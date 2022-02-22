Mizzou Baseball wins season opening series with some late inning magic

The rally caps were on!

Yesterday morning, I incorrectly asserted that Mizzou Baseball had lost its series finale to Nichols State on Sunday. I was incorrect not in the fact that they lost, but that the series finale had been played. Instead, that took place on Monday. And, likely because I positively jinxed them and for no other reason, Mizzou did not lose this one.

Despite falling down by a 4-1 deficit early on, the Tigers were able to create some late inning magic and win by a score of 7-4. Missouri was especially effective with two outs, as that’s where Steve Bieser’s team did most of its damage in the seventh and eighth innings.

Mizzou (3-1) scored twice in the seventh and three times in the eighth to complete the comeback. Four of the five late inning runs came with two outs, as freshman Carlos Peña roped an RBI-triple in the seventh to pull the Tigers within one and junior Luke Mann launched a two-out, bases-clearing double in the eighth to plate three.

Here’s that Luke Mann double if you’re interested.

Mizzou continues its Louisiana road trip on Wednesday against Southern University before they take on the University of Louisiana-Monroe this weekend.

