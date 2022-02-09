SEC Fall Sports Honor Roll Released, MBB Loses Tough Battle on Stupid Court

Let’s kick this off by talking about our scholar athletes, huh?

The SEC Fall Sports Honor Roll was released on Tuesday afternoon, and student-athletes from cross country, football, soccer and volleyball were recognized for their grades in 2021 Spring, Summer and Fall terms. According to the SEC’s website, in order to be eligible:

(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Mizzou Football took to the twitter on Tuesday to brag on their numbers. From Nate’s Roster Math — hey, there’s a new one coming out this morning — I’ve learned that there are 85 scholarship athletes on Mizzou’s football team, and there were [counting] 107 total football players on the team this past season. So that means, as long as they stuck around through the end of the term, about 29% of the football players have a 3.0 GPA. That’s pretty cool for such a grueling sport.

If you’re interested in what proportion other fall sports athletes made the list, I did a quick breakdown of the 78 total athletes and their respective sports... Also, make sure you check out the whole list. Call me curious or nosy, but I also like to take time to look at the players’ majors. Surprise! Perhaps the days of randomly picking a major athletes don’t intend to do anything with are gone? Well, at least for these student-athletes on the the Honor Roll, anyway. As you’ll see, there are a lot of really interesting fields of study represented, including several post-baccalaureate studies.

Men’s Football: 31 on Honor Roll / 107 on roster, assuming all on there are eligible (I have no idea) = 29%

Majors include: a bunch of Educational, School and Counseling Psych (ESCPS)**, General Studies (only 3), a bunch of Business Admin, Public Health Certificate (post-bacc), Journalism, a bunch of Parks Recreation & Sport, Biology, Pre-Engineering, Industrial Engineering, several Health Science, MBA (go Micah!), Nutrition/Exercise Physiology, undecided (2)

** FYI: ESCPS is the degree that the Positive Coaching master’s comes from and it’s a popular one.. and Karen’s dream degree

Men’s Cross Country: 14 on Honor Roll / 27 on roster = 52%

Majors include: Nutrition/Exercise Physiology, Business Admin, Law (post-grad), Econ, Health Sciences, Journalism, Film Studies, and a bunch of undecideds (6)

Women’s Cross Country: 13 on Honor Roll / 21 on roster = 62%

Majors include: Business Admin, Health Science, Investment Certificate (post-bacc), Poli Sci, General Studies (1), Public Health Certificate (post-bacc), MBA, ESCPS, Romance Languages, Accountancy, Biochem, undecided (1)

Women’s Soccer: 17 on Honor Roll / 27 on roster = 63%

Majors include: Biomedical Engineering, a bunch of Health Science, Business Admin, a few Psychology, a few Textile & Apparel Managment, Econ, ESCPS (master’s), Natural Resource Science & Management, Art, Poli Sci, undecided (2)

Women’s Volleyball: 3 on Honor Roll / 15 on roster = 20%

Majors include: 2 x Health Science, Public Health

Yay, academics! I noticed no Education majors listed, which is what I was! I know in years past — it seems like this always falls on my links days — there were a number of Ed majors.

In other news, Men’s Hoops played a game at that very stupid court in Nashville on Tuesday night. For the record, I have always called it stupid, not just when Mizzou loses there, like they did last night. There’s too much open space and then it’s on that dumb raised floor and everything is situated all wonky and I just despise it. It’s not a fun and novel court concept; it’s dumb.

I’ll leave the main recap up to Kortay (read it here) and Sam’s Study Hall (coming early this morning), but I will say this— I’m glad this team continues to fight. When they went down like 10-11 points, it was hard to see if/how they’d get out of it, but they did, and while Missouri needs to start winning, I’m glad they haven’t lost their will. Ultimately, those damn fouls (that FT disparity was atrocious, and Mizzou didn’t really take advantage of maybe getting some called their way if they drove more), combined with some silly turnovers and that shot selection (so many threes, whyyyyyyyyyy), just killed them.

Asked about players settling for quick shots, Martin said that will lead to "a lack of minutes."

Coleman played just 3 minutes in 2H

Also, Martin opened his comments praising Kaleb Brown. Said he was did "a tremendous job."

Not hard to read between the lines there https://t.co/sk2Q6kxeR5 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 9, 2022

Speaking of the Brown Bros, though Kobe was parked on the bench with foul trouble too long, I’ve been liking what I’ve seen from the younger Brown Bro recently, haven’t you? Kaleb had that one three with the shot clock expiring that I honestly can’t believe went in.

Missouri's Brown brothers were the team's only players in the positive for +/-

Kobe at +6, Kaleb at +7 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 9, 2022

And lastly, of course I’d be remiss if I didn’t take a second to welcome back my favorite player, Javon Pickett.

Welcome back, Javon! We missed you most of all.

This is the difference having a senior leader on the floor makes for Mizzou. Great patience and maturity here from Javon Pickett to find the right shot. pic.twitter.com/KkjLsI12VW — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) February 9, 2022

On to the links!

