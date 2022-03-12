2022 Mizzou Basketball Coaching Search

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news and analysis as Mizzou Athletics looks for a new head basketball coach. We’ll have breaking news, the latest rumors and ways for you to voice your opinion on who should be hired.
Feb 22, 2022, 8:00am CST
-
March 12
Coaching Search Bracket: Kim English vs. Todd Golden
Kim English only has a season under his belt at George Mason, but his fast rise inspires hope. And out west, Todd Golden’s elevated a San Francisco program he inherited three seasons ago.
-
March 12
Coaching Search Bracket: Dennis Gates vs. Jeff Linder
At Wyoming, Linder’s carved out a niche as an offensive savant, while Dennis Gates’ comes with experience on a high-major staff and a quick rebuild of his own at Cleveland State.
-
March 12
Coaching Search Bracket: Help us find a new leader for Mizzou hoops
What better way to hire a basketball coach than with a fitting March tradition?
-
March 12
ISO: New Basketball Coach
Cuonzo Martin came up short, what needs to happen to make sure the next coach doesn’t come up short?
-
March 12
PODCAST: CUONZO IS OUT.
It’s sad to see him go, but it’s time for Mizzou to get this new hire right.
-
March 11
Cuonzo Martin is out as head coach at Missouri
After five years, this past season’s roster reset left the program in a bad spot.
-
February 22
Taking Stock: What should we make of Mizzou as it nears a coaching crossroads?
Ignoring the chatter surrounding Cuonzo Martin’s future is impossible. History says a quick bounce back is remote, but even if a change is made, MU is a middle-class program seeking surplus value on its investment.