Spring Football kicks off today!

Happy Spring Football Kick-Off!

Dang, is it football season already? Crazy how the time flies...

Mizzou Football kicks off its spring schedule this week, which will culminate in the black-and-gold game on March 19. It’s a time for lots of discussion amongst the fans and... well, that’s about it. Spring football always offers us an opportunity to overanalyze, and I’m sure we’ll be doing a lot of that over the next month. But if you’re going to, why not do it here, where the best Mizzou Football analysts on the internet write and podcast?

Dave Matter has been writing about Mizzou’s position groups, and covered the offensive line on Sunday. The line loses two key contributors but returns a lot of depth, including Dylan Spencer, a former Tiger commit who transferred away after a few games... and is now back in black and gold.

“Tell us why you left and why you want to come back,” Drinkwitz said he asked [Spencer.] “Then, did we believe those responses were both genuine? I think for me, (I was) understanding these young men are 18 to 22 years old and dealing with a global pandemic. (He) lost some people that were close to him and felt like getting home was really important to him. Then when he was home he realized, you know, maybe staying here playing in the SEC and playing for us was what he really wanted to do.”

Matter also wrote about Mizzou’s wide receiver corps, which will revolve around a player who doesn’t even have his number yet — five-star freshman Luther Burden. Burden, along with his fellow receivers, will be coached by one of the newest members of Mizzou’s staff, Jacob Peeler.

“This spring, he hands the receivers over to newly hired position coach Jacob Peeler, who came from Texas State where he served as offensive coordinator and previously coached receivers at Ole Miss, including current NFL standouts A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf.”

Aijha Blackwell was back on the court and, perhaps not so coincidentally, Mizzou Hoops got back in the win column. Robin Pingeton’s team stopped a four-game losing streak, taking down Mississippi State 76-66.

“I think what I’m most proud of today is there was stretches again where our offense wasn’t really flowing, but we did a lot better job of taking pride in our defense and getting stops during those runs,” [Hayley] Frank said.

Mizzou entered the day as a projected 10-seed in ESPN’s bracketology. They’ve got one week left in the regular season (including games against Kentucky and Florida) to solidify their spot.

In not-so-fortunate basketball news, the Mizzou men’s team couldn’t hold a late lead, dropping the second of their weekend games against Mississippi State, 58-56.

It was a tough day for the program, which also announced that freshman Yaya Keita will be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Mizzou announces Yaya Keita is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing a surgical procedure on his left knee. — Sam Snelling (@SamTSnelling) February 20, 2022

Overall, it was a strong weekend for Mizzou Softball. The Tigers went 4-1 in Florida, dropping only their final game 1-0 to No. 17 Maryland. It was a tough day for Mizzou’s offense, which left 11 runners stranded.

Mizzou Baseball couldn’t lock down an opening weekend sweep, losing the third game of their series with Nichols State. The Tigers fought back from a multiple-run deficit to take the lead in the seventh inning. The bullpen couldn’t hold, however, allowing Nichols to score 3 runs in the bottom of the inning.

ICYMI... Mizzou Football got its first commit of the 2024 class today!

This is quite a ways off from mattering, so who knows if Atkins will stick. he’s currently unranked by 247 and holds offers from just Mizzou and Grambling State.

5⃣ signed Tigers took home state titles this weekend! Congratulations to our state placers as well!





Owen Uhls: Missouri

Zeke Seltzer and J Conway: Indiana

Ryan Boersma: Illinois

Kade Moore (not pictured): Texas#TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/AoW0fFQG48 — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 20, 2022