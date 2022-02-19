College Hoops GameDay: info, what to watch when Mizzou isn’t playing

While last night didn’t go well... you can read Parker’s game recap here:

I’ll have a Study Hall ready at some point (lol, no promises on time, the 8:30 tip was tough). But in the meantime we have another game against the team that just kicked the Tigers’ butt last night... tomorrow!

Missouri was riddled with travel problems which seemed to extend to their play on the court. They struggled to score, and struggled to stop Mississippi State from scoring.

There’s a big day of College Basketball on tap, along with College Softball, and some Baseball, too. Mizzou Basketball is on tap tomorrow again, along with the Mizzou women. You can read Josh’s two-part preview here, and Lauren should have the Women’s Mississippi State preview as well. Just a big ol’ MSU weekend.

For tomorrow’s game here are the details:

Missouri-Mississippi State Basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 7:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Sunday, February 20, 2022

LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO.

Missouri-Mississippi State Basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

RADIO: Tiger Radio Network

TWITTER: @MizzouHoops

FACEBOOK: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Mississippi State Basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 3-point underdog to Mississippi State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 129.

KenPom projects: Mizzou 66, Ole Miss 65, 53% chance to win

College Hoops Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM TCU Baylor (7) 11.5 137.5 ESPN2 11:00 AM Illinois (12) 2 Michigan State (19) 141 ESPN 11:00 AM Xavier UConn (24) 6.5 140 FOX 11:30 AM Texas Tech (11) Texas (20) 3 126.5 ABC 12:00 PM Alabama (25) Kentucky (4) 6.5 154.5 CBS 12:00 PM Ole Miss 3 Georgia 143.5 SECN 1:00 PM Auburn (2) 3 Florida 140 ESPN 1:30 PM Iowa Ohio State (18) 5 153 BTN 2:30 PM LSU 4.5 South Carolina 138.5 SECN 3:00 PM Tennessee (16) Arkansas (23) 3 140 ESPN 3:00 PM Air Force Wyoming (22) 16 130.5 ESPN+ 3:30 PM Murray State (21) 16 UT Martin 141.5 ESPN+ 4:00 PM Georgetown Villanova (10) 20 145.5 FOX 5:00 PM Florida State Duke (9) 15 142.5 ESPN 5:00 PM Texas A&M Vanderbilt 4 135 SECN 7:00 PM Kansas (6) 4.5 West Virginia 145.5 ESPN 8:00 PM Santa Clara Gonzaga (1) 22.5 163.5 FS1 9:00 PM Oregon Arizona (3) 12.5 149.5 ESPN 9:00 PM Washington UCLA (13) 17.5 140.5 FS1

