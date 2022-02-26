Game Thread: Mizzou vs. LSU

Missouri 20 | LSU 26
1st Half | 3:41
First Half Notes
- Boogie Coleman opens the scoring with two 3s, a good sign after he had been off recently.
- LSU turning the ball over early and often.
- A great Trevon Brazile weak-side block leads to an easy layup for Javon Pickett.
- Mizzou fighting hard on the glass, earning plenty of second chances on the offensive end.
- 4:45 scoring drought for Missouri is ended by a Kobe Brown free throw.
- LSU extends their lead to 10 as Mizzou just can not buy a bucket.
Second Half Notes
The Details
Opponent: LSU (19-9, 7-8)
Time: 7:30 CST
Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +12.0
Where To Watch: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Twitter: @MizzouHoops
Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Five Questions!
- Will the Tigers cover?
- Who will be the leading scorer?
- Who will have more points, Kobe Brown or Javon Pickett?
- Who will lead the team in rebounds?
- What will the final score be?
Loading comments...