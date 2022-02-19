College Hoops GameDay: info, what to watch when Mizzou isn’t playing

While last night didn’t go well... you can read Parker’s game recap here:
I’ll have a Study Hall ready at some point (lol, no promises on time, the 8:30 tip was tough). But in the meantime we have another game against the team that just kicked the Tigers’ butt last night... tomorrow!
Missouri was riddled with travel problems which seemed to extend to their play on the court. They struggled to score, and struggled to stop Mississippi State from scoring.
There’s a big day of College Basketball on tap, along with College Softball, and some Baseball, too. Mizzou Basketball is on tap tomorrow again, along with the Mizzou women. You can read Josh’s two-part preview here, and Lauren should have the Women’s Mississippi State preview as well. Just a big ol’ MSU weekend.
For tomorrow’s game here are the details:
Missouri-Mississippi State Basketball: Time, Location
TIME: 7:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Sunday, February 20, 2022
LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO.
Missouri-Mississippi State Basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SEC Network
STREAM: WatchESPN
RADIO: Tiger Radio Network
TWITTER: @MizzouHoops
FACEBOOK: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Mississippi State Basketball: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 3-point underdog to Mississippi State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 129.
KenPom projects: Mizzou 66, Ole Miss 65, 53% chance to win
College Hoops Games to Watch
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|TCU
|Baylor (7)
|11.5
|137.5
|ESPN2
|11:00 AM
|Illinois (12)
|2
|Michigan State (19)
|141
|ESPN
|11:00 AM
|Xavier
|UConn (24)
|6.5
|140
|FOX
|11:30 AM
|Texas Tech (11)
|Texas (20)
|3
|126.5
|ABC
|12:00 PM
|Alabama (25)
|Kentucky (4)
|6.5
|154.5
|CBS
|12:00 PM
|Ole Miss
|3
|Georgia
|143.5
|SECN
|1:00 PM
|Auburn (2)
|3
|Florida
|140
|ESPN
|1:30 PM
|Iowa
|Ohio State (18)
|5
|153
|BTN
|2:30 PM
|LSU
|4.5
|South Carolina
|138.5
|SECN
|3:00 PM
|Tennessee (16)
|Arkansas (23)
|3
|140
|ESPN
|3:00 PM
|Air Force
|Wyoming (22)
|16
|130.5
|ESPN+
|3:30 PM
|Murray State (21)
|16
|UT Martin
|141.5
|ESPN+
|4:00 PM
|Georgetown
|Villanova (10)
|20
|145.5
|FOX
|5:00 PM
|Florida State
|Duke (9)
|15
|142.5
|ESPN
|5:00 PM
|Texas A&M
|Vanderbilt
|4
|135
|SECN
|7:00 PM
|Kansas (6)
|4.5
|West Virginia
|145.5
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|Santa Clara
|Gonzaga (1)
|22.5
|163.5
|FS1
|9:00 PM
|Oregon
|Arizona (3)
|12.5
|149.5
|ESPN
|9:00 PM
|Washington
|UCLA (13)
|17.5
|140.5
|FS1
