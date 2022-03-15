Catching up on a busy day of coaching profiles, polls and breaking news

Yesterday at Rock M

[Fran] McCaffery wasn’t some hot shot coach when he was hired at Iowa back in 2010... But then, the switch was flipped. Iowa went from a bottom dweller to a team which consistently finishes in the top half of a powerhouse Big 10 conference. McCaffery has won at least 20 games in eight of his last 11 seasons. He’s made the NCAA Tournament seven times in the last nine years. His teams are annually ranked among the top 20-30 most efficient offenses in the country. He’s built a program as consistent as they come. And he’s done so despite landing just eight blue chip recruits in the last decade.

Ideally, Mizzou gets a high level of talent on its roster... but yeah, this sounds pretty nice.

The women’s team had its bubble burst on Sunday evening, but there’s still something to play for this March. Lauren wrote about the team’s first official assignment in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament: The Drake Bulldogs.

The coaching turmoil officially led to the first casualty of Mizzou’s roster on Monday afternoon. Freshman Anton Brookshire entered his name into the portal after a season where he failed to get much playing time before injuring his wrist. There may be a small chance he returns to the roster next season, but we won’t know for sure until the Tigers find their next head coach.

AND FINALLY, we did have a little bit of non-basketball news on the site yesterday. Kortay covered Mizzou’s successful weekend trip out west, one that saw them drop a road game against No. 25 Gonzaga before taking two straight over San Francisco and Arizona State.

Oh yeah, I’ll just throw this in there, even if it came on Sunday. Have you joined our 2022 bracket challenge yet? Do it! It’ll be fun and you could get a special shoutout or two on the site!

Mizzou tomorrow… — Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) March 14, 2022

You may be familiar with M’Pemba, the five-star athlete with St. Louis connections. He’s been on Mizzou’s radar for a while, and seems to be heavily considering the Tigers heading into the summer of his senior year. Maybe Drinkwitz can get ahead of the competition in today’s visit?

Dave Matter wrote the piece of most substance yesterday re: the coaching search. He ran down an exhaustive list of candidates, and offered some juicy observations on the biggest candidates... including this small comment on Kim English.

A coach’s ability to capitalize on the name, image and likeness looms large over this job and English is the one potential candidate who has the established cachet to connect with the most influential dealmakers in the local market. Several are already on board, multiple sources say.

Multiple sources say, huh? Hmmm...

Mizzou alum DeMarre Carroll has been vocal about his alma mater since the coaching search started. Now, he’s offering his thoughts on how the Tigers’ next coach could improve the roster talent level quickly.

MIZZOU needs to be super aggressive attacking the Transfer Portal… A lot of unhappy players around the NCAA… — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) March 14, 2022

The Missourian’s Anthony Kristensen plugged this 2019 Las Vegas Sun story about Desiree Reed-Francois’s hiring of T.J. Otzelberger at UNLV, saying it could be helpful in understanding the current search.

Mizzou Football signee Sam Horn is still playing high school baseball (oh yeah, I guess he signed for that too), and had himself a nice day yesterday.

Sam Horn (‘22, Ga.) drives this pitch into the pull side gap for a 2B. Clean actions all over the field for the #Mizzou commit. #PGHS pic.twitter.com/6QeKlHQBq1 — Perfect Game Georgia (@PG_Georgia) March 14, 2022

Mizzou Softball is heading to Urbana, Il., for the annual Braggin’ Rights series, but now it’s all taking place in the same day — the two teams will play a double-header on Wednesday.

Oh look, Travis Ford is still desperately looking for a way out of St. Louis.

Travis Ford didn't exactly shut down #Mizzou speculation when I asked him today, but safe to say #SLU AD Chris May feels good about direction of program moving forward, with Ford at the helm. More in tomorrow's @stltoday — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) March 14, 2022