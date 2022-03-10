Mizzou Hoops Survives and Advances, but Baseball Suffers a Tough One to the Zags

Survive and advance.
I mean, that’s what Mizzou Basketball is going to have to do at this point. Beating a team three times in one season is difficult to do, but the Tigers got it done Wednesday night against Ole Miss, advancing to the second round of the SEC Tournament. It was the first time since 2012 that Missouri three-game swept a team in the same season (Texas and Baylor).
In fact, yesterday was their largest SEC Tournament win in the program’s history.
Largest SEC Tournament win in program history pic.twitter.com/2SULPR8rTz— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 10, 2022
Second-team All-SEC performer Kobe Brown led the team with 16 points, and the Tigers will play the No. 5 seed LSU today around 1:30 on the SEC Network, setting up another match up against former Tiger Xavier Pinson.
Freshman Trevon Brazile had a productive game with nine points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Martin argued that Brazile should have been on the SEC All-Freshman team.
Cuonzo Martin says Trevon Brazile should have been on the All-SEC Freshman Team. "He's a guy they'll be talking about playing in the SEC for the next 10-20 years down the road."— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 10, 2022
And he’s not wrong.
Drinkwitz likes it as well.
BIG WIN! Onto ROUND 2 @CuonzoMartin @MizzouHoops— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) March 10, 2022
With this win, and if this is Cuonzo Martin’s last season at Missouri, he will finish his overall tenure at Mizzou with a winning record at the very least. Martin is now 78-76.
As of now, the Tigers have lived to see another day — and that’s all you can ask for.
One game at a time. pic.twitter.com/IAEgBdxJlh— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 10, 2022
Here is the SEC Tournament 2nd Round schedule for today, with all games on the SEC Network.
No. 8 Texas A&M vs No. 9 Florida — 11:00 a.m. CST
No. 5 LSU vs No. 12 Missouri — 1:30 p.m. CST
No. 7 South Carolina vs No. 10 Mississippi State — 5:00 p.m. CST
No. 6 Alabama vs No. 11 Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m. CST
On the diamond, Mizzou Baseball suffered a tough one. Coming in with a record of 9-1, the first “real test” they faced all season was a ranked Gonzaga squad coming to COMO. The Tigers jumped out to a 5-1 lead and led 5-3 going into the Top of the 8th, but the Zags pulled away by scoring seven runs in the Top of the 8th (all with two outs) to win it 10-5. Mistakes loomed large as the Tigers committed three errors.
Tough way to end. #MIZ | #C2E ⚾ pic.twitter.com/MzRkLoyUmA— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 10, 2022
Unfortunately, this was only a single game as the four-game series was washed out due to potential winter weather conditions. This loss stings, but Mizzou is still 9-2 with plenty of season left to play. Let’s see what they’re made of. Also, stay tuned if Mizzou can schedule another series against a different team this weekend.
Onto the links! M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Mizzou Hoops Preview: Ole Miss, Part 3 — from Josh Matejka
- MBB Game Thread: Tigers vs Ole Miss, from Kortay Vincent
- Game story from Kortay Vincent: Tigers top Rebels with strong second half
More Links:
(STLToday)
- Game story from Dave Matter: Mizzou marches on at SEC Tourney, takes down Ole Miss
- Dave Matter has the Mizzou vs LSU preview ready. Will Tigers live to see another day?
(KCStar)
- Lila Bromberg previewed Mizzou vs Ole Miss
- For Cuonzo Martin’s sake as much as Mizzou’s alas, maybe it’s just time for a change, writes Vahe Gregorian
- Game story from Lila Bromberg: Mizzou Tigers men’s basketball defeats Mississippi in first round of SEC Tournament
(Columbia Missourian)
- Game story from Matt Brolley: MU, DeGray able to hold off Rebels in SEC Tournament opening game
- Anthony Kristensen has his takeaways from Mizzou’s win over Ole Miss
- MU men’s basketball finds success on boards in win over Ole Miss, writes Anthony Kristensen
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinski: With the season on the line, Kobe Brown shows why he’s Mizzou basketball’s best player
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Here are the Mizzou Wrestling individual seeds for the NCAA Tournament. Tiger Style will be sending nine wrestlers to the NCAA Championships in Detroit next weekend!
@MizzouWrestling Seeds— James Hackney (@FFJames94) March 9, 2022
125: Noah Surtin (18)
141: Allan Hart (9)
149: Josh Edmond (26)
157: Jarrett Jacques (25)
165: Keegan O’Toole (2)
174: Peyton Mocco (11)
184: Jeremiah Kent (17)
197: Rocky Elam (7)
285: Zach Elam (16)
- On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast, hear from Mizzou Wrestling Head Coach Brian Smith fresh off the program’s 11th consecutive conference championship. Give a listen to some Tiger Style coverage!
How's the 11th conference title in a row feel for @MizzouWrestling? Hear from head coach @mutigerstyle about *another* #Big12WR win in this edition of the #TigerStyle Report!— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) March 9, 2022
Listen & share, #Mizzou fans:https://t.co/3suD4SghRo
- Mizzou Softball has announced time changes for their SEC opening series this weekend against Tennessee.
Schedule Update— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 9, 2022
Friday's first pitch now slated for 2 p.m.
https://t.co/w2fnlhRMcP pic.twitter.com/wKzIffIivX
- On MUTigers.com, Rousseau, Lopez Claim NCAA Berths on Platform
- WBB Bracketology updates: ESPN’s Charlie Creme — Mizzou among the Last Four In
NCAA: First Four Out
We will officially find out on Selection Monday!
- Yes.
@Englishscope24 https://t.co/V1lKdpH8FA pic.twitter.com/xQ3zByNIdb— Mizzou Basketball Analysis (@DataMizzou) March 9, 2022
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...