 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mizzou Football assistants face the cameras

New, 2 comments

Mizzou Links for March 1, 2022.

By Josh Matejka

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s their time to shine!

It was media day at Mizzou Spring Football camp on Monday, but for an unlikely set of folks: Mizzou’s assistant coaches. New guys Blake Baker, Al Pogue, Kevin Peoples and more sat down for interviews with the media and covered a vast number of topics from personnel, strategy, new recruits and more.

“We do want to try to carry over as much as possible from a terminology standpoint,” Baker said Monday. ”Sometimes we’re able to do that very easily and sometimes it just doesn’t maybe mesh with what we’ve done in the past from a terminology standpoint.”

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Whoah, I did not know this!

Who’s the sharpest shooter in the land? Frank is!

Speaking of women’s basketball, Mizzou’s win hasn’t moved them from the last four in, at least not in the eyes of ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme.

  • Remember when Mizzou Football got a commitment in the 2024 recruiting class a few weeks ago? You don’t? Maybe you don’t need to...

As of the time of this writing, negotiating was still ongoing, though it appears as if momentum is headed in the right direction.

  • There’s a new track and field coach in CoMo! Say hello to coach Lindsey Anderson!
  • A prestigious honor has been bestowed on one of the Swim & Dive team members!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...