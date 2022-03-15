 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Catching up on a busy day of coaching profiles, polls and breaking news

New, 12 comments

Mizzou Links for March 15, 2022.

By Josh Matejka

Yesterday at Rock M

Normally this section would be reserved for the second portion of the links post. After all, there are often more stories than we can afford to cover in any one day.

However, there’s a coaching search on and you may have heard that we’re running a special series allowing you, dear reader, to voice your preferences. So, in lieu of promoting anyone above ourselves, let’s do a run down of yesterday’s extensive Rock M Nation coverage of Mizzou’s coaching search and beyond!

[Fran] McCaffery wasn’t some hot shot coach when he was hired at Iowa back in 2010... But then, the switch was flipped. Iowa went from a bottom dweller to a team which consistently finishes in the top half of a powerhouse Big 10 conference. McCaffery has won at least 20 games in eight of his last 11 seasons. He’s made the NCAA Tournament seven times in the last nine years. His teams are annually ranked among the top 20-30 most efficient offenses in the country. He’s built a program as consistent as they come. And he’s done so despite landing just eight blue chip recruits in the last decade.

Ideally, Mizzou gets a high level of talent on its roster... but yeah, this sounds pretty nice.

More Links:

  • Need some good Mizzou news in your life? Of course you do.

You may be familiar with M’Pemba, the five-star athlete with St. Louis connections. He’s been on Mizzou’s radar for a while, and seems to be heavily considering the Tigers heading into the summer of his senior year. Maybe Drinkwitz can get ahead of the competition in today’s visit?

A coach’s ability to capitalize on the name, image and likeness looms large over this job and English is the one potential candidate who has the established cachet to connect with the most influential dealmakers in the local market. Several are already on board, multiple sources say.

Multiple sources say, huh? Hmmm...

  • Mizzou alum DeMarre Carroll has been vocal about his alma mater since the coaching search started. Now, he’s offering his thoughts on how the Tigers’ next coach could improve the roster talent level quickly.
  • Mizzou Softball is heading to Urbana, Il., for the annual Braggin’ Rights series, but now it’s all taking place in the same day — the two teams will play a double-header on Wednesday.
  • Oh look, Travis Ford is still desperately looking for a way out of St. Louis.
  • Know a college freshman looking for scholly opportunities? Gary Pinkel’s G.P.M.A.D.E. foundation is opening up applications!
