Missouri vs LSU College Hoops GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

The list of bad Mizzou basketball things is a long list these days. Another point on that list is trips to Baton Rouge. Mizzou has never won a trip to Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, but there have only been five tries. They’re 2-3 against LSU in Mizzou Arena, and have one more loss in a 1980 regional semi-final in Houston, TX.

Cuonzo Martin has never beaten Will Wade. The last time Mizzou beat LSU it was Johnathan Williams III and Keanau Post leading the charge against Johnny Jones and Bruce Hornsby’s kid in an overtime thriller to start SEC play.

So... we’re due, right?

Tall task indeed. I’ll have a preview up later.

Missouri-LSU Basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 7:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, February 26, 2022

LOCATION: Maravich Assembly Center; Baton Rouge, LA.

Missouri-LSU Basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

RADIO: Tiger Radio Network

TWITTER: @MizzouHoops

FACEBOOK: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-LSU Basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 14-point underdog to LSU, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 133.5.

KenPom projects: LSU 73, Mizzou 58, 8% chance to win

Other CBB Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Purdue (4) 3.5 Michigan state 148.5 ESPN 11:00 AM Florida 9 Georgia 144 ESPN2 12:00 PM Vanderbilt Mississippi State 6 135.5 SECN 1:00 PM Kentucky (6) Arkansas (18) 2 147.5 CBS 1:00 PM Texas (20) 3 West Virginia 132 ESPN2 2:30 PM Texas A&M Ole Miss 2.5 134.5 SECN 3:00 PM Auburn (3) Tennessee (17) 3.5 139.5 ESPN 3:00 PM UCLA (12) 15 Oregon State 140.5 CBS 4:00 PM Murray State (19) 11 Southeast MO St 148.5 ESPN+ 5:00 PM Duke (7) 7 Syracuse 150.5 ESPN 5:00 PM Texas Tech (9) 5.5 TCU 128.5 ESPN2 5:00 PM Wisconsin (13) Rutgers 1 133.5 BTN 5:00 PM South Carolina Alabama (24) 10.5 153.5 SECN 7:00 PM Arizona (2) 10 Colorado 151 ESPN2 7:00 PM Kansas (5) 3.5 Baylor (10) 148 ESPN 7:30 PM Creighton Providence (11) 5.5 137.5 FS1 7:30 PM Missouri LSU 14 133.5 SECN 9:00 PM Gonzaga (1) 9.5 St. Mary's (23) 143.5 ESPN 9:00 PM USC (16) Oregon 3 138.5 Pac12

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.