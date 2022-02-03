 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Look at Where Mizzou Football’s Recruiting Class Rankings Stand after NSD 2.0

Mizzou Links for Thursday, February 3

By Sammy Stava

National Signing Day 2.0 has come and gone, and as per usual with the new early signing period, it was a rather uneventful event for Missouri (and all of College Football in general).

There were, however, a couple of surprises. Unfortunately, Missouri couldn’t seal the deal with Omaha, Nebraska OT Deshawn Woods due to grade situations, and now he’s Wyoming bound.

Woods, a four-star recruit is a tough one to lose who would’ve been a pretty big addition to Mizzou’s offensive line, but sometimes things just don’t work out.

Though, Missouri didn’t come away empty handed at the position as offensive lineman Curtis Peagler has officially committed. Peagler is ranked as a three-star on 247Sports and Rivals from Demopolis, Alabama.

Mizzou also officially announced the previous commitment signings of Ty’ron Hopper , Ian Mathews, Tyler Stephens, and Carmycah Class.

So, where does Missouri’s 2022 recruiting class currently rank among certain services?

Basically, the best recruiting class in program history? Sign me up!

Moving on, it was fun to see some random Wednesday afternoon basketball. But man, once again, it was another tough, tough loss.

This one hurts. Mizzou is 0-3 in their last three home games, and those three losses have come by a combined five points. So.....yes, they’re close, but at some point — they need to turn it into wins. A home game against an average Florida team without Colin Castleton is certainly a missed opportunity.

Cuonzo certainly appreciated the effort to get the game in.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • This is honestly pretty incredible to see
  • ANOTHER BASKETBALL GAME TIME CHANGE: Ole Miss at Mizzou Women’s Basketball will now tip-off at 4:00 p.m. CT this afternoon. It was originally scheduled for 6.
  • Hey, if Coach Drink wants you to show up this afternoon, then do it!
  • Mizzou Women’s Basketball and Robin Pingeton have landed an in-commitment from Ashton Judd, who is from West Plains High School.
  • Pretty cool connection here between former Mizzou and now LA Rams TE Kendall Blanton with Kevin Pendleton
