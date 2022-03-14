BREAKING: Mizzou to Host Drake in First Round of WNIT

After waiting almost 30 minutes for the WNIT website to load back up, Mizzou’s basketball postseason matchup was finally revealed. The Tigers will play host to the Drake Bulldogs on March 17 at 7 pm in Columbia.

Sure, this is not the postseason that Tigers fans and Charlie Creme expected. I was so sure Mizzou was going to make it to the “Big Dance” that I stopped playing NBA 2k for the selection show. For people who know me, pausing my Xbox when I’m in the zone is not something I like doing. I made sure to do it for the sake of the sport of love (i.e. women’s basketball).

Last season, Mizzou made it to the WNIT courtesy of the qualification rules changing due to Covid. Unfortunately, they were upset by both Fresno State and Arizona State. This year, the tides have turned in terms of Mizzou’s record. They finished 18-12 overall and 7-9 in the SEC. It’s March and anything can happen. Let’s dive into the NET for both Mizzou and Drake.

Mizzou’s stayed in the 40s-50s range despite some great wins over South Carolina and Florida. As of March 14, Mizzou stands at 49 in the NET while Drake (18-13) sits at 85. Mizzou fans learned the hard way last season that teams ranked lower in the NET can pull off great upsets.

Mizzou’s been in a long, extensive break after their 61-52 overtime loss to Arkansas in the SEC tournament back on March 3. Drake’s going through a shorter break after losing to Missouri State 63-49 on March 14 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. Drake boasted a solid .500 record in their conference, going 9-9. One thing to note about Drake is this: mid-majors fight so hard to get to where they are and that’s exactly what the Bulldogs have done all season.

So who will come out on top? I don’t know but Mizzou is the favorite. Stay tuned for my preview on Thursday where I’ll delve into this matchup even more.

If Mizzou wins, they’ll face the winner of Kansas City and Northern Iowa.

For the full bracket, check out the picture below courtesy of Ohio Women’s Basketball.