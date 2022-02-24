Mizzou Baseball improves to 4-1 on the season with 19-8 win over Southern

MIZ-C2E!
The MLB is still in a lockout, huh? Well, it’s a good thing that College Baseball is happening — because it’s pretty dang fun. Plus, the SEC is pretty much the closest thing that comes to professional baseball.
It also helps that Mizzou Baseball is off to a good start this season. Taking three out of four over Nicholls State to start the season was certainly promising, but winning the series against a team that was picked to finish last in the Southland Conference with a new head coach was pretty much a necessity if the Tigers wanted to be taken seriously this season.
Wednesday night was a little bit of a step up in competition as Mizzou continued their season-opening eight-game road trip in the state of Louisiana. Southern University made an NCAA Regional last year after winning the SWAC Tournament and were picked to finish atop the SWAC West Division this season.
Side note on Southern: I did NOT know that Rickie Weeks and Lou Brock played baseball there. Honestly, pretty cool.
This game, however, wasn’t the easiest to follow because there wasn’t any live stats and I didn’t bother paying the 15 dollars to watch online, but Mizzou Baseball Twitter kept us updated.
Anyways, Steve Bieser’s club was able to take care of business, as Mizzou beat Southern 19-8 to improve to 4-1 on the season. Despite allowing eight runs, the pitching staff produced a school record tying 20 strikeouts!
The Tigers hit three home runs in the game. Senior infielder Josh Day hit his second of the season.
Freshman right fielder Carlos Pena hit his first of his career.
And a GRAND SLAM from freshman catcher Shea McGahan.
Mizzou’s offense has simply been red-hot to start the season, scoring a combined 60 runs through their first five games.
Of course, the competition hasn’t been the toughest to start this season, but I think Steve Bieser made it that way, just to give this team some much-needed confidence heading into SEC play.
Mizzou’s road trip concludes with a three-game weekend series Friday through Sunday at UL Monroe before their home opening series the weekend after against Tarleton State.
OF NOTE: Steve Bieser told Tex Little and Matt Michaels on the KTGR network postgame show that Josh Day, Luke Mann, and Torin Montgomery exited the game early due to some minor injuries and their status is uncertain for Friday night’s game vs ULM.
Other SEC baseball scores on Wednesday night, with LSU as the only loss.
- No. 3 Ole Miss 15, Arkansas State 5
- Kentucky 3, Bellarmine 2
- Alabama 9, Alabama State 2
- No. 18 Tennessee 16, UNC-Asheville 1
- No. 5 Vanderbilt 9, Evansville 0 (Six Innings)
- No. 15 Florida 3, North Florida 1
- Auburn 13, Troy 1
- Louisiana Tech 11, LSU 6
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Nate Edwards takes a look at the linebackers in the latest 2021 Position Postmortem
- Study Hall from Sam Snelling: Tennessee 80, Mizzou 61
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Dave Matter’s coverage of spring football, he writes that Mizzou’s secondary is under the spotlight
(Columbia Missourian)
- WBB Preview from Nate Marcus: Missouri women’s basketball hosts Kentucky in ‘double-bubble’ battle
- From Anthony Kristensen: Misery for MU men’s basketball against Tennessee, throughout the season
(Miscelleaneous/Tweets)
- Congrats to Mizzou point guard commit Christian Jones, who has reached 1,000 career points at East St. Louis.
February 24, 2022
- Bring Tiger Style to Detroit March 17th-19th for the NCAA Wrestling Championships!
- Here’s a look at the latest rankings for the Mizzou Gymnastics squad! Individually, Sienna Schreiber ranks THIRD in the All-Around!
- A big congrats to Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s redshirt senior guard Haley Troup, who was named to the SEC Community Service team. Read more here on MUTigers.com!
- Congrats to former Mizzou WR Emanuel Hall on being drafted in the USFL Draft by the Birmingham Stallions! J’Mon Moore was drafted by the New Jersey Generals!
- WBB Preview on MUTigers.com; Tigers Close Home Schedule with Kentucky Thursday
- Mizzou Softball single-game tickets are on sale now! The Home Opener is March 4th!
- On the latest episode of Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago give us the latest updates on what’s happening with spring sports. Give it a listen!
- Pensacola Beach, Florida has been announced as the new home for the SEC Soccer Tournament through 2024.
