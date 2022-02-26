 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Mizzou vs. LSU

Missouri begins their two-game road trip in Baton Rouge against an LSU squad eager for a win.

By Parker Gillam
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri 20 | LSU 26

1st Half | 3:41

First Half Notes

  • Boogie Coleman opens the scoring with two 3s, a good sign after he had been off recently.
  • LSU turning the ball over early and often.
  • A great Trevon Brazile weak-side block leads to an easy layup for Javon Pickett.
  • Mizzou fighting hard on the glass, earning plenty of second chances on the offensive end.
  • 4:45 scoring drought for Missouri is ended by a Kobe Brown free throw.
  • LSU extends their lead to 10 as Mizzou just can not buy a bucket.

Second Half Notes

The Details

Opponent: LSU (19-9, 7-8)

Time: 7:30 CST

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +12.0

Where To Watch: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer?
  3. Who will have more points, Kobe Brown or Javon Pickett?
  4. Who will lead the team in rebounds?
  5. What will the final score be?

