Mizzou women’s sports get a case of the ‘Sunday Scaries’

SUNDAY. NOT A GOOD DAY FOR MIZZOU WOMEN’S SPORTS

Oh, hello. It’s me Karen, doing the links on a Monday. Nice to see you all. I’m slowly coming around to Cuonzo Martin not being our coach anymore, and I was super excited to

Mizzou women’s sports did not have a very good Sunday, and I think they’d very much like a time turner or a memory charm, a la Harry Potter.

If you’re a Potterhead like myself, you’ll recall that Hermione performed the memory charm “Obliviate” on her parents in Deathly Hallows to erase her existence and their identities and keep them safe from Voldemort and the Death Eaters.

This, of course, is real life, and you can’t just undo something and pretend like it didn’t happen or get out your time turner and redo it. BUT I bet both the softball team and the women’s basketball team would much like to erase some unsightly games from their records and memories right about now.

After the arctic tundra wiped out Mizzou Softball’s Friday and Saturday games vs SEC preseason no. 4/18th-ranked Tennessee and squished two games into a double header on Sunday, the Tigers took the field at 11am and it... didn’t go well. Jordan Weber only last 2⁄ 3 of an inning, giving up a pair of doubles and a three-run home run, before being replaced by Megan Schumacher, who also had a helluva time keeping the Lady Vols in check, and Emma Nichols, who also struggled mightily.

Coach Larissa Anderson said during the game broadcast (thanks for sharing this, dad) that Jo was having trouble with her grip on the ball, as it was pretty cold (mid 40s and there was definitely a significant wind blowing), and it led to early exit.

Anyway, we don’t need to go into the gory details on that one. Just know, it was not good, and Texas Tech transfer Erin Edmoundson owned the Tigers, except for homers by Kara Daly — her sixth of the year — and Riley Frizell (2). You can read my recap — it’s SHORT — if you’d like more info on the pounding, but as mentioned above, I’d rather have a memory charm put on me and forget it happened.

(Note to self: don’t forget this, though)

Watch: Jeff City (@jaypridealive) alum Kara Daly continues to impress in her freshman campaign with #Mizzou softball.



Just today - became the first Tiger to homer in five straight games, had this NICE play at third ⤵️, and one RBI pic.twitter.com/F9PF2Y2bFZ — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 13, 2022

The second game of the afternoon looked at the start a lot like the first one, as the Lady Vols jumped out to a 5-0 lead on some uncharacteristic fielding errors and a few dingers before the Tigers were able to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an Alex Honnold double and singles from Kendyll Bailey and Hatti Moore, making it 5-3. In the bottom of the fifth, Missouri tacked on another run on a Kim Wert sac fly, but they couldn’t close the gap, ultimately losing 5-4. Krings was pretty decent on the mound after the home run brigade was over, though walks were definitely an issue. In her complete game, her stat line read: 7.0IP, 4H, 5R, 4ER, 5BB, 5K.

In the postgame, Coach Larissa Anderson lamented her team’s lack of urgency in this series, and that they will work this week on practicing every single rep as if they’re a game on the line. She expressed the need for the team to have purpose in what they’re practicing, so they don’t have to go to another level during the game; they’re already there.

When asked about the Tigers’ trouble with the grad transfer Edmoundson, who tossed a complete game four-hitter (3R, 1ER, 3K) in AM game, and then came in in relief for PM game, allowing only 1 hit and two walks in her 3IP, Anderson talked about her general effectiveness, as well as her unorthodox delivery, which made it difficult for her lefties (Wilmes, Laird, Honnold) to see her release point. Anderson preached a faster adjustment to more competitive pitching going forward, asking the hitters to “trust their stuff” and wait for what they need.

Watch: #Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson says her team needs to get back to playing "Mizzou softball"



"They mentally weren't prepared for the game to be on the line. They weren't prepared for the speed of the game." pic.twitter.com/0dqd4bbfwo — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) March 13, 2022

We now move on to women’s hoops. Call me crazy, but even as the brackets were showing Mizzou (18-12, 7-9 in SEC) on the edge, I didn’t actually think they’d be left off. They beat both no. 1 South Carolina — only one of two teams that can claim that feat — and then-no. 15 Florida on the road in their regular season finale. They got thisclose to beating then no. 5 Baylor and no. 12 LSU, losing by only two points in each. They played good teams, and didn’t lose to anyone below 60 in the NET (they were 49th). But they also faltered in some big moments, and played several games without both LaDazhia Williams (injury/suspension) and Aijha Blackwell (Covid/suspension). The Tigers just didn’t have the depth to take on some of these big-time players, like the Jenna Staitis or Rhyan Howards or Sasha Goforths of the world, and suffered major “I want a redo” losses at the hands of Missouri State (who made it into the field instead of them), and 10+ point losses to Arkansas twice, no. 13/15 Georgia twice, Mississippi State on the road, no. 25 Ole Miss, no. 10/13 Tennessee, and Kentucky. And they ended their season with a loss to 8-seed Arkansas for a third time in the SEC Tourney, losing by 8 in OT. UGH.

