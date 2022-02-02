MBB Game Thread: Mizzou vs Florida

In their last two home games, the Tigers have come up just short, but today they’ll be focused on finishing the job against a Florida team that’s had their fair share of ups and downs this year.

First Half Notes

The fast tempo of this game doesn’t seem like something that Mizzou can sustain.

A couple early threes from Florida that were well defended are tough for Mizzou, but those won’t fall all night.

Boogie Coleman bringing the ball up just seems like it’s a little more stressful than it should be.

Florida definitely got away with a goaltending, and it seems like the refs haven’t given Mizzou many favorable calls in a while.

Florida just seems like they can’t miss from deep. 5-6 to start this game for the Gators.

Myeron Jones is 5-6 from three, and he’s just 29% from deep this year. We also are just 11 minutes into this game.

Very impressive the way Mizzou has hung around despite the strong shooting from Florida.

Approaching a 3 minute scoring drought for Mizzou.

Florida is just 1-5 from 2 and thy lead this game by 5 at the under 4.

Mizzou trailed by 8, but an 8-2 run to close the half was huge to keep them in the game before halftime.

Gameday in the forecast.



2 p.m. CT

SEC Network pic.twitter.com/SotPfPNyew — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 2, 2022

The Details

Opponent: Gators (13-8)

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +6

