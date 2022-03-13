Join Rock M Nation’s 2022 Bracket Challenge!

It’s the biggest time of the year for college basketball news. Everyone’s constantly checking their phones, slacking off at work, hitting the message boards to hear the latest. That’s right folks: It’s coaching search season! We’re in the thick of it here at Rock M Nation, and trust us, we sense that the excitement is palpable.

Oh, and there’s the NCAA Tournament too, I guess. If you’re into that sort of thing.

Missouri Basketball is still searching for a head of operations at this point and has far more important things to worry about than missing this year’s tournament. But we don’t have to spend all of our time thinking about that! Why do that when March Madness is afoot?

This year, as every year, we’re doing out very own little bracket challenge here at Rock M, with masthead and commentariat coming together to prove just how wrong we can be.

Want to join in? Click this link, fill out the bracket and watch the points stack! That simple!

You can also print out a physical bracket if you’re into a more analog approach.

The winner gets the satisfaction of being the best! Think that’s not good enough? Have you ever gotten any satisfaction out of Braggin’ Rights? Exactly. It feels good to have them.