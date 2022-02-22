MBB Game Thread: Tigers vs No. 17 Volunteers

Sunday was another heartbreaking loss for Mizzou at home who have now lost four different home games by three points or less. They’ll be hoping this is the game they finally break through, but Tennessee will be coming to take care of business as their gear up for a tourney run in March.
Second Half Notes
- Kobe has been very aggressive driving to the hoop tonight. By no means has he been perfect, but he seems to have a real sense of urgency tonight.
- Kennedy Chandler just cannot be left wide open for 3. He has 17 on 7-9 shooting, he can do no wrong tonight. It makes sense why this kid could be a lottery pick.
- The Tigers made a couple threes early, but they’ve gone cold, and they’re still chucking em up. Might be time to try and get some other looks.
- Victor Bailey’s midrange tonight has been stellar.
- Tennessee’s superiority is on display now, they’re just running away with this one.
- I’m not one to make excuses, but having a short bench and playing 4 games in 7 days makes this outcome to be expected.
- Against Mississippi State, Mizzou had a late run in them, but I just don’t see that happening tonight.
- Just as I say that, the Tigers have mounted a comeback to the deficit only 12.
- Kennedy Chandler is going to be a good NBA player. I mean what a game this kid is having tonight.
First Half Notes
- DaJuan with an early three is a good sign. He was a non-factor in the Mississippi State game, so he needs to make an impact if the Tigers want a chance in this one.
- Boogie and DaJuan with threes early, if the Tigers actually shoot well from deep, they should hang with the Vols.
- Getting penetration is leading to getting good looks early, now they just have to do it for a full 40 minutes.
- Good to see Pickett get one to fall after going 0-6 from deep on Sunday.
- A couple transition buckets for Kobe was good to get Mizzou out of a short rut.
- Kennedy Chandler is very good at basketball. Very, very good.
- Mizzou hasn’t scored in 5 minutes, and have 5 turnovers in that span. Tennessee simultaneously on a 13-0 run.
- Amari Davis with a strong finish, and I feel like it’s been a while since I’ve seen him attack the rim like that.
- Ronnie seems to have no feel for his shot right now.
The Details
Opponent: Volunteers (19-7)
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +10.5
Where To Watch: SEC Network | WatchESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Five Questions!
