Mizzou travels to Nashville seeking to climb the SEC standings

It was another slow day on the Mizzou news beat... so let’s do a little grab bag! Mizzou heads to Nashville tonight to take on Vanderbilt in their weird-shaped arena. Here are a few other Mizzou Hoops notes and stories.

It’s the Rally for Rhyan game this Saturday! Are you planning on being there? If so, Brad Loos has the deets:

Mizzou has some redemption work to do after last year’s R4R loss, the first in program history.

Mizzou Hoops’ record isn’t wowing anyone, but as Courtney Day points out, they’ve played one of the country and conference’s toughest schedules to this point:

After Saturday's win at Texas A&M, Mizzou's strength of schedule moves to fourth in the country and second in the SEC.



NET Strength of Schedules:

1. Alabama

2. Penn State

3. Marquette

4. Missouri

5. Tennessee



The Tigers have played the fewest Q4 games in the conference. — Courtney Day (@courtneymday_) February 7, 2022

Maybe that’s part of the improvement we’ve seen as of late?

Kaleb Brown has steadily been getting more minutes for Mizzou Hoops, and Chris Kwiecinski spoke to Cuonzo Martin and Kobe Brown about why at the Columbia Tribune.

“Not trying to do too much, not trying to be someone he isn’t, just staying within his game, making good passes,” Kobe Brown said of his brother. “Competing on the defensive end, and just playing physical and tough.”

It sounds like Kaleb has carved out a role early on in his career, similar to his older brother did during his earlier years.

Softball schools get excited about softball news:

Three Tigers named to Preseason All-SEC Softball Team



Tied for most in the league



https://t.co/d12b4BdMAJ#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/SGR8HCnp6u — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) February 7, 2022

Mizzou is going to have a stacked roster coming into 2022 and should contend for another Super Regional and, ideally, their first College World Series bid since 2011.

It feels like despite interest from the NFL, Mizzou won’t be losing Steve Wilks this offseason.

I'm told Steve Wilks was already informed days ago he wasn't being offered the DC role for the #Giants. Other options were discussed at the time. Interestingly, that was before Patrick Graham accepted the job w/ LV though, per league source. NYG initially hoped Graham would stay. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 6, 2022

Mizzou Gymnastics has had some tough luck competing against highly-rated opponents, but they’re still being recognized for the good work they’ve done.

Overall, they’re now firmly a top 10 program.

Averi Kroenke seems cool, it’s a shame about her cousin

Got a chance to speak with Rock Bridge senior winger Averi Kroenke, who is headed to Mizzou. She is the fourth/fifth cousin to Stan and has never met him. Yet friends still ask her if she has to pay when she goes to Wal-Mart. "I tell them, yes, just like you." — Steve Overbey (@overbey13) February 7, 2022