Those Weekday Afternoon Basketball Games Didn’t Go So Well

Well, that wasn’t any fun.

There were two weekday afternoon games for Mizzou Basketball this week — and unfortunately, both of them were losses.

Ole Miss came in at No. 25 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll, and the Rebels showed that they were deserving of that ranking yesterday in Columbia. There wasn’t much going on for the Tigers as they fell by double digits, 61-45 at home.

LaDazhia Williams had a big day leading the team with 24 points, but here are the two big things that stood out:

Aijha Blackwell’s incredible streak of 11 consecutive games with a double-double was snapped.

Mizzou went 0-7 from three-point range. It was the first time in a game they didn’t hit a three pointer since November of 2008, and first under Robin Pingeton.

Missouri didn’t connect on a 3-pointer for the first time in Pingeton‘s 12 years as head coach. Last time they didn’t make a 3 was 11-14-08. https://t.co/w4q3C7kgnF — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 4, 2022

Sometimes, you just have to give credit to the opponent — as Ole Miss beat Mizzou for the first time since 1981.

On paper, I wouldn’t exactly call this a “bad” loss on the resume — but it was certainly a missed opportunity as the Tigers are still searching for another win over a ranked team since beating No. 1 South Carolina.

Missouri dropped to 16-7 (5-5) on the season. While they are still considered to be in pretty good shape to make the NCAA Tournament, it doesn’t get any easier for them as the visit No. 7 Tennessee next Thursday night — a 5:30 p.m. CT tip-off on the SEC Network.

Despite the loss, it was cool to see Robin Pingeton representing Mizzou Softball.

#Mizzou WBB coach Robin Pingeton is wearing a @MizzouSoftball sweatshirt on the sidelines today. Very cool! The softball team will open up the season later this month. pic.twitter.com/tvFldN6qO0 — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) February 3, 2022

COMING UP THIS WEEKEND:

Tonight, Mizzou Women’s Gymnastics, currently ranked 11th in the country hosts No. 4 Florida in a big time meet at the Hearnes Center, 6:00 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

On Saturday Tyler Badie and Akayleb Evans will represent Mizzou in the Reese’s Senior Bowl — 1:30 p.m. CT on the NFL Network. Badie’s draft stock is certainly rising.

Tyler Badie is pretty clearly the best running back at the Senior Bowl. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 3, 2022

Tyler Badie has been one of the more consistent players all week. https://t.co/tsZeSIgwI5 — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) February 3, 2022

Mizzou’s Tyler Badie is really setting himself apart from rest of the RB pack pic.twitter.com/19bCWUtZII — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 3, 2022

Mizzou Hoops plays at Texas A&M on Saturday — a 3:00 p.m. CT tip-off on ESPN2. Tigers have lost four straight and the Aggies have lost five in a row. Someone has to win that one.

And on Sunday, Mizzou Wrestling hosts Oklahoma State in a much anticipated Big 12 Conference dual at the Hearnes Center, 2:00 p.m. CT on ESPN Plus. Here’s a cool stat from Ben Ramirez:

This Sunday, No. 12 @MizzouWrestling vs No. 10 @CowboyWrestling will be a must-watch:



Since the 2004-05 season, dual (20) between the two programs has been a ranked matchup, including SIX Top-5 meetings.#TigerStyle — Ben Ramirez (@BenRamirez818) February 3, 2022

Last time we hosted OSU, a new attendance record was set at the Hearnes.



‼️Let's do it again‼️



️ https://t.co/APR74wtgIf#TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/tL17TkSdrd — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 3, 2022

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

Lila Bromberg writes how Eliah Drinkwitz revamped his Missouri Tigers football coaching staff for 2022

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Some important details according to the University of Missouri:

MU campus/UM System office will continue remote operations/classes Fri, Feb. 4. See https://t.co/TZKqX3nWJy for details. In-person classes will resume Mon, Feb. 7 — MU Alert (@MUalert) February 3, 2022

($$) On D1 Baseball’s Top 50 First Baseman Preseason Power Rankings, Mizzou’s Torin Montgomery makes the list checking in at No. 50.

On D1 Baseball’s Top 50 First Baseman Preseason Power Rankings, Mizzou’s Torin Montgomery makes the list checking in at No. 50. Only Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia have a better recruiting class than Mizzou in the SEC, according to ESPN. That’ll play.

The final SEC class rankings.



How did your team do? pic.twitter.com/k5ev8cG3cN — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 3, 2022

Get your Mizzou Football tickets for next season NOW!

By The Numbers | #Zou22

28 total signees/transfers (15 offense, 13 defense)

⚫️Six ESPN Top 300 signees

10 from the state of Missouri



Sept. 3? Sept. 3. .https://t.co/UI6WhFAk1X#MIZ pic.twitter.com/dHrTmSvsu3 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) February 3, 2022

That’s right, Carl Reed!

The University Of Missouri has quietly put together a very strong recruiting class. Also got some key additions out of the transfer portal. — Carl Reed (@CoachReedLive) February 3, 2022

This would be a fun wide-receiver duo.

Ryan Wingo from @SLUHfootball is #1 ranked WR in 2024 class in the country.Last weekend he made a visit to @MizzouFootball. He told me he’s real close to Luther Burden and Luther was a big brother to him. Can u imagine that duo together? @ksdknews — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) February 3, 2022

Congrats to Mizzou Cross Country on a Record-Breaking GPA that earned a spot on an all-academic team! You can read more here on MUTigers.com.

READ | Cross Country Receives USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Distinction, Women’s Track & Field Team posts Record-Breaking GPA#Compete4Missouri https://t.co/LYdgCERytR pic.twitter.com/yniAc1phaY — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) February 3, 2022