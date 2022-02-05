 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Missouri vs. Texas A&M

New, 37 comments

The Tigers look for revenge in College Station after they barely fell to the Aggies back home.

By Parker Gillam
NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Missouri Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri 62 | Texas A&M 61

2nd Half | 3:22

First Half Notes

  • Coleman with three early 3-point shots, makes two of them.
  • Mizzou offense really looking efficient after those early threes to stretch the defense.
  • Trevon Brazile with a monster block that essentially served as an assist for Texas A&M.
  • Kaleb Brown playing with great energy so far in extended minutes.
  • His brother follows it up with a tough and-one in which he powered through 2 Aggie defenders.
  • Mizzou extends the lead to seven, defense is starting to show up.

Second Half Notes

  • Tigers getting trapped way too often, starting to result in more turnovers.
  • Brazile with two early put-backs to get the scoring going for Mizzou.
  • Ronnie DeGray has scored some timely buckets in this game.
  • Kobe Brown showing off his passing ability with a nice no-look for a Brazile layup.
  • Brazile with one of this best halves of the season.
  • Turnovers and Hayden Hefner proving to be Mizzou’s kryptonite. Go figure.
  • Amari Davis yet again proves how automatic he is from mid-range with a buzzer beating shot.
  • Kobe Brown making a habit out of being at the line in this game, shooting his 9th free throw.

The Details

Opponent: Texas A&M (15-7, 4-5)

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, TX

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +9.0

Where To Watch: ESPN2

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer?
  3. Who will lead the Tigers in rebounding?
  4. How many mid-range buckets will Amari Davis have?
  5. What will the final score be?

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...