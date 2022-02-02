CoMo Snowpocalypse alters Florida start time

Déjà Vu Weather for Gators Matchup

The Missouri Basketball Tigers have had some pretty good luck facing the Gators recently, having won the last two matchups. On March 3 of last year, the Tigers won 72-70 on double-digit scoring from Dru, X, Mark, Mitch, and Tilly in Gainesville.

But the one I remember most vividly, on January 11, 2020 at home, the Tigers blew Florida out, 91-75. Do I remember it because Missouri killed em? Nope, not really… But the game featured plenty of fond memories— Dru had 22, and Mark, Mitch, and Javon all had double-digit points. And they did it without Jeremiah Tilmon, who I believe was home dealing with a death in the family.

The game was really memorable because of the terrible ice storm which had descended upon Columbia. While the official attendance record says 9k fans were there that day, I remember it vividly. It was empty and no one was sitting remotely close to me in section 110 (end opposite student section).

This is likely what we’ll get this afternoon, y’all, though with far less fans. While I write this on Tuesday evening, it’s freezing rain pretty hard outside, and the upcoming weather looks dismal at best. Much like the weather was a little over two years ago when the Gators last came to town. I hope they too remember this, and their thin-skinned Florida resident bodies (sorry, mom and dad) can’t take the cold. In preparation for the CoMo Snowpocalypse, the game was moved from an 8pm start to 2pm.

No tickets or parking permits will be required. All fans are directed to use Lot P. Mizzou asks all fans traveling to the Arena to use caution, travel safely and check road conditions. — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 1, 2022

So Tiger fans, the Gators are coming to town and since it’s officially the Year of the Tiger, it seems only fitting they chomp some gator tail this afternoon. And if you are able to make the game — I’ll either be at work or snowed in at my condo during game time — please be safe and enjoy the good parking and free admittance.

Matt Brolley wrote about Mizzou’s pivotal mid-week matchup for the Columbia Missourian, and how they’ll have to do it short handed. Javon Pickett remains out of practice after a collision with a Cyclones player on Saturday and is VERY likely out, and Jordan Wilmore is still rehabbing a back injury. Luckily, Florida will be without the services of Colin Castleton, who previously has caused the Tigers fits. Mizzou, as Brolley noted, really needs to see some production from Kobe Brown:

It has become increasingly apparent how opposing coaches choose to game plan against MU because there has been the same simple goal: Stop Brown from getting going. And to do that, defenses have swarmed Brown with a double-team if he gets the ball anywhere remotely close to the paint. All Brown has been able to do is pass the ball and let somebody else try and score.

Here’s hoping Kobe gets back to his old awesome self, and the supporting cast remains firing on all cylinders like in recent weeks.

Fun Fact: In researching the recent match ups, on February 23, 2019, the game that will forever be known as “The One Where Tilly Fouls Out and Flips Double Birds to the Student Section” the Tigers lost 64-60 in Gainesville and my parents were in attendance to witness not only the double-birds, but a flagrant called on Tilly a few minutes into the second half, a tech called on Zo about four minutes later, and both X and Tilly fouling out with just over four and five minutes left in the game, respectively. Ohhhhh, the memories. I miss Tilly so much.

On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

This is awesome. Today is National Girls and Women in Sport Day, and Mizzou Football is celebrating offensive student assistant, Milli Wilson.

From the article on CAFNR’s site— a great read:

Wilson was in charge of several projects throughout the season. After the games, she would create charts related to the play calls the team made. Those charts were important in helping the coaching staff make sure the Tiger offense didn’t become too predictable. Wilson also broke down tape of upcoming opponents. During the game, she would hold up offensive and defensive personnel boards. “This experience, it’s been a dream come true,” Wilson said. “It was overwhelming at times, just because everything moved so fast. It’s been important for me to slow down and take it one step at a time.”

Welcome, Nathan! The offensive lineman from Fort Zumwalt N has committed to Mizzou as a PWO.

PowerMizzou put out their first episode of an NIL athlete-driven podcast, a ten episode show with WR Mookie Cooper. I really recommend giving it a listen. Looks like they also are planning a show with Luther Burden, who I think y’all have heard of.

ICYMI earlier, get your offseason #Mizzou football fix on Episode 1 of Hangin’ with Mookie Cooper. First of ten weekly chats with #Mizzou WR @mcgetbusy1 presented by @BruningLegal https://t.co/KrjVUKvn00 — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) February 1, 2022

Tyler Badie is at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week, impressing a slew of national reporters. Forness works for Blue Chip Scouting/NBC Sports Edge, Parson is a national scout for the Draft Network, and Kenyon is the NFL associate editor for Bleacher Report.

