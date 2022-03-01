Mizzou Football assistants face the cameras

It’s their time to shine!

It was media day at Mizzou Spring Football camp on Monday, but for an unlikely set of folks: Mizzou’s assistant coaches. New guys Blake Baker, Al Pogue, Kevin Peoples and more sat down for interviews with the media and covered a vast number of topics from personnel, strategy, new recruits and more.

Bush Hamdan spoke about his work with Tyler Macon, whom he insists can do things on the field that no one on the roster can do.

Sounds like Al Davis is quite the popular man in the locker room.

After spending some time with Al Davis today, it’s very clear why Mizzou football players gravitated towards him as a defensive line coach.



He’s one of those people with a magnetic energy and personality. No surprise why guys are so motivated to play for him. — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) February 28, 2022

Got to visit with Missouri’s assistant football coaches today. Lots of new faces. Nobody with a bigger personality than DT coach Al Davis. pic.twitter.com/pNshu2XRye — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 28, 2022

The energy of interior DL coach Al Davis (@DLineGURU) is infectious, and he said he’s loving the buy-in from his unit: “if I ask them to jump, they say how high? If I ask them to run through a wall, they ask, which wall, coach?” @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Y5eSSaa2Qp — Nate Brenner (@NateBrenner4) February 28, 2022

Chris Kwiecinski wrote about Blake Baker’s adjustments to his new role as DC, including how he’ll use Steve Wilks’ old terminology and concepts in 2022.

“We do want to try to carry over as much as possible from a terminology standpoint,” Baker said Monday. ”Sometimes we’re able to do that very easily and sometimes it just doesn’t maybe mesh with what we’ve done in the past from a terminology standpoint.”

You can watch all the full interviews from the assistants on ABC 17’s website, along with their broadcast story about the day from Nathalie Jones.

Mizzou’s Hayley Frank now leads the nation in three-point percentage (47.5%). The junior is 11-15 (73%) over the last three games. — Brad Tregnago (@BradTregnago) February 28, 2022

Speaking of women’s basketball, Mizzou’s win hasn’t moved them from the last four in, at least not in the eyes of ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme.

Remember when Mizzou Football got a commitment in the 2024 recruiting class a few weeks ago? You don’t? Maybe you don’t need to...

- “A few days ago I made a social media post and got a little ahead of myself. I am new to the world of recruiting and I posted that I committed to Missouri. What I really meant is they are my #1 school. I am just coming off my sophomore football season,. — Xavier “DEEBO” ⭐️ Atkins (@XavierAtkins8) February 28, 2022

Outfielder Casidy Chaumont is the SEC’s Co-Softball Player of the Week after hitting .615 with two home runs and logging two outfield assists in the win over Oregon.

James is on it when it comes to tracking Mizzou Wrestling recruits, and the Tigers appear to have a good one on their hands.

Max Scherzer was back in Jupiter, Fl., as the MLB Players’ Association and MLB continued to negotiate to end the current lockout.

Andrew Miller and Max Scherzer head inside with union officials to begin Day 8 of talks here in Jupiter. pic.twitter.com/Loy15Ns8J5 — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 28, 2022

As of the time of this writing, negotiating was still ongoing, though it appears as if momentum is headed in the right direction.

There’s a new track and field coach in CoMo! Say hello to coach Lindsey Anderson!

Welcome new head cross country coach, Lindsey Anderson!#Compete4Missouri — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) February 28, 2022

A prestigious honor has been bestowed on one of the Swim & Dive team members!