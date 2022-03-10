Game Thread: Missouri vs. LSU

Missouri 68 | LSU 76
Final
First Half Notes
- LSU is dominating the glass early on.
- Lack of a true point guard really showing against a strong defense.
- Turnovers, yet again, a problem for Mizzou. 4 early on.
- No offensive flow for Missouri, as they rarely get into the paint of LSU.
- Really quick 11-2 run for LSU out of the TV timeout.
- LSU’s #1 ranked defense (in the SEC) really showing its worth right now, making life extremely difficult for a Missouri team that already does not shoot well.
- Could not play a much worse offensive half if you’re Mizzou.
- Still, Missouri fought back to make it at least respectable at halftime.
Second Half Notes
- Missouri surging to start the half, cut the lead to 11.
- Energy level across the board is at a different level.
- Trevon Brazile having an all-around great game, 7 rebounds and 6 points to go along with a steal and a block.
- 12-0 run in six minutes extends the lead back out to above 20 for LSU.
- LSU salting this game away by dominating the paint.
- Missouri making a late push to make things look respectable.
The Details
Opponent: LSU (21-10, 9-9)
Time: 1:00 CST
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +11.5
Where To Watch: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Twitter: @MizzouHoops
Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