Coach Luper is there with him, along with Tiger teammate Akayleb Evans, who will play on the opposing team.

Three winners from national practice for me:

- Tyler Badie

- Alec Pierce

- Trey McBride



McBride is a legit top-40 TE — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) February 1, 2022

Hoops

You can listen to the replay of Monday night’s Tiger Talk with Head Coach Cuonzo Martin and DeJuan Gordon here.

(1/2) Listen to the replay of Tiger Talk with @MizzouHoops head coach @CuonzoMartin and guard DaJuan Gordon here: https://t.co/Dtj0a7VWB3 — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) February 1, 2022

Horns Down Shop’s Hayley Frank tshirts are printed and ready to ship. They look *chef’s kiss* good.

Also, from Mizzou, tomorrow's scheduled Michael Porter Jr. bobblehead giveaway and $1 ticket promotion will be postponed for another date, to be determined at a later time. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 1, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

HOLY $#&, Mizzou Track & Field. Not sure how we missed this at Rock M, but damn… these track and field athletes are something. The Missourian recapped a bunch of results from the weekend at the Razorback Invitational:

Following junior Roberto Vilches’ world- and NCAA-leading high jump result Friday, MU track and field set nine personal records in continuation of the Razorback Invitational on Saturday.

YES, you read that right. ROBERTO VILCHES SET A WORLD AND NCAA-LEADING HIGH JUMP RECORD ON FRIDAY.

Junior Arianna Fisher leaped for a first-place attempt of 44 feet, 4¼ inches in the women’s triple jump, breaking her own indoor school record set at the 2021 SEC Indoor Championships.

Congrats to SEC Swimmer of the Week, Sarah Thompson, who had a GREAT meet against South Carolina.

From MUTigers.com:

Thompson broke four pool records at the Carolina Natatorium. She won the 100 fly and 100 back with pool record times of 52.33 and 52.45, respectively. Thompson was also a part of Mizzou’s 200 free and 400 medley relays, winning both with pool record times of 1:38.07 and 3:16.33, respectively.

The Maneater’s Izabelle Cool talked with wrestler Connor Brown, who reflects on his time at Missouri.

Softball season is right around the corner! Would you believe the SEC coaches picked Mizzou to finish FIFTH? It’s important to note — I saw this somewhere on Twitter— that Coach Anderson’s teams have performed above the preseason rankings every year, so I expect no different this year.

Former Mizzou Players in the Wild

The Mercury made it officially official. Soph is back in The Valley, and the vibes are immaculate*. Here’s the press release from the Mercury’s site.

(*The “vibes are immaculate” is a shout out to former Villanova player and current Dallas Maverick, Jalen Brunson, who tweeted this out last March when the Mavs were doing particularly well, and it went viral. He talked about it on the Old Man and the Three pod and it was just really entertaining)

BenFred wrote that former Tiger Kim English’s encouraging start at George Mason should be no surprise. It’s a really great piece. His George Mason team takes on SLU this evening.

Dru and the SkyForce have been off since my last links. NEXT UP: Thursday against the Clippers at 6:30pm and Sunday against the Squadron at 3pm.

and the SkyForce have been off since my last links. NEXT UP: Thursday against the Clippers at 6:30pm and Sunday against the Squadron at 3pm. Tilly and the Magic took on the Cruise on Tuesday, and lost 118-104. In JT’s 26 minutes off the bench (Teske is still getting the starting nod, but Tilly is playing more than him), JT had 13 points on 6-9 shooting, 9 REB, 3 AST, 4 BLK, 0 TO, and 3 PF. He was -18 on the night, which doesn’t seem right given his stats. NEXT UP: Thursday against the Herd at 6pm, and Sunday against the Swarm at 2pm.

His other games over the weekend:

Saturday’s loss to Nets: 24 minutes (bench), 6 points (3-6), 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 TO, 2 PF, -2 Friday’s loss to Nets: 13 minutes (bench), 11 points (5-6), 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 TO, 5 PF, -11

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Timberwolves on Sunday and lost, 126-106. They’ve been losing A LOT, y’all. Jordan Clarkson played 34 minutes off the bench, and had 17 points on 5-13 shooting (2-9 from three), with 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 3 TO, and 1 PF. He was -16 on the night.

His other recent game:

Friday’s loss to Memphis: 28 minutes (bench), 13 points (4-13, 2-8 from three), 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 2 PF, -19

