please win 1 better yet, both) A women’s game on Sunday (also PLEASE win again, if just to calm the Rock M slack channel discord) The tail end of the SEC Swim & Dive Championships FOUR baseball games FIVE softball games Track is at the JML DMR Invitational

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Hoops

There it is!



1,001 career points for @hayfrank43 - the 39th Tigers WBB player to hit the mark.#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/8rRvMCyA9Q — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 18, 2022

In the absence of AB, who was back in CoMo after having some team issues, StL native Jayla Kelly was able to shine, and scored 10 points in her 20 minutes of playing time. Super happy for her! Here’s the box score, courtesy of a beautiful ESPN screenshot.

Diamond Sports

Carlos Pena from #Mizzou on here at No. 56. https://t.co/0S2doQjq01 — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) February 17, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Sarah Rousseau and Kayla Wilson take 1⃣1⃣ th & 1⃣9⃣th on 3-meter #MIZ pic.twitter.com/lijrc8ciVU — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 17, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

Quin Snyder ’s Utah Jazz took on the Lakers on Wednesday and lost, 106-101. Jordan Clarkson played 22 minutes off the bench, and had 13 points on 6-14 shooting (1-6 from three), with 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 TO, and 3 PF. He was +4 on the night. NEXT UP: The Jazz take on the Mavs after the All-Star break next Friday, 2/25.

’s Utah Jazz took on the Lakers on Wednesday and lost, 106-101. played 22 minutes off the bench, and had 13 points on 6-14 shooting (1-6 from three), with 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 TO, and 3 PF. He was +4 on the night. NEXT UP: The Jazz take on the Mavs after the All-Star break next Friday, 2/25. Tilly and the Magic are off until Thursday, February 24.

