MBB Game Thread: Mizzou vs Florida

In their last two home games, the Tigers have come up just short, but today they’ll be focused on finishing the job against a Florida team that’s had their fair share of ups and downs this year.
First Half Notes
- The fast tempo of this game doesn’t seem like something that Mizzou can sustain.
- A couple early threes from Florida that were well defended are tough for Mizzou, but those won’t fall all night.
- Boogie Coleman bringing the ball up just seems like it’s a little more stressful than it should be.
- Florida definitely got away with a goaltending, and it seems like the refs haven’t given Mizzou many favorable calls in a while.
- Florida just seems like they can’t miss from deep. 5-6 to start this game for the Gators.
- Myeron Jones is 5-6 from three, and he’s just 29% from deep this year. We also are just 11 minutes into this game.
- Very impressive the way Mizzou has hung around despite the strong shooting from Florida.
- Approaching a 3 minute scoring drought for Mizzou.
- Florida is just 1-5 from 2 and thy lead this game by 5 at the under 4.
- Mizzou trailed by 8, but an 8-2 run to close the half was huge to keep them in the game before halftime.
The Details
Opponent: Gators (13-8)
Time: 2 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +6
Where To Watch: SEC Network | WatchESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Five Questions!
- Will Mizzou cover?
- Is this the game Kobe Brown regains his form?
- Over/Under 134.5?
- Who is your trifecta for the game?
- What will the final score be?
