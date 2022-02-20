MBB Game Thread: Mizzou vs Mississippi State

In Starkville on Friday, the Bulldogs rolled at home over Missouri, but just two days later, the Tigers and Bulldogs will meet again, this time at Mizzou Arena. Will the Tigers get their revenge? Or will the Bulldogs polish off a successful weekend with a season sweep of the Tigers?

Second Half Notes

Boogie Coleman draws the charge then drains the three. Lead down to just 2.

Here come the Tigers. Kobe Brown with a three and a great move down low, and Mizzou has regained the lead.

Amari Davis is posted up in the mid range by the Mizzou bench and his shots keep falling. He should hang out more there.

Three players in double figures with Coleman, Brown, and Pickett.

Brown is up to 12 which is major considering the Tigers are yet to win a game in which he has failed to reach double figures.

Mizzou has 49 with 7 minutes left, and they only managed 49 in Starkville on Friday so there’s been clear improvement today.

DaJuan Gordon not having a point is very concerning. Maybe he will find a time to hit a big shot in the clutch tonight.

T shirt Boogie >>> Sleeveless Boogie

Coleman, Pickett, and Brown all have 12 or more. With those performances the Tigers really need to finish the job.

MSU is approaching a 3 minute FG drought.

Well, not the way you draw up that last possession, and it’s another close loss at home. There’s not much left to say that already hasn’t been said this year.

First Half Notes

A good start with multiple defensive stops to open the game. The Tigers look locked in.

Boogie Coleman looks to have come into this game ready to shoot with 5 early points.

Javon is having another strong first half. If he can keep it going for the full game, that should give Mizzou a great chance to win this game

10 minutes into this game, just three Tiger players have scored. Javon, Boogie, and Trevon.

8 early MSU turnovers, but Mizzou hasn’t quite taken full advantage.

11 minutes of buckets only made by Javon. Wow.

Both teams are 1-6 to start the game from deep. Yikes.

Not a good way to finish this half. 3 minutes of scoreless basketball, and a 10-2 run for the Bulldogs.

What a trainwreck of final possession.

Sunday Hoops.



7 p.m.

Mizzou Arena

SEC Network

The Details

Opponent: Bulldogs (15-11)

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +4.5

Where To Watch: SEC Network | WatchESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

