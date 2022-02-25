PODCAST: (spring) FOOTBALL IS BACK!!

Welcome back, Tiger Fans, to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. So, with a new defensive coordinator announced, what might this defense look like this coming season? Also, spring ball is here and there’s a lot of interesting depth conversations to have. Nate also had a great conversation with Rock M legend, Bill Connelly about Mizzou as well as the state of college football.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:10: Hey, welcome to the pod!

01:10 - 07:08: The defensive staff is coming together as Mizzou has announced a new DC! So what might the defense look like next year?

07:08 - 11:35: Spring football is here!

11:35 - 22:10: QB battle time.

22:10 - 30:32: Spring ball means more info about the players. Like, updated height and weight!

30:32 - 34:00: Let’s talk about the offensive line.

34:00 - 36:50: This offense is pretty deep. How will it pan out?

36:50 - 47:20: Time to talk about the defensive depth.

47:20 - 01:24:00: Bill Connelly is here to talk all things Mizzou and college football.

01:24:00 - 01:26:15: Nate and BK are back.

01:26:15 - 01:31:37: Should we be optimistic about this next season’s team?

01:31:37 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening! Subscribe and MIZ!

