Mizzou Hoops Survives and Advances, but Baseball Suffers a Tough One to the Zags

New, 227 comments

Mizzou Links for Thursday, March 10

By Sammy Stava

Survive and advance.

I mean, that’s what Mizzou Basketball is going to have to do at this point. Beating a team three times in one season is difficult to do, but the Tigers got it done Wednesday night against Ole Miss, advancing to the second round of the SEC Tournament. It was the first time since 2012 that Missouri three-game swept a team in the same season (Texas and Baylor).

In fact, yesterday was their largest SEC Tournament win in the program’s history.

Second-team All-SEC performer Kobe Brown led the team with 16 points, and the Tigers will play the No. 5 seed LSU today around 1:30 on the SEC Network, setting up another match up against former Tiger Xavier Pinson.

Freshman Trevon Brazile had a productive game with nine points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Martin argued that Brazile should have been on the SEC All-Freshman team.

And he’s not wrong.

Drinkwitz likes it as well.

With this win, and if this is Cuonzo Martin’s last season at Missouri, he will finish his overall tenure at Mizzou with a winning record at the very least. Martin is now 78-76.

As of now, the Tigers have lived to see another day — and that’s all you can ask for.

Here is the SEC Tournament 2nd Round schedule for today, with all games on the SEC Network.

No. 8 Texas A&M vs No. 9 Florida — 11:00 a.m. CST

No. 5 LSU vs No. 12 Missouri — 1:30 p.m. CST

No. 7 South Carolina vs No. 10 Mississippi State — 5:00 p.m. CST

No. 6 Alabama vs No. 11 Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m. CST

On the diamond, Mizzou Baseball suffered a tough one. Coming in with a record of 9-1, the first “real test” they faced all season was a ranked Gonzaga squad coming to COMO. The Tigers jumped out to a 5-1 lead and led 5-3 going into the Top of the 8th, but the Zags pulled away by scoring seven runs in the Top of the 8th (all with two outs) to win it 10-5. Mistakes loomed large as the Tigers committed three errors.

Unfortunately, this was only a single game as the four-game series was washed out due to potential winter weather conditions. This loss stings, but Mizzou is still 9-2 with plenty of season left to play. Let’s see what they’re made of. Also, stay tuned if Mizzou can schedule another series against a different team this weekend.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

  • Here are the Mizzou Wrestling individual seeds for the NCAA Tournament. Tiger Style will be sending nine wrestlers to the NCAA Championships in Detroit next weekend!
  • On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast, hear from Mizzou Wrestling Head Coach Brian Smith fresh off the program’s 11th consecutive conference championship. Give a listen to some Tiger Style coverage!
  • Mizzou Softball has announced time changes for their SEC opening series this weekend against Tennessee.

NCAA: First Four Out

We will officially find out on Selection Monday!

  • Yes.
