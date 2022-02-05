Missouri at Texas A&M College Hoops GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

I don’t have a lot here.
The last few weeks have brought out some commentary, but this week is far simpler. Missouri needs a win. If you want to feel a little positive coming into the game today try this on for size:
Mizzou's trends this season are wild.— Mizzou Basketball Analysis (@DataMizzou) February 4, 2022
Pre-January 1, they ranked 265th in Torvik's adjusted rating system.
Since the turn of the new year, 67th.
They rate 357/358 in consistency (game results compared to projections) and 7/358 in momentum (last 6-8 games compared to season).
Mizzou has been playing better, but they’ve still lost six of their last seven games. Playing in more competitive games is great but you need to win. And Mizzou has long far too many close games of late. Including a game three weeks ago when they should have beaten Texas A&M.
Alas, we’re here. Opportunity is only there if you take advantage of it.
In Aggie territory. #FlyCOU x #ToTheFinishLine pic.twitter.com/gvqTMNucfq— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 5, 2022
Missouri-Texas A&M Basketball: Time, Location
TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, February 5, 2022
LOCATION: Reed Arena; College Station, TX.
Missouri-Texas A&M Basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN2
STREAM: WatchESPN
RADIO: Tiger Radio Network
TWITTER: @MizzouHoops
FACEBOOK: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
Missouri-Texas A&M Basketball: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 9-point underdog to Texas A&M, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 132.
KenPom predicts...
Texas A&M 71, Missouri 61 | Both teams are desperately in need of a win here, perhaps Missouri more so in an existential way. The formula is there — hold the Aggies to a poor shooting night and don’t let them get too many second chances. Now it’s just a matter of, you know, doing it.
