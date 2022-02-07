 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou Wrestling beats Oklahoma State in Top 15 conference dual

Mizzou Links for February 7, 2022.

By Josh Matejka

#TigerStyle caps weekend with massive dual win

Anyone ready for some wrestling headlines?

It was a quiet Sunday on the Mizzou beat with one major exception. Mizzou Wrestling (ranked No. 12) welcomed No. 10 Oklahoma State to Columbia for a massive conference dual, one that James argued would set the tone for the Big 12 race to come.

Right now it looks like the top three teams in the Big 12 are Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Mizzou. Mizzou faces both of the other teams over the next two weeks which serves as an opportunity to get a feel against their toughest conference opponents before the actual Big 12 tournament. Even if matches don’t go their way, it’ll give the Tigers a lot of knowledge on what to expect.

It was one of the biggest days for Mizzou Wrestling in a long time, and Brian Smith’s team responded in a big way. After going down 12-0 on the day, Mizzou’s late wrestlers showed up big time, leading the charge back and setting the stage for a huge final match.

It didn’t fail to disappoint:

The final match pitted Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix against Missouri’s Trey Crawford at 133 pounds. Crawford lost, but Fix only won by technical fall. That gave OSU five points instead of six.

That sealed the 21-20 win for Missouri, the Tigers’ first over Oklahoma State since 2018.

Coach Smith spoke about his team’s mentality, especially when it comes to their youth, after the win:

“Before the match, our team said we can win this dual,” head coach Brian Smith said. “There were no seniors on the lineup. There’s eight freshmen and sophomores there. Sean Harman has filled in in for [Peyton] Mocco last two weeks and it’s just been unreal. He beat a top-ten kid in the country; that’s special. That’s a freshman going out there and beating to ranked guys and we needed it. That’s just a sign of what’s going on in the practice room. Kids are believing and getting takedowns, scoring, and finding ways to pin, so it’s fun.

In the words of our very own wrestling expert:

Congrats to #TigerStyle on another well-deserved win! It should set up an exciting final stretch of the 2022 season.

