PODCAST: EPISODE 22 ON 2.22.22! CUONZO. LATE-GAME DECISIONS. REALLY BAD DEFENSE.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. A very bad week the past seven days as Mizzou’s season is just about done for. So, just why did the defense suck so bad this season? Matt and Sam talk that as well as late-game management and roster design.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 05:25 - Dive Cuts is back on 2.22.22 with episode 22!

05:25 - 14:10 - Pretty tough weeks of hoops last week, huh?

14:10 - 25:30 - What in the heck happened to the defense?!

25:30 - 29:10 - Let’s talk about Cuonzo.

29:10 - 39:00 - There has been a lot of discussion about Cuonzo’s late game management. Let’s discuss.

39:00 - 49:00 - Cuonzo might not have brought together a good roster.

49:00 - 56:00 - A couple games coming up for the Tigers.

56:00 - END - That’s it! Subscribe to the pod and come back next week! MIZ!

