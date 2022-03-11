PODCAST: Is there a quarterback issue we should be talking about?

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Spring ball is in full swing which means there’s some insights to make. Nate and BK talk about jersey numbers being handed out, why Eli seems to be looking for another QB, and so much more in the jam-packed spring football episode.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:20: Welcome to BTBS! Nate and BK are here to talk all things Mizzou football.

01:10 - 08:55: The Mizzou coaching staff is searching for a quarterback. Why?

08:55 - 16:20: Could a wishy-washy QB situation force Luther Burden to transfer?

16:20 - 19:50: How do Nate and BK feel about the restricted media access?

19:50 - 22:45: Jersey numbers are handed out! What’s that tell us?

22:45 - 32:30: Talking running back depth and then some more numbers talk.

32:30 - 34:50: Talking cornerbacks.

34:50 - 37:20: Let’s dig deeper into the secondary.

37:20 - 46:40: Talking more about the offensive line.

46:40 - 53:56: Let’s chat about RECRUITING!

53:56 - 01:01:06: Defensive line time.

01:01:06 - END: Wrapping it up. Thanks for listening! Subscribe and MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.