However(!!!), the Tigers will not be shut out completely from postseason play, as they are auto qualifiers, along with the SEC’s Vandy and Alabama (both of whom the Tigers beat), to the Women’s NIT. We will find out if they’re hosting, who they’re playing, and all the deets today around 1pm. It’s still disappointing, but we’ll cheer just the same.

WNIT Bound



Tune in tomorrow at 1 p.m. CT to see who we will play!#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/HPmASqvMQW — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) March 14, 2022

On to the links!

[more on why I’m sharing this phenomenal photo below]

NOTE: And for my ABC’s The Bachelor viewing friends (are there any of you?), former Missouri Tiger TE Clayton Echard is making some sort of decision tonight in regards to his love life... maybe. This season has been a complete kansas show .

This weekend at Rock M

More Links:

Football

#Mizzou fans are now a week away from getting to watch Luther Burden in the annual spring game. LB Chad Bailey had high praise for the freshman this afternoon.



"Luther Burden is that dude." pic.twitter.com/H1AjIXJzrN — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) March 12, 2022

Here’s the Spring Game info if you haven’t seen it already:

Saturday, March 19

️ 1 p.m.

️ Faurot Field

FREE

Poster Giveaway

Postgame Autographs

https://t.co/4MJW1OeWJL#MIZ pic.twitter.com/e2eSYF9WG2 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) March 11, 2022

Hoops (Mizzou and SEC-related)

Murray State/San Francisco is a Thursday game #Mizzou fans might want to check out for no reason in particular. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) March 13, 2022

Exciting day in Athens!



Join us in welcoming Mike White as the new head coach of Georgia Basketball.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/mKpzOyklKd — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) March 13, 2022

Interesting.

Former UNLV coach TJ Otzelberger brought ISU to the dance after taking over a team that went 2-22 the season before.



Current #Mizzou AD Desiree Reed-Francois hired him in Vegas and is now searching for a coach in Columbia. I’d expect someone similar to him while he was at SDSU. https://t.co/nkIEXguI0Q — Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) March 13, 2022

Diamond Sports

IMPACT INNING: Leading 4-3 headed to the seventh inning, Mizzou scored a pair of pivotal insurance runs prior to the stretch. Senior Mike Coletta started the frame with a double to right field. Lovich followed with a double to left to score Coletta, making it 5-3. Lovich came home to score on a fielder’s choice when the Sun Devils attempt at a double play saw the throw sail wide of first.

Team might mess around and make a regional. https://t.co/lNp0EkPOC9 — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) March 14, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Junior Roberto Vilches, the NCAA leader in the high jump entering the meet, was named an All-American for the fourth time with a fifth-place finish. MU junior Georgi Nachev was also named a first-team All-American with a fourth-place finish in the men’s triple jump In the women’s triple jump, Arianna Fisher took seventh with a leap of 44-4¼. This was good for first-team All-American honors, too.

The No. 11 University of Missouri gymnastics team reached new program heights Saturday night when they posted their best team score in Tiger history during quad meet against Illinois, Iowa State and Lindenwood. The previous record was set earlier this season against Florida. The Tigers posted 197.675 to clinch the win, while Illinois scored a 197.275, Iowa State scored 196.825 and Lindenwood scored 194.825.

Per MUTigers.com, the Tigers’ tennis team was unable to gather momentum against no. 39 Vanderbilt, losing 5-1. Bronte Murgett and Emelie Schwarte were able to snag a doubles win, and Murgett beat the no. 46 Commodore in singles.

Wow, I love Brian Smith. We are so lucky as fans to have this dude leading #TigerStyle.

Mizzou in the Pros

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Kings on Saturday and won, 116-103. Jordan Clarkson was OUTSTANDING, dropping a 45 spot (!!!) on Sacremento. In his 35 minutes off the bench, and had a career-high 45 points on 15-21 shooting (7-13 from three), with 8-8 FT, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TO, and 3 PF. He was a team-high +17 on the night. NEXT UP: vs. Bucks, tonight at 9pm on ESPN.

Friday’s L over the Spurs, 104-102: 24 min (bench), 17 pts on 7-14 shooting (2-7 from three), 1-3 FT, 8 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 3 PF, +3 Wednesday’s W over the Blazers, 123-85: 16 min (bench), 8 pts on 2-7 shooting (0-2 from three), 4-4 FT, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 PF, +13

The first player to score 45+ on 70% shooting off the bench since Mike Woodson in 1983 for the Kansas City Kings #PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/GHvN59PwFu — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 13, 2022

TILLY and the Lakeland Magic took on the 905 Raptors on Saturday and lost, 112-109. Jeremiah played 19 minutes off the bench, and had 4 points on 2-5 shooting, with 2 REB, 1 TO, and 4 PF. He was -11 on the night. NEXT UP: vs Bulls, Monday at 6pm

Thursday’s L to the Blue Coats, 144-139: 22 min (bench), 12 pts on 4-5 shooting, 2-3 FT, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 PF, +4

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

