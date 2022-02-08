 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MBB Game Thread: Mizzou @ Vanderbilt

Coming off a win against A&M, Mizzou looks to keep it rolling in Nashville.

By Kortay Vincent
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Basketball-Missouri at Texas A&amp;M Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

After a series of moral victories, Mizzou finally broke through with a victory in College Station on Saturday, and now the Tigers are looking to make it two in a row against the Commodores.

Second Half Notes

  • You almost have to ask how Mizzou keep electing to shoot threes when they are 0-14. They have to make a more intentional effort to drive the ball. They’re 11-22 from 2 for reference.
  • Brown to Brown Layup, how can you not like to see that.
  • The game seems to be opening up a little more, but Mizzou just can’t keep settling for threes.
  • Brazile finally breaks the seal! Mizzou is officially 1-16 from deep.
  • The difference in confidence when Amari takes a mid-range vs a three is astonishingly stark, it’s an almost completely different jumpshot.
  • Trailing by 10 at the under-12, it just feels like Mizzou doesn’t have it in them tonight.
  • Here come the Tigers on a a comeback and who else but Javon Pickett leading the way.
  • Kaleb Brown from the logo. What the heck.
  • Down 1 with 3 and a half minutes to go. Will the Tigers be on the right side of this close one?

First Half Notes

  • A Trevon Brazile Dunk to get things started for the Tigers is exactly what you want to see.
  • Neither team has come out shooting it well, but hey Mizzou knows how to play in games like that.
  • Javon Pickett to Amari Davis alley oop layup. You know just your typical Mizzou offense.
  • This team looks much much more comfortable when Javon is on the court. It’s very good to see him back on the court.
  • Trevon Brazile blocks will never get old. They are amazing every time.
  • Gordon and Brazile’s mistimed lob sums up this game so far. Very ugly.
  • Under bettors must be salivating at this scoreboard right now.
  • Missouri has started 0-10 from three.
  • Teams are a combined 16-48 to start this game.
  • Pickett with 9 points of Missouri’s 22 so far.
  • A 9-0 run for Vandy feels like a huge run in the context of this game with both offense really struggling.
  • Despite trailing, Mizzou has still done a great job of limiting Scottie Pippen Jr.
  • 4:21 scoring drought to end the half for Mizzou. They’re lucky to be down just 5.

The Details

Opponent: Commodores (12-10)

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +8

Where To Watch: SEC Network | WatchESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Five Questions!

  1. Who’s going to cover?
  2. Can the Tigers contain Scottie Pippen Jr.?
  3. Over/Under 131.5?
  4. Who is your trifecta for the game?
  5. What will the final score be?

