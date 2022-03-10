 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Missouri vs. LSU

New, 66 comments

The Tigers advance to Day Two of the SEC Tournament, now taking on an LSU team that they lost to just a couple weeks ago.

By Parker Gillam
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament-Missouri Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels

Missouri 68 | LSU 76

Final

First Half Notes

  • LSU is dominating the glass early on.
  • Lack of a true point guard really showing against a strong defense.
  • Turnovers, yet again, a problem for Mizzou. 4 early on.
  • No offensive flow for Missouri, as they rarely get into the paint of LSU.
  • Really quick 11-2 run for LSU out of the TV timeout.
  • LSU’s #1 ranked defense (in the SEC) really showing its worth right now, making life extremely difficult for a Missouri team that already does not shoot well.
  • Could not play a much worse offensive half if you’re Mizzou.
  • Still, Missouri fought back to make it at least respectable at halftime.

Second Half Notes

  • Missouri surging to start the half, cut the lead to 11.
  • Energy level across the board is at a different level.
  • Trevon Brazile having an all-around great game, 7 rebounds and 6 points to go along with a steal and a block.
  • 12-0 run in six minutes extends the lead back out to above 20 for LSU.
  • LSU salting this game away by dominating the paint.
  • Missouri making a late push to make things look respectable.

The Details

Opponent: LSU (21-10, 9-9)

Time: 1:00 CST

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +11.5

Where To Watch: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer?
  3. Who will have more points, Kobe Brown or Javon Pickett?
  4. Who will lead the team in rebounds?
  5. What will the final score be?

