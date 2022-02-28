Mizzou Hoops upsets Florida, adds resume booster in regular season finale

Did Mizzou just wrap up an NCAA bid? Maybe!

Earlier in the week, critics were writing up their death certificate. But on Sunday, the Mizzou women’s basketball team revived themselves.

Just a few days after a hard and somewhat controversial loss to Kentucky, Mizzou traveled to Gainesville to take on No. 15 Florida — once again without Aijha Blackwell, Skylah Travis and Kiya Dorroh (LaDazhia Williams rejoined the team) — but this time came home with a win, one that maybe locked up their NCAA Tournament bid.

FINAL: Mizzou 78, No. 15 Florida 73



Massive, massive win for Mizzou. Does this seal a NCAA Tournament berth? I think so. — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) February 27, 2022

Robin Pingeton didn’t too much selling of her team after their big win, but she was pretty straightforward about how important it was for their tournament resume.

“Getting a net-win on the road was huge for us, I absolutely think we needed it,” Pingeton said. “I have no idea, and honestly there are so many things that go into that. I definitely think we put ourselves in a position to be in the mix.”

Hayley Frank was the big star, scoring 26 and grabbing 10 boards before fouling out with a few minutes left in the game. Luckily, Mizzou got contributions from plenty of other places.

• Izzy Higginbottom came off the bench to pour in 15 points with five rebounds and three assists. • Mama Dembele scored eight of her 13 points in the third quarter and had three assists and two steals. • Lauren Hansen finished with 12, along with five boards and two assists.

The Tigers will head to Nashville for the SEC Tournament, where they’ll be the No. 9 seed facing off against No. 8 Arkansas.

Yesterday at Rock M

