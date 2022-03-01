MBB Game Thread: Tigers @ Gamecocks

With the Tigers’ season merely a formality at this point, they’ve still got a chance to spoil some season’s starting with this one against South Carolina. Will the Tigers end their losing streak, or will the Gamecocks add on another game to it?

Second Half

South Carolina is just swatting everything

SC is putting some distance between themselves and the Tigers now. Lead is up to double digits early in the second half.

Just when it looked like SC was going to step on Mizzou’s throat, the Tigers have managed to fight their way back a bit.

First Half

I do not know what’s happening with this play-by-play guy’s mic but it’s impossible to hear.

Now the scoreboard is gone... ESPN is struggling right now

South Carolina didn’t score until the scoreboard was back. I’m going to have to ask ESPN to remove it once more.

Anyone else really dislike Mizzou’s yellow jerseys?

This game is a turnover fest.

Nice alley oop out of the timeout. Looked like Cuonzo drew that one up.

This game isn’t going to be about who makes more shots, but who misses less. This is the definition of a rock fight.

6 turnovers at the under-12 shooting 30% is less than ideal, it’s a miracle Mizzou is only down 1.

South Carolina just seems like a team that has the sense of urgency to be playing for their postseason chances.

I don’t know how he missed that dunk. WOW. What a break for Mizzou

Amari Davis has 3 fouls already, and Kobe Brown has 2 as well. This team cannot afford to be playing this carelessly with how thing their bench is.

SC has just 2 points off TO.

If SC would make their layups, they’d be running away with this.

Making that three to end the half was huge for Mizzou.

Gameday ‼️



6 p.m. CT

Columbia, S.C.

ESPNU pic.twitter.com/ianUdl4MO8 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 1, 2022

The Details

Opponent: Gamecocks (17-11)

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +7

Where To Watch: ESPNU | WatchESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

