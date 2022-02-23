OLYMPIC SPORTS UPDATE

For the second week in a row, let’s check in on some of the Olympic sports, shall we?

BASEBALL

Mizzou Baseball, coming off of a 3-1 opening series against Nicholls State (their best start since 2018!) — STOP! have you read Kortay’s recap? — is in Louisiana for a Wednesday 6pm contest against Southern University.

Some info on their opponent (who they’ve never faced before), from MUTigers.com:

Southern sits at 2-1 after wins over Alabama State and Jackson State. The Jaguars lost to Florida A&M to close the Andre Dawson Classic. All three of Southern’s games last weekend were decided by two runs or less. The Jags split a pair of one-run contests. Hunter Tabb went 7-for-10 on opening weekend with a pair of doubles to lead Southern. On the mound, the Jaguars surrendered just six walks in 27.2 innings. Southern held opponents to just .252 hitting.

Besides being off to their best start in a number of years, the Tigers are also doing a helluva lot of damage with two outs, according to the team’s statistics. In their first four games, Mizzou had 24 two-out RBIs, and hit .418 with two outs. They also were 11-11 on stolen bases. We love to see it.

You can listen to the game at KTGR.com or on the Tiger Radio Network. It doesn’t appear to be on tv, sadly.

TIGERSTYLE

Moving on to no. 9 Mizzou Wrestling, who yet AGAIN has a Big XII Wrestler of the Week. We’re up to three weeks running now, and it’s Jeremiah Kent’s turn!

We used up all our creative caption ideas the last two weeks. 3⃣ @Big12Conference WOTWs #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/el5EJU06C8 — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 22, 2022

According to MUTigers.com, this is the RS-sophomore’s first weekly award. Kent defeated Iowa State’s no. 7-ranked Marcus Coleman in Missouri’s 17-16 loss on Feb. 16. The win was his first ranked victory of the season and the highest ranked win he’s ever had.

GYMNASTICS

Beat ranked teams? Get cookies. I fully support Coach Drinkwitz’s cookie presents for other teams’ success. By the way, in the newest rankings, the team sits at no. 9— they were no. 11 last week, for those keeping track. You can read Caleb Logue’s recap from over the weekend at the Missourian if you’d like a good recap of the impressive showdown.

Apparently when your team rocks it you get cookies! Thanks @CoachDrinkwitz @MizzouFootball for the s! pic.twitter.com/sTzyjSYRTw — Shannon Welker (@MUGymShannon) February 23, 2022

SOFTBALL

Jo is just… unbelievable. The Tigers will need more of this this weekend, for sure.

Over her last 62 innings pitched, Jordan Weber holds a 0.90 ERA while opposing batters are hitting only .095 ‼️#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/R9AUhYco5h — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 22, 2022

Because next up for the No. 14/18/19 ranked Tigers? They head to Cathedral City, CA to take on a @$&# ton of reallllly good Top 12 teams, in the Mary Nutter Classic. I’ll have your new giant preview up before game time on Friday!

On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Great stuff from @mcgetbusy1 on Episode 4 of Hangin’ with Mookie Cooper. Mookie opens up on the struggles of a 17-year-old kid sitting on the sidelines for the first time and gives you insight into the transfer process and why he ended up at #Mizzou https://t.co/L1bkvlwJZZ — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) February 22, 2022

Coach Luper is ready for Spring Ball!

Congrats to former Tiger, Paul Adams on his new contract with… a league I’ve never heard of (sorry)

On Drew Lock, from his OC:

#Broncos OC Justin Outten on QB Drew Lock, who enters final year of rookie contract: "He's got a powerful arm... I want to see him in this system a little bit more as soon as he gets the playbook under him." — Kyle Newman (@KyleNewmanDP) February 22, 2022

Hoops

Javon Pickett has used several postgame interviews to stand up for the coaching staff. No exception tonight. Says it falls on the players to execute better, play with more grit. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 23, 2022

Love this from Coach Martin, who said this during Monday’s Tiger Talk:

On Cuonzo Martin's radio show tonight, Mike Kelly asked the coach how he's doing personally during his team's rough stretch. pic.twitter.com/e5bfhKWzDE — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 22, 2022

Chris Kwiecinski wrote, With their backs against the wall, the Mizzou women have proven they belong dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

In Charlie Creme’s new Bracketology, Missouri WBB remains a No. 10 seed.

#mizzouwbb is a No. 10 seed in ESPN's latest bracket projection that would have them traveling to Tuscon for the first weekend. Nine SEC teams remain in today's bracketology. @CoMosports pic.twitter.com/H0uHjOjSVw — Nate Marcus (@natemarcus1) February 22, 2022

SOPHIE IN THE HOUSE to take in men’s hoops. Welcome home, Soph!

Other Mizzou Sports/News

Love that Drink does this when other Mizzou Athletics’ programs have big wins.

Apparently when your team rocks it you get cookies! Thanks @CoachDrinkwitz @MizzouFootball for the s! pic.twitter.com/sTzyjSYRTw — Shannon Welker (@MUGymShannon) February 23, 2022

Interesting…

This is interesting: Bob Nolte stepped down from his position with the Mizzou athletics compliance department to run for Boone County recorder of deeds. He'll be on the November ballot.

Desiree Reed-Francois recently hired Will Kava from Ole Miss as Sr Assoc AD for compliance. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 22, 2022

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)