Game Thread: Missouri vs. Texas A&M

Missouri 62 | Texas A&M 61
2nd Half | 3:22
First Half Notes
- Coleman with three early 3-point shots, makes two of them.
- Mizzou offense really looking efficient after those early threes to stretch the defense.
- Trevon Brazile with a monster block that essentially served as an assist for Texas A&M.
- Kaleb Brown playing with great energy so far in extended minutes.
- His brother follows it up with a tough and-one in which he powered through 2 Aggie defenders.
- Mizzou extends the lead to seven, defense is starting to show up.
Second Half Notes
- Tigers getting trapped way too often, starting to result in more turnovers.
- Brazile with two early put-backs to get the scoring going for Mizzou.
- Ronnie DeGray has scored some timely buckets in this game.
- Kobe Brown showing off his passing ability with a nice no-look for a Brazile layup.
- Brazile with one of this best halves of the season.
- Turnovers and Hayden Hefner proving to be Mizzou’s kryptonite. Go figure.
- Amari Davis yet again proves how automatic he is from mid-range with a buzzer beating shot.
- Kobe Brown making a habit out of being at the line in this game, shooting his 9th free throw.
3 p.m.
College Station
The Details
Opponent: Texas A&M (15-7, 4-5)
Time: 3:00 p.m. CT
Where: Reed Arena, College Station, TX
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +9.0
Where To Watch: ESPN2
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
