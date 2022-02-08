MBB Game Thread: Mizzou @ Vanderbilt

After a series of moral victories, Mizzou finally broke through with a victory in College Station on Saturday, and now the Tigers are looking to make it two in a row against the Commodores.
Second Half Notes
- You almost have to ask how Mizzou keep electing to shoot threes when they are 0-14. They have to make a more intentional effort to drive the ball. They’re 11-22 from 2 for reference.
- Brown to Brown Layup, how can you not like to see that.
- The game seems to be opening up a little more, but Mizzou just can’t keep settling for threes.
- Brazile finally breaks the seal! Mizzou is officially 1-16 from deep.
- The difference in confidence when Amari takes a mid-range vs a three is astonishingly stark, it’s an almost completely different jumpshot.
- Trailing by 10 at the under-12, it just feels like Mizzou doesn’t have it in them tonight.
- Here come the Tigers on a a comeback and who else but Javon Pickett leading the way.
- Kaleb Brown from the logo. What the heck.
- Down 1 with 3 and a half minutes to go. Will the Tigers be on the right side of this close one?
First Half Notes
- A Trevon Brazile Dunk to get things started for the Tigers is exactly what you want to see.
- Neither team has come out shooting it well, but hey Mizzou knows how to play in games like that.
- Javon Pickett to Amari Davis alley oop layup. You know just your typical Mizzou offense.
- This team looks much much more comfortable when Javon is on the court. It’s very good to see him back on the court.
- Trevon Brazile blocks will never get old. They are amazing every time.
- Gordon and Brazile’s mistimed lob sums up this game so far. Very ugly.
- Under bettors must be salivating at this scoreboard right now.
- Missouri has started 0-10 from three.
- Teams are a combined 16-48 to start this game.
- Pickett with 9 points of Missouri’s 22 so far.
- A 9-0 run for Vandy feels like a huge run in the context of this game with both offense really struggling.
- Despite trailing, Mizzou has still done a great job of limiting Scottie Pippen Jr.
- 4:21 scoring drought to end the half for Mizzou. They’re lucky to be down just 5.
8 p.m.
Nashville
SEC Network pic.twitter.com/gsKDkHeRwE
The Details
Opponent: Commodores (12-10)
Time: 8 p.m. CT
Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +8
Where To Watch: SEC Network | WatchESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Five Questions!
- Who’s going to cover?
- Can the Tigers contain Scottie Pippen Jr.?
- Over/Under 131.5?
- Who is your trifecta for the game?
- What will the final score be?