Hoops

In Charlie Creme’s new Bracketology, Missouri remains a No. 9 seed.

#mizzouwbb remains a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s latest bracket projection. The inclusion of Mississippi State gives the SEC a nation high nine projected tournament teams. @CoMoSports pic.twitter.com/zKYjamf44z — Nate Marcus (@natemarcus1) February 8, 2022

Softball

Now that softball season is upon us, it’s time they get a whole section to themselves! On Tuesday, the ESPN family of network’s TV schedule was released for the upcoming season. According to MUTigers.com, you can find your Tigers on SEC Network six games, ESPN 2 once, and ESPN U twice. The remaining conference games will be streamed on SEC Network +.

In case you missed it, THREE Tigers were named to the SEC Preseason All-SEC team, matching Florida for the most players named. Big congrats to Jenna, Hatti, and Brooke on this honor!

And there’s this, from Softball America. Hey there, Brooke!

Softball America with a nod to #Mizzou graduate senior Brooke Wilmes here in their preseason All-America mock-up. Another big honor for the veteran outfielder. https://t.co/3LqIn7zkXq — Cole Lee (@ColeLeeMU) February 8, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Harman’s upset victory against Oklahoma State’s 10th-ranked Dustin Plott was a key swing match that helped the Tigers get back into Sunday’s dual against the Cowboys. After giving up a takedown in the first period, Harman went into the third period on bottom in a 3-1 deficit. After an escape and a stall call on Plott tied the match, Harman and Plott went into a scramble with the Missouri wrestler finishing on top for the takedown. Plott escaped to shorten the lead to one point, but Harman would not relinquish the lead. “Sean Harman has filled in in for [Peyton] Mocco last two weeks and it’s just been unreal,” head coach Brian Smith said Sunday after Harman’s upset. “He beat a top-ten kid in the country; that’s special. That’s a freshman going out there and beating to ranked guys and we needed it.”

The University of Missouri’s women’s golf team showcased a strong spring debut after claiming a top-5 team finish at the FAU Paradise Invitational. The Tigers finished in fifth place with an 8-under 856 which was anchored by their second-round team score of a 7-under 281, both of which were season-low team scores. In the end, they trailed fellow SEC powerhouses, Florida, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, along with South Florida down the stretch within the 15-team field. Three Tigers finished in the top-25 with junior Brianne Bolden leading the way, ultimately tying for second overall.

As previous mentioned by Josh this week, the Mizzou Gymnastics team is doing quite well. Against some truly outstanding competition, they are keeping it close, and being rewarded for it with a Top-Ten national ranking.

Wanna relive TigerStyle’s win over Oklahoma State? Here’s a wonderful photo gallery.

The Hearnes was bumpin' on Sunday and we have photos to prove it



@mikjadephoto#TigerStyle — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) February 8, 2022

Former Mizzou Players in the Pros

Words cannot describe my elation with how Jeremiah Tilmon is playing in the G-League.

@jeremiahtilmon_ was a perfect 9-9 from the field tonight and added 4 AST, 3 REB, 1 STL & 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/uPi9EVoLbM — Lakeland Magic (@LakelandMagic) February 8, 2022

Tilly and the Magic took on the Knicks on Monday, and lost 114-105. In JT’s 30 minutes off the bench, JT had 21 points on a PERFECT 9-9 shooting, to go with 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TO, and 5 PF. He was -2 on the night. NEXT UP: I have no idea. I can’t find their next game!

His other games over the weekend:

Sunday’s win: 19 minutes (bench), 14 points (4-5), 5 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 5 PF, +19 (team-high) Thursday’s win: 22 minutes (bench), 16 points (8-9), 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 5 PF, +26 (team- high)

Dru is not currently with the SkyForce or playing, it seems. He isn’t listed in the stats from Sunday, or the previous Thursday. Hope he’s alright!

is not currently with the SkyForce or playing, it seems. He isn’t listed in the stats from Sunday, or the previous Thursday. Hope he’s alright! Quin Snyder ’s Utah Jazz took on the Knicks on Monday and won, 113-104. Jordan Clarkson played 22 minutes off the bench, and had 16 points on 6-12 shooting (3-9 from three), with 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 TO, and 4 PF. He was +18 (team-high) on the night. This was JC’s first game back after sitting out two previous games with a sore right knee. Glad he’s back at it! NEXT UP: The Jazz take on the GSW tonight at 9pm on ESPN.

’s Utah Jazz took on the Knicks on Monday and won, 113-104. played 22 minutes off the bench, and had 16 points on 6-12 shooting (3-9 from three), with 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 TO, and 4 PF. He was +18 (team-high) on the night. This was JC’s first game back after sitting out two previous games with a sore right knee. Glad he’s back at it! NEXT UP: The Jazz take on the GSW tonight at 9pm on ESPN. This is what you call a Super Team, folks. And Sophie gets to be a part of it. The Merc also announced Tuesday that they have resigned Shey Peddy as well, making them even stronger. Can’t wait til May!

We almost ran out of space making this graphic pic.twitter.com/gynb2GsvH3 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 7, 2022

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

