Missouri at Texas A&M College Hoops GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

I don’t have a lot here.

The last few weeks have brought out some commentary, but this week is far simpler. Missouri needs a win. If you want to feel a little positive coming into the game today try this on for size:

Mizzou's trends this season are wild.



Pre-January 1, they ranked 265th in Torvik's adjusted rating system.



Since the turn of the new year, 67th.



They rate 357/358 in consistency (game results compared to projections) and 7/358 in momentum (last 6-8 games compared to season). — Mizzou Basketball Analysis (@DataMizzou) February 4, 2022

Mizzou has been playing better, but they’ve still lost six of their last seven games. Playing in more competitive games is great but you need to win. And Mizzou has long far too many close games of late. Including a game three weeks ago when they should have beaten Texas A&M.

Alas, we’re here. Opportunity is only there if you take advantage of it.

Missouri-Texas A&M Basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, February 5, 2022

LOCATION: Reed Arena; College Station, TX.

Missouri-Texas A&M Basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN2

STREAM: WatchESPN

RADIO: Tiger Radio Network

Missouri-Texas A&M Basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 9-point underdog to Texas A&M, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 132.

Texas A&M 71, Missouri 61 | Both teams are desperately in need of a win here, perhaps Missouri more so in an existential way. The formula is there — hold the Aggies to a poor shooting night and don’t let them get too many second chances. Now it’s just a matter of, you know, doing it.

