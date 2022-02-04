 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Those Weekday Afternoon Basketball Games Didn’t Go So Well

Mizzou Links for Friday, February 4

By Sammy Stava

Well, that wasn’t any fun.

There were two weekday afternoon games for Mizzou Basketball this week — and unfortunately, both of them were losses.

Ole Miss came in at No. 25 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll, and the Rebels showed that they were deserving of that ranking yesterday in Columbia. There wasn’t much going on for the Tigers as they fell by double digits, 61-45 at home.

LaDazhia Williams had a big day leading the team with 24 points, but here are the two big things that stood out:

  • Aijha Blackwell’s incredible streak of 11 consecutive games with a double-double was snapped.
  • Mizzou went 0-7 from three-point range. It was the first time in a game they didn’t hit a three pointer since November of 2008, and first under Robin Pingeton.

Sometimes, you just have to give credit to the opponent — as Ole Miss beat Mizzou for the first time since 1981.

On paper, I wouldn’t exactly call this a “bad” loss on the resume — but it was certainly a missed opportunity as the Tigers are still searching for another win over a ranked team since beating No. 1 South Carolina.

Missouri dropped to 16-7 (5-5) on the season. While they are still considered to be in pretty good shape to make the NCAA Tournament, it doesn’t get any easier for them as the visit No. 7 Tennessee next Thursday night — a 5:30 p.m. CT tip-off on the SEC Network.

Despite the loss, it was cool to see Robin Pingeton representing Mizzou Softball.

COMING UP THIS WEEKEND:

  • Tonight, Mizzou Women’s Gymnastics, currently ranked 11th in the country hosts No. 4 Florida in a big time meet at the Hearnes Center, 6:00 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
  • On Saturday Tyler Badie and Akayleb Evans will represent Mizzou in the Reese’s Senior Bowl — 1:30 p.m. CT on the NFL Network. Badie’s draft stock is certainly rising.

  • Mizzou Hoops plays at Texas A&M on Saturday — a 3:00 p.m. CT tip-off on ESPN2. Tigers have lost four straight and the Aggies have lost five in a row. Someone has to win that one.
  • And on Sunday, Mizzou Wrestling hosts Oklahoma State in a much anticipated Big 12 Conference dual at the Hearnes Center, 2:00 p.m. CT on ESPN Plus. Here’s a cool stat from Ben Ramirez:

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

  • Some important details according to the University of Missouri:
  • Get your Mizzou Football tickets for next season NOW!
  • That’s right, Carl Reed!
  • This would be a fun wide-receiver duo.

