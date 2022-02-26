Missouri vs LSU College Hoops GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

The list of bad Mizzou basketball things is a long list these days. Another point on that list is trips to Baton Rouge. Mizzou has never won a trip to Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, but there have only been five tries. They’re 2-3 against LSU in Mizzou Arena, and have one more loss in a 1980 regional semi-final in Houston, TX.
Cuonzo Martin has never beaten Will Wade. The last time Mizzou beat LSU it was Johnathan Williams III and Keanau Post leading the charge against Johnny Jones and Bruce Hornsby’s kid in an overtime thriller to start SEC play.
So... we’re due, right?
Down in Baton Rouge. #FLYCOU x #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Qj7QFz60Yq— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 26, 2022
Tall task indeed. I’ll have a preview up later.
Missouri-LSU Basketball: Time, Location
TIME: 7:30 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, February 26, 2022
LOCATION: Maravich Assembly Center; Baton Rouge, LA.
Missouri-LSU Basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SEC Network
STREAM: WatchESPN
RADIO: Tiger Radio Network
Missouri-LSU Basketball: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 14-point underdog to LSU, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 133.5.
KenPom projects: LSU 73, Mizzou 58, 8% chance to win
Other CBB Games to Watch
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Purdue (4)
|3.5
|Michigan state
|148.5
|ESPN
|11:00 AM
|Florida
|9
|Georgia
|144
|ESPN2
|12:00 PM
|Vanderbilt
|Mississippi State
|6
|135.5
|SECN
|1:00 PM
|Kentucky (6)
|Arkansas (18)
|2
|147.5
|CBS
|1:00 PM
|Texas (20)
|3
|West Virginia
|132
|ESPN2
|2:30 PM
|Texas A&M
|Ole Miss
|2.5
|134.5
|SECN
|3:00 PM
|Auburn (3)
|Tennessee (17)
|3.5
|139.5
|ESPN
|3:00 PM
|UCLA (12)
|15
|Oregon State
|140.5
|CBS
|4:00 PM
|Murray State (19)
|11
|Southeast MO St
|148.5
|ESPN+
|5:00 PM
|Duke (7)
|7
|Syracuse
|150.5
|ESPN
|5:00 PM
|Texas Tech (9)
|5.5
|TCU
|128.5
|ESPN2
|5:00 PM
|Wisconsin (13)
|Rutgers
|1
|133.5
|BTN
|5:00 PM
|South Carolina
|Alabama (24)
|10.5
|153.5
|SECN
|7:00 PM
|Arizona (2)
|10
|Colorado
|151
|ESPN2
|7:00 PM
|Kansas (5)
|3.5
|Baylor (10)
|148
|ESPN
|7:30 PM
|Creighton
|Providence (11)
|5.5
|137.5
|FS1
|7:30 PM
|Missouri
|LSU
|14
|133.5
|SECN
|9:00 PM
|Gonzaga (1)
|9.5
|St. Mary's (23)
|143.5
|ESPN
|9:00 PM
|USC (16)
|Oregon
|3
|138.5
|Pac12
