Mizzou Hoops Survives and Advances, but Baseball Suffers a Tough One to the Zags

Survive and advance.

I mean, that’s what Mizzou Basketball is going to have to do at this point. Beating a team three times in one season is difficult to do, but the Tigers got it done Wednesday night against Ole Miss, advancing to the second round of the SEC Tournament. It was the first time since 2012 that Missouri three-game swept a team in the same season (Texas and Baylor).

In fact, yesterday was their largest SEC Tournament win in the program’s history.

Largest SEC Tournament win in program history pic.twitter.com/2SULPR8rTz — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 10, 2022

Second-team All-SEC performer Kobe Brown led the team with 16 points, and the Tigers will play the No. 5 seed LSU today around 1:30 on the SEC Network, setting up another match up against former Tiger Xavier Pinson.

Freshman Trevon Brazile had a productive game with nine points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Martin argued that Brazile should have been on the SEC All-Freshman team.

Cuonzo Martin says Trevon Brazile should have been on the All-SEC Freshman Team. "He's a guy they'll be talking about playing in the SEC for the next 10-20 years down the road." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 10, 2022

And he’s not wrong.

Drinkwitz likes it as well.

With this win, and if this is Cuonzo Martin’s last season at Missouri, he will finish his overall tenure at Mizzou with a winning record at the very least. Martin is now 78-76.

As of now, the Tigers have lived to see another day — and that’s all you can ask for.

One game at a time. pic.twitter.com/IAEgBdxJlh — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 10, 2022

Here is the SEC Tournament 2nd Round schedule for today, with all games on the SEC Network.

No. 8 Texas A&M vs No. 9 Florida — 11:00 a.m. CST

No. 5 LSU vs No. 12 Missouri — 1:30 p.m. CST

No. 7 South Carolina vs No. 10 Mississippi State — 5:00 p.m. CST

No. 6 Alabama vs No. 11 Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m. CST

On the diamond, Mizzou Baseball suffered a tough one. Coming in with a record of 9-1, the first “real test” they faced all season was a ranked Gonzaga squad coming to COMO. The Tigers jumped out to a 5-1 lead and led 5-3 going into the Top of the 8th, but the Zags pulled away by scoring seven runs in the Top of the 8th (all with two outs) to win it 10-5. Mistakes loomed large as the Tigers committed three errors.

Unfortunately, this was only a single game as the four-game series was washed out due to potential winter weather conditions. This loss stings, but Mizzou is still 9-2 with plenty of season left to play. Let’s see what they’re made of. Also, stay tuned if Mizzou can schedule another series against a different team this weekend.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Here are the Mizzou Wrestling individual seeds for the NCAA Tournament. Tiger Style will be sending nine wrestlers to the NCAA Championships in Detroit next weekend!

@MizzouWrestling Seeds

125: Noah Surtin (18)

141: Allan Hart (9)

149: Josh Edmond (26)

157: Jarrett Jacques (25)

165: Keegan O’Toole (2)

174: Peyton Mocco (11)

184: Jeremiah Kent (17)

197: Rocky Elam (7)

285: Zach Elam (16) — James Hackney (@FFJames94) March 9, 2022

On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast, hear from Mizzou Wrestling Head Coach Brian Smith fresh off the program’s 11th consecutive conference championship. Give a listen to some Tiger Style coverage!

How's the 11th conference title in a row feel for @MizzouWrestling? Hear from head coach @mutigerstyle about *another* #Big12WR win in this edition of the #TigerStyle Report!



Listen & share, #Mizzou fans:https://t.co/3suD4SghRo — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) March 9, 2022

Mizzou Softball has announced time changes for their SEC opening series this weekend against Tennessee.

Schedule Update



Friday's first pitch now slated for 2 p.m.



https://t.co/w2fnlhRMcP pic.twitter.com/wKzIffIivX — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 9, 2022

NCAA: First Four Out

We will officially find out on Selection Monday!

Yes.