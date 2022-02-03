A Look at Where Mizzou Football’s Recruiting Class Rankings Stand after NSD 2.0

National Signing Day 2.0 has come and gone, and as per usual with the new early signing period, it was a rather uneventful event for Missouri (and all of College Football in general).

There were, however, a couple of surprises. Unfortunately, Missouri couldn’t seal the deal with Omaha, Nebraska OT Deshawn Woods due to grade situations, and now he’s Wyoming bound.

Woods, a four-star recruit is a tough one to lose who would’ve been a pretty big addition to Mizzou’s offensive line, but sometimes things just don’t work out.

Though, Missouri didn’t come away empty handed at the position as offensive lineman Curtis Peagler has officially committed. Peagler is ranked as a three-star on 247Sports and Rivals from Demopolis, Alabama.

Mizzou also officially announced the previous commitment signings of Ty’ron Hopper , Ian Mathews, Tyler Stephens, and Carmycah Class.

So, where does Missouri’s 2022 recruiting class currently rank among certain services?

Basically, the best recruiting class in program history? Sign me up!

#Mizzou currently has the 17th ranked recruiting class in the country, according to Rivals. That would go down as the best class for MU since Rivals began tracking such things 20 years ago.



It’s also the 8th ranked class in the SEC & would be 10th if you include Texas & OU. — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) February 3, 2022

Moving on, it was fun to see some random Wednesday afternoon basketball. But man, once again, it was another tough, tough loss.

This one hurts. Mizzou is 0-3 in their last three home games, and those three losses have come by a combined five points. So.....yes, they’re close, but at some point — they need to turn it into wins. A home game against an average Florida team without Colin Castleton is certainly a missed opportunity.

Cuonzo certainly appreciated the effort to get the game in.

Tough, tough loss today.



Special, special thank you to our @mizzou athletics, facilities and fans, and the road crew for making it possible. Stay safe! — Cuonzo Martin (@CuonzoMartin) February 3, 2022

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, Mizzou Wrestling Head Coach Brian Smith joined Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago. Give it a listen!

Mizzou Men’s Track and Field comes in at No. 18 in the latest polls!





Our men's team broke into the - in this week's national USTFCCCA poll #Compete4Missouri pic.twitter.com/30S7dFbx3r — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) February 2, 2022

This is honestly pretty incredible to see

Mizzou Football #10 National Signing Day ranking. pic.twitter.com/c4VmLoKjUA — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 2, 2022

ANOTHER BASKETBALL GAME TIME CHANGE: Ole Miss at Mizzou Women’s Basketball will now tip-off at 4:00 p.m. CT this afternoon. It was originally scheduled for 6.

TIME CHANGE



We will now tip-off at 4 p.m. tomorrow vs. No. 25 Ole Miss.



Students will receive free admission by showing student ID at the door.#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/en3dQlKEsu — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) February 3, 2022

Hey, if Coach Drink wants you to show up this afternoon, then do it!

Mizzou Women’s Basketball and Robin Pingeton have landed an in-commitment from Ashton Judd, who is from West Plains High School.

Pretty cool connection here between former Mizzou and now LA Rams TE Kendall Blanton with Kevin Pendleton

This is a true story my dog @KevinP_71 a real one! And @MizzouFootball showed a lot of love this off-season https://t.co/pG97QDOmNg — KB (@TheKspecial_) February 2, 2022

ICYMI from Tuesday night: Dave Matter joined Brendan Wiese on The Big 550 KTRS to discuss all things Mizzou Football and Basketball

Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day from Mizzou Athletics. Some good stuff here.

Celebrating the achievements of women in sports and what is still to come



Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!#MIZ x #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/OVCOEb6GL7 — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) February 2, 2022

We’ve come so far thanks to those before us, but there’s more work to do!



Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day. #NGWSD https://t.co/rHUPILC1bF — Michaela Transue, M.S. (@MichaelaTransue) February 2, 2022