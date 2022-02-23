 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Olympic Sports Update

New, 60 comments

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, February 23

By Karen Steger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

OLYMPIC SPORTS UPDATE

For the second week in a row, let’s check in on some of the Olympic sports, shall we?

BASEBALL

Mizzou Baseball, coming off of a 3-1 opening series against Nicholls State (their best start since 2018!) — STOP! have you read Kortay’s recap? — is in Louisiana for a Wednesday 6pm contest against Southern University.

Some info on their opponent (who they’ve never faced before), from MUTigers.com:

Southern sits at 2-1 after wins over Alabama State and Jackson State. The Jaguars lost to Florida A&M to close the Andre Dawson Classic.

All three of Southern’s games last weekend were decided by two runs or less. The Jags split a pair of one-run contests.

Hunter Tabb went 7-for-10 on opening weekend with a pair of doubles to lead Southern.

On the mound, the Jaguars surrendered just six walks in 27.2 innings. Southern held opponents to just .252 hitting.

Besides being off to their best start in a number of years, the Tigers are also doing a helluva lot of damage with two outs, according to the team’s statistics. In their first four games, Mizzou had 24 two-out RBIs, and hit .418 with two outs. They also were 11-11 on stolen bases. We love to see it.

You can listen to the game at KTGR.com or on the Tiger Radio Network. It doesn’t appear to be on tv, sadly.

TIGERSTYLE

Moving on to no. 9 Mizzou Wrestling, who yet AGAIN has a Big XII Wrestler of the Week. We’re up to three weeks running now, and it’s Jeremiah Kent’s turn!

According to MUTigers.com, this is the RS-sophomore’s first weekly award. Kent defeated Iowa State’s no. 7-ranked Marcus Coleman in Missouri’s 17-16 loss on Feb. 16. The win was his first ranked victory of the season and the highest ranked win he’s ever had.

GYMNASTICS

Beat ranked teams? Get cookies. I fully support Coach Drinkwitz’s cookie presents for other teams’ success. By the way, in the newest rankings, the team sits at no. 9— they were no. 11 last week, for those keeping track. You can read Caleb Logue’s recap from over the weekend at the Missourian if you’d like a good recap of the impressive showdown.

SOFTBALL

Jo is just… unbelievable. The Tigers will need more of this this weekend, for sure.

Because next up for the No. 14/18/19 ranked Tigers? They head to Cathedral City, CA to take on a @$&# ton of reallllly good Top 12 teams, in the Mary Nutter Classic. I’ll have your new giant preview up before game time on Friday!

On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  • Coach Luper is ready for Spring Ball!
  • Congrats to former Tiger, Paul Adams on his new contract with… a league I’ve never heard of (sorry)
  • On Drew Lock, from his OC:

Hoops

  • Love this from Coach Martin, who said this during Monday’s Tiger Talk:
  • SOPHIE IN THE HOUSE to take in men’s hoops. Welcome home, Soph!

Other Mizzou Sports/News

  • Love that Drink does this when other Mizzou Athletics’ programs have big wins.
  • Interesting…

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